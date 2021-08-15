THE ISSUE

As education journalist Alex Geli reported in last week’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, most Lancaster County schools are currently planning to welcome students back to the classroom this month without requiring them to wear face masks. Only the School District of Lancaster has announced a mandatory masking policy. Lancaster County had a high level of COVID-19 transmission as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just 54% of Lancaster County residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, which is nowhere near what’s required to achieve herd immunity. Both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend universal masking in K-12 schools this year.

Of the 17 school districts that serve Lancaster County students, only the School District of Lancaster so far has chosen to heed the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We believe we can best protect our students and our staff by requiring everyone to wear a mask,” SDL Superintendent Damaris Rau said wisely last week. “We believe in the science.”

Other school officials apparently have decided to cave to the noisy and vociferous demands of anti-maskers who have ludicrously turned this essential COVID-19 prevention measure into a political issue. “If we say we’re going to ask people to mask, you’re unleashing fury,” Brian Barnhart, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli.

Disappointingly — though perhaps not surprisingly, as he may be eyeing the Republican gubernatorial primary — state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, has given those school officials cover by suggesting that without a state emergency declaration in place, they don’t have the constitutional or statutory authority to mandate masks.

This is particularly irresponsible given Martin’s role as chairman of the state Senate Education Committee. According to his misguided interpretation of state law, school boards have no authority to make decisions for their own districts (so much for local control).

In fact, a state Department of Education spokeswoman told Geli that section 407 of Pennsylvania’s public school code gives school boards the authority to “adopt reasonable rules and regulations for its government and control.”

Section 510 states that school boards “may adopt and enforce such reasonable rules and regulations as it may deem necessary and proper, regarding the management of its school affairs, and the conduct and deportment of all superintendents, teachers, and other appointees or employees during the time they are engaged in their duties to the district, as well as regarding the conduct and deportment of all pupils attending the public schools in the district, during such time as they are under the supervision of the board of school directors and teachers.” (The italics are ours.)

Given the rising number of COVID-19 infections here, it is “entirely ‘reasonable’ under Section 510 for a school board to adopt its own policies, rules or plans designed to stop or deter person-to-person COVID-19 transmission while staff and students are physically present in school buildings,” attorney Howard Kelin, whose law firm is the appointed solicitor to 12 Lancaster County school districts, told Geli in an email.

This is exactly right. If school boards can approve dress codes that forbid girls from wearing tops with spaghetti straps, they can mandate masks during a deadly pandemic. Sen. Martin is pandering to anti-mask groups when he cravenly suggests that school mask requirements are ripe for legal challenge.

As Odis Johnson, executive director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, states on a Hopkins website: “Similar to dress code policies, which are in place in most schools nationwide, educational leaders routinely have determined what outerwear is essential to maintain an environment conducive to learning. This includes the use of masks.”

We hoped that Gov. Tom Wolf would follow the lead of his fellow governors in states including Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois and Virginia by imposing a statewide K-12 mask mandate. But he’s gone AWOL, perhaps because he hopes to see a Democrat succeed him after the gubernatorial election next year.

Elected officials have put school officials in the awkward position of making decisions about the health and safety of students on an ad hoc basis across the county and state rather than relying on the judgment of trained public health officials with special expertise. Not only has the pandemic been politicized, but Lancaster County lacks a public health department to guide the county through the crisis.

We are infuriated by even the possibility that elected officials are playing politics with the health of children. It should anger parents, too.

Here are some reasons why.

— The CDC says the now-surging delta variant is “highly contagious,” more transmissible than the viruses that cause the seasonal flu and Ebola.

Overwhelmingly, the people falling ill now are unvaccinated. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

The CDC recommends indoor mask-wearing for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in areas such as Lancaster County that have substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

— In a series of tweets Thursday, the American Academy of Pediatrics made its case for universal masking in schools: Research “shows that schools where children and adults are consistently masked are effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.”

Face masks, the academy pointed out, “do not reduce oxygen intake. Carbon dioxide molecules are very tiny, even smaller than respiratory droplets. They cannot be trapped by breathable materials like cloth or disposable masks.”

According to the academy’s website (healthychildren.org), “Face masks can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older, including most children with special health conditions, with rare exception.”

— According to an article in The Atlantic magazine last week, “Across the country, pediatric cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing alongside cases among unimmunized adults; child hospitalizations have now reached an all-time pandemic high. In the last week of July, nearly 72,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in kids — almost a fifth of all total known infections in the U.S., and a rough doubling of the previous week’s stats.”

The first week in August, that number climbed to nearly 94,000. “It’s the biggest jump in the pandemic so far” among children, Lee Beers, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told The Atlantic.

Noted that magazine: “In several states, health workers say that kids — many of them previously completely healthy — are coming in sicker and deteriorating faster than ever before. ... Kids remain, as they have been throughout the pandemic, at much lower risk of getting seriously sick with the coronavirus, especially compared with unvaccinated adults. But the recent rash of illnesses among the nation’s youngest is a sobering reminder of the COVID-19 adage that lower risk is not no risk.”

— Of the 15 children with COVID-19 who were inpatients at Children’s Hospital New Orleans during the first week in August, four — including a 3-month-old baby — were in intensive care, Dr. Mark Kline, the hospital’s physician in chief, told The New York Times. The delta variant “is an infectious disease specialist’s worst nightmare,” Kline told that newspaper.

— Even children with just mild symptoms may develop long COVID, lingering symptoms that may include cognitive, respiratory and cardiac issues.

— NPR reported Thursday that the School District of Palm Beach County, Florida, the 10th largest school district in the country, asked 440 students to quarantine just two days into the school year, after 51 students and faculty members had confirmed cases of COVID-19. While students and staff are required to wear masks in that district, interim district Superintendent Michael Burke said that 5,700 Palm Beach students have opted out because an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allows them to do so.

Quarantines. Infections. Disruptions. These are almost guaranteed when masks are optional in schools. Mask-wearing would help to minimize disruptions to in-person learning.

— Duke University School of Medicine pediatrics professors Kanecia Zimmerman and Danny Benjamin Jr. wrote this Tuesday in The New York Times: “Although vaccination is the best way to prevent Covid-19, universal masking is a close second, and with masking in place, in-school learning is safe and more effective than remote instruction, regardless of community rates of infection. ... Universal masking in schools can save lives. Voluntary masking in schools will likely be much less effective and could lead to school closures and community transmission.”

The two researchers and their colleagues established the ABC Science Collaborative in July 2020. The collaborative collected data from more than one million students and staff members in North Carolina’s schools from March to June. “During that time, more than 7,000 children and adults acquired the coronavirus and attended school while infectious. Because of close contact with those cases, more than 40,000 people required quarantine. Through contact tracing and testing, however, we found only 363 additional children and adults acquired the coronavirus. We believe this low rate of transmission occurred because of the mask-on-mask school environment: Both the infected person and the close contact wore masks.”

Their conclusion: “Schools that do not require masks will have more coronavirus transmission,” leading potentially to the avoidable deaths of children.

Lancaster County school officials and state elected officials: Please do your homework. Heed the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics. You are risking the health of students by failing to mandate masks.