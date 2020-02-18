THE ISSUE
Some Warwick High School students received in-school suspensions for walking out of school last Wednesday in protest of hate speech targeting the LGBT community on campus, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported. “It’s unclear how many of the 14 students who participated in the protest were suspended, but LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed at least 11 through interviews with students and parents Friday,” Geli wrote. “Several students said they believe everyone will eventually face discipline.”
It’s not easy to take a stand against hatred — especially when you’re the target of that hatred. It’s easier, at least in the short term, to try to fade quietly into the background.
But silence in the face of bullying only strengthens the bullies.
So we applaud the Warwick High School students who stood up for themselves and their fellow students last week.
And we’re impressed by the maturity of student organizer Morgan Hackart, who described the punishment handed out for missing lunch and a class as “lenient.”
“I’m just glad they weren’t repercussions for the act of walking out itself,” Hackart, a senior, said.
It’s an important distinction, sensibly made clear in a statement on the school district website, which read, “Although students are not disciplined for peaceful protests at Warwick, leaving class without permission and being out of an assigned area are disciplinary infractions.”
(Two years ago, Warwick students who walked out of school to protest gun violence — in the wake of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — also faced disciplinary action.)
The statement issued last week noted that the students “were permitted to hold their protest and were not approached or interfered with by school administrators. Following their protest, each student spent time with district administrators to share their concerns, which were previously unreported to the school.”
District administrators, the statement said, had “spent the last two days listening to concerns and following up with families of the students involved. All of the student concerns are being addressed.”
This is good news, confirmed by student organizer Hackart, who said Warwick High School Principal Kristy Szobocsan seemed responsive to what the students had to say.
“I think after (last) Wednesday we’re going to be working a lot more with the administration, and they seem to be more aware of what’s going on,” Hackart said.
So much is at stake.
According to stopbullying.gov, significantly more LGBT students than non-LGBT students report having been bullied at school.
Such bullying, notes the federal government website, puts teens at higher risk for problems such as depression, suicidal ideation and substance abuse.
Consider these alarming statistics from the GLSEN 2017 National School Climate Survey of students who identified as LGBTQ.
(GLSEN is an advocacy and research organization founded by teachers.)
— 59.5% felt unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation.
— More than 87% experienced harassment or assault at school based on personal characteristics, including sexual orientation, gender expression, gender, religion, race and ethnicity, and disability.
— Almost all of the students surveyed heard the word “gay” used at school in a negative way; nearly 92% “reported that they felt distressed because of this language.”
So clearly this is not just a problem confined to Warwick School District. This is an issue that absolutely must concern all school districts. Schools must be safe places for all who attend them.
Many of the Warwick students who protested last week belong to the school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance.
That student club will be unfamiliar to adults who went to high school decades ago. The reality is that there always have been gay students in schools — there just weren’t student clubs to support them.
That Warwick High School has such an organization is a positive sign. We hope students who want to be allies to their LGBT peers get involved in the alliance.
It seems clear they could use more support. Though we’re heartened that the protesters reported some support from their fellow students, they also reported that there was some bullying, too — even as they protested.
The protesters told Geli that some students — watching the protest through a school cafeteria window — made offensive gestures to them, mouthed slurs and even ran outside to shout at them.
Those students should face some disciplinary action, too. That kind of behavior is abhorrent and completely inappropriate.
We’ll just add this: The statement on Warwick’s website said school officials “are always concerned about the way our students are treated and are concerned that (last) Wednesday’s events will draw even more unwanted scrutiny of students who already feel disconnected.”
It then went on to imply that students needed to be shielded from Geli and the other LNP | LancasterOnline journalist who covered the protest.
Their “scrutiny” wasn’t unwanted by the students. It was unwanted by the school district. The students rightly bet that the coverage would help their cause.
The evening before the protest, Hackart told Geli that minority groups such as the LGBT community feel “very secluded” at times at school. They needed their voices to be heard.
We’re glad they were.