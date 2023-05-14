THE ISSUE: As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported last Sunday, “Lancaster city is poised to embark on the home rule process.” Voters in Lancaster city will decide in Tuesday’s municipal primary whether to explore home rule to solve the city’s financial problems and select nine people to serve on a potential home rule study commission. As a third-class city, Lancaster is constrained by state law in the ways it can raise revenue and so it has come to rely heavily on property taxes, which burden older residents. Home rule would offer “greater local control, flexibility and more equitable ways to raise revenue,” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace writes in today’s Perspective section. Last Sunday, Campos detailed how quests for home rule played out in two other third-class cities: Shamokin in Northumberland County and Pittston in Luzerne County.

As LNP | LancasterOnline readers Mary Purcell and Maynard Shirk point out in separate letters to the editor today, Campos’ deep dive into home rule was an excellent public service.

Well-researched articles like these demonstrate how essential local newspaper journalism is.

Home rule is a particularly complicated subject — so complex that sometimes it takes a napkin, a Diet Coke can and a water bottle to explain it.

Those were the tools that Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo deployed to demonstrate to Campos how home rule has benefited his northeastern Pennsylvania city.

The can and bottle represented police and fire, two expenses Lombardo said no city can live without. As Campos wrote, the napkin stood for “everything else — public works, City Hall salaries, recycling and the Pittston library. Without the extra funds generated under home rule, the napkin slowly crumples, (Lombardo) said, taking with it all the other services a city provides to its residents.”

“Pittston’s (home rule) charter allowed the city to have a bigger napkin, Lombardo said, by relying more on earned income taxes.”

The flexibility provided by home rule, enacted in 2013, has enabled Pittston to keep property taxes flat, while keeping the sidewalks and streets in pristine condition and city services operating. And Lombardo said this year is the first in two decades the city hasn’t borrowed money from the state.

Lancaster city, meanwhile, continues to rely on its property tax, which is expected to cover nearly 50% of all general fund expenses in 2023. But as Campos noted, “the $33.3 million coming in from property taxes doesn’t even cover Lancaster’s public safety costs, which include police and fire services to the tune of $42.5 million a year.” And so the city’s structural deficit continues to grow.

We’ve noted these realities before:

— Aside from the property tax, other revenue-generating taxes available to Lancaster city — the earned income tax, the local services tax and the real estate transfer tax — are all fixed by state law. Bizarrely, new revenue-generating tools are only available to cities already in financial distress and not to those trying to stave it off.

— The fiscal well-being of Lancaster city is important to the whole of Lancaster County; the city is the county’s beating heart. It is critical that it continues to be a place where businesses and residents can thrive and where tourists want to visit. That means its streets and neighborhoods must be kept clean and safe, and its housing inspectors, code enforcement officials, police officers, firefighters and other city workers must be paid, even after federal pandemic relief money dries up.

— The pleas of city officials for more revenue-raising sources have failed to elicit action from the state Legislature. So we understand why Sorace and other city officials have grown weary of waiting for property tax reform from Harrisburg. We have, too.

— Lancaster city has within its borders an abundance of tax-exempt properties: schools, places of worship, social service agencies, the Lancaster County Government Center, etc. While some tax-exempt entities, such as Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Franklin & Marshall College, contribute payments in lieu of taxes, homeowners are left bearing much of the property tax burden.

— The property tax is “a regressive wealth tax on homeowners,” according to Natee Amornsiripanitch, a senior financial economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. In a working paper last year, he pointed out that “owners of inexpensive houses pay almost 50% higher eﬀective tax rates than owners of expensive houses.”

We’ve been wary of home rule because Lancaster County went down that path from 2006 to 2008, and home rule ultimately failed to win voters’ approval. But it appears to be the only reasonable solution available to Lancaster city.

The tale of two cities told by Campos last Sunday included a cautionary one: that of Shamokin, where voters rejected home rule twice in recent years. Shamokin Mayor Rick Ulrich campaigned against it; now in office, he’s had a change of heart.

Beset with blight, that city in what used to be Pennsylvania coal country is nothing like dynamic Lancaster city. When the coal industry left, no other industry filled the vacuum. Some of Shamokin’s buildings are marked with giant “X” signs to indicate to firefighters that they aren’t worth saving. Shamokin entered Act 47, a state program for financially distressed municipalities in 2015, but its time — even after an extension — is nearly up.

The good people of Shamokin deserve so much better. Anyone acquainted with folks from Shamokin knows this to be true.

No matter what happens Tuesday, Lancaster city’s future holds plenty of promise. But voting yes on a home rule study commission may open a door to enduring prosperity that the state Legislature has stubbornly and maddeningly kept shut.