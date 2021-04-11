THE ISSUE

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a news briefing Wednesday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising again in the United States. “Across the country, we are hearing reports of clusters of cases associated with day care centers and youth sports,” she said, noting, “Hospitals are seeing more and more younger adults — those in their 30s and 40s — admitted with severe disease.” As The Associated Press reported last week, nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states: New York, Michigan, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, has seemed to us to be a model of resolute calm throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

So when he said, “We are not in a safe place,” during a virtual town hall hosted by the Lancaster Chamber on Wednesday, it caught our attention.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported, “Ripchinski echoed what so many public health experts have fretted over the past several weeks: that the United States could be headed toward a fourth surge.”

“People are numb to the numbers and exhausted, frankly,” said Ripchinski, who attributed the rising COVID-19 cases to factors including pandemic fatigue and coronavirus variants.

Walensky said the B117 variant, which first was detected in Britain and has reached Pennsylvania, is now the most common strain circulating in the United States. It is highly contagious — but the encouraging news, scientists say, is that the three vaccines now available in the United States effectively protect against it.

Which makes the ongoing push to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 all the more urgent. As we’ve noted before — and as Dr. Anthony Fauci has affirmed — it’s a race between the virus and its variants and vaccination efforts.

And the latter must win.

Fortunately, vaccine supply has ramped up here and across the nation. Last week, the Vaccinate Lancaster county mass vaccination site, which Ripchinski oversees, had such an abundant number of doses that it put out a social media call to urge people to register. The South Asian Association of Lancaster, which has been running Saturday vaccination clinics at Wyndham Resort in East Lampeter Township, also urged people to sign up.

On April 19 — just eight days from now — everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible for vaccination in Pennsylvania.

We implore you to get vaccinated.

We believe you have an ethical obligation to do so.

And we’re not alone in believing this.

The ‘common good’

In a poignant Perspective column on Easter Sunday, the Rev. Barbara J. Seras wrote, “As an American citizen, I have a duty to seek the common good — we all do. As a person of faith, that responsibility goes deeper to protect and care for others, especially those most vulnerable: children, seniors, workers on the front lines.”

She continued: “The stakes are high. And as a practicing, imperfect Christian, I truly cannot reconcile the outright refusal by a professed person of faith to be vaccinated.

“My vaccination protects me. My vaccination protects others. Refusing to be vaccinated falls short of the call to protect and care for all others and to respect the dignity of every person — family, friend, neighbor and oneself.”

Seras is an attorney and priest in charge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manheim. We know her stance is shared by leaders of many other faiths.

She wrote of how society has accepted that seat belts and car seats are necessary to protect us and our children in vehicles; and of how smoking has been curbed by social convention and public policies to limit secondhand smoke.

Still, she noted, “our individual decisions whether to smoke or fasten a seat belt never appeared to have such far-reaching implications as the refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and help to eradicate a virus that continues to mutate, infect and kill.”

She makes an excellent point. If we refuse to get vaccinated, we offer an opening to the novel coronavirus, which might not just harm us, but others.

In a March 7 Perspective column, ethicist Michele L. Mekel wrote that under “our society’s social contract, there is, in fact, an ethical obligation on us to get vaccinated if and when we are able to do so. Part of being a member of a society means giving up some individual freedoms in order to preserve other freedoms that living in society makes possible.”

Mekel is the assistant director of Penn State University’s Bioethics Program; she is jointly appointed to the Humanities Department of Penn State College of Medicine.

She noted that getting vaccinated not only protects us and vulnerable individuals, but “also leads to population-level protection against the pandemic’s continuation so that we can regain many freedoms that have been abrogated due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Indeed. If Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers continue to rise, we may be faced with difficult decisions about, for instance, youth sports — given that teenagers under 16 can’t get vaccinated yet. (The COVID-19 vaccine trials have been expanded to include children. Promisingly, Pfizer and BioNTech has announced its vaccine is extremely effective in adolescents ages 12-15, and has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand its emergency use authorization to include that age group.)

In response to surging COVID-19 numbers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday urged a two-week suspension of youth sports, in-person high school classes and indoor restaurant dining in her state.

So many people have sacrificed and worked to get us to this point. We can’t go backward.

The college question

Which is why we believe colleges and universities should mandate COVID-19 vaccination, particularly for students who choose to live on campus.

According to Inside Higher Ed, “At least 10 colleges have announced plans to require all students to be vaccinated against COVID, with the University of Notre Dame joining the list Wednesday.”

The science and the data “overwhelmingly support the fact” that COVID-19 vaccines “are the best and quickest way out of the pandemic and the best promise of bringing students and their campuses back to something approaching normal,” Peter McDonough, vice president and general counsel for the American Council on Education, told that website.

But as LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported last week, “Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities, including Millersville University, do not intend to require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Two of the largest private colleges in Lancaster County, Franklin & Marshall and Elizabethtown, have not ruled it out.”

A 2002 state law requires all college students living in campus housing in Pennsylvania to be immunized against meningitis or sign a waiver saying they received information on the risks associated with the disease.

And schools commonly require students to be vaccinated against diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on virtually every aspect of life in the commonwealth. And now, according to CDC Director Walensky, we’re seeing younger American adults being hospitalized with the disease. Why wouldn’t colleges want to do everything they can to keep this scourge off their campuses?

As Geli reported, the emergency use authorization status of the COVID-19 vaccines may make mandating them difficult. But that status eventually will change. And scientists tell us the novel coronavirus likely isn’t going to be eradicated — so we’ll need to vaccinate against it.

Dave Pidgeon, spokesman for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, of which Millersville is a part, told Geli “there’s no enabling legislation that grants publicly owned universities, an agency of the state government, the legal authority to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students or employees.”

If this is the case, we’d urge state lawmakers to remedy this.

In the meantime, we ask college students — and everyone reading this — to get vaccinated as soon as you can.

If Lancaster County had a public health department, it would be leading the messaging on this (and countering misinformation). In the absence of such an agency, we’ll just say: These vaccines are safe. The science that led to their creation has been in development for years. They will help you get your life back.

And when you get vaccinated, you will be protecting others and helping them to get their lives back, too.

Register for vaccination: Call Vaccinate Lancaster at 717-588-1020 or visit vaccinatelancaster.org; or visit saal.us or email vaccine@ncspharmacy.com