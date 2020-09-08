THE ISSUE

“Intelligence agencies have warned for months that Russia and other countries were actively trying to disrupt the November election, and that Russian intelligence agencies were feeding conspiracy theories designed to alienate Americans by laundering them through fringe sites and social media,” The New York Times reported Sept. 1. Additionally, U.S. government officials warned over the summer that “Russian intelligence services are using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic,” The Associated Press reported July 28.

We are surrounded by an overload of news and information —more so than any generation that preceded us. It can seem overwhelming to make sense of it all.

Worse, some of what we hear, read and watch can be dangerous. It might be misinformation (false or inaccurate) or disinformation (deliberately false or inaccurate).

Misinformation might start, for example, as a unknowing falsehood or an incorrect interpretation of data. But it can cause real problems when it is amplified rapidly through social media.

Disinformation, which is far more insidious, can come from actors inside or outside the United States. It can be an immoral attempt to push an agenda, or intentional obfuscation from conspiracy theorists intent on creating chaos. Other nations engage in disinformation campaigns aimed at bolstering their own status by harming the United States.

“Officials described the Russian disinformation as part of an ongoing and persistent effort to advance false narratives and cause confusion,” the AP reported in July.

Misinformation and disinformation both thrive on our willing participation — our Facebook shares, Instagram posts and retweets. Arguments over their validity can tear apart families, friendships and communities. Which is precisely what some of the worst actors peddling disinformation want.

The good news is that we have tools to combat these problems. One of our biggest advantages is simply being aware that misinformation and disinformation exist, so we can watch out for them.

To that end, we have high praise for the recent op-ed by Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of Landisville titled “Don’t be fooled by social media misinformation.”

Writing plainly and in scrupulously nonpartisan fashion, Aument offered words of wisdom well worth sharing. Here are some lengthy excerpts:

— “The first step in fact-checking is to know your source. Is it a trustworthy website with a reliable track record and credentials? If you’ve never heard of the person or organization making an outrageous claim, do a quick background check to see their past statements and positions, funding sources or partners and affiliate organizations. Read the ‘About’ section of a web source you’re unfamiliar with, and if something seems off, it probably is. If there is no background information on the source, the omission is likely intentional, and you should proceed with skepticism before sharing the content.”

— “Another great way to ensure you aren’t spreading misinformation and perpetuating fake news is to verify claims you’re unsure about by using multiple sources. If you can’t find a single reliable source to back up a questionable claim, then that should be a red flag indicating the claim is likely bogus. Conversely, if multiple websites and news outlets are reporting the same facts, it’s probably safe to assume that the claims are legitimate.”

— “Critical thinking is necessary whenever you see a video or hear a recording that pushes some shocking or preposterous information that seems unbelievable. You should be immediately skeptical and attempt to verify the validity of the media clip using other reliable sources before you accept it as fact.”

Additionally, Aument makes the important point that we have a responsibility beyond just being able to recognize misinformation. We must actively combat it by stopping it from spreading and by instead “seeking the truth in a sea of misinformation.”

Others have made these points in letters and op-eds for LNP | LancasterOnline in recent months. In the early weeks of the pandemic, Janine Everett, the director of the Public Health Program at Franklin & Marshall College, wrote this: “Our unwavering priority must be to protect and maintain the health of everyone at risk — everyone. Please take this seriously. Please be thoughtful about where you find your information about COVID-19, and don’t share unreliable information with others.”

Believing and sharing misinformation or disinformation can be a drastic threat to public health. It can undermine trust in science and health experts — who we need more than ever in 2020. It can erode faith and trust in democratic processes. And it can put the very security of the United States at risk.

Seeking the truth “is a noble pursuit and a necessary one,” Aument writes. “Rather than finding news sources that simply reaffirm our own preexisting beliefs, we ought to place higher value in finding the truth. Anything less only serves as a barrier to civil discourse and healthy debate.”

We agree. We’re grateful for Aument’s op-ed, and for all who do what they can to fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation, including the news journalists at LNP | LancasterOnline.