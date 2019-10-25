THE ISSUE

This question is set to appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania’s Nov. 5 general election: “Proposed Constitutional Amendment — Crime Victim Rights: Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them?” Voters may respond yes or no.

It’s known as Marsy’s Law.

And whether it becomes Pennsylvania law might be decided via this ballot question. (More in a moment on why we used the word “might” there.) The proposed amendment made it onto the ballot because the bill was passed by both chambers of the General Assembly in two consecutive sessions.

The choice is now ours.

Voting on an amendment to the state constitution is one of our most important responsibilities.

And so we urge registered voters to educate themselves about the Marsy’s Law ballot question before Election Day.

Here’s some background:

— What is it, and why is it called Marsy’s Law?

“Marsalee (Marsy) Nicholas was murdered in California in 1983,” LNP’s Lindsey Blest explained in June. “Her brother and mother encountered her accused killer in a grocery store a few days after he had been arrested. They did not know he had been released on bail. After that, they began a campaign to make sure that victims would be better informed so encounters like theirs wouldn’t happen elsewhere.”

California passed its Marsy’s Law victims’ rights act in 2008, spurring the passage of similar laws in other states.

Jennifer Riley, director of Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania, told LNP that Pennsylvania is one of nine states that does not have constitutional rights for victims.

— But don’t victims in Pennsylvania have rights already?

Victims do have rights under statute, but they can’t petition a court to ensure those rights are protected, Jennifer Storm, the state’s victim advocate, told LNP.

And so “Marsy’s Law would give victims a number of constitutional rights,” Blest wrote in June. “Under the law, victims would be considered when courts set bail and conditions for release. It would also give them the right to be notified of pretrial dispositions and when accused perpetrators are released from custody. The law would also require the prompt return of property no longer needed as evidence.”

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman supports Marsy’s Law.

“Victims need their own constitutional rights, to make sure they are finally as equally protected as their offenders under the law,” Stedman wrote in a 2018 LNP op-ed. “Marsy’s Law can provide victims of crime the chance, the power and the voice to say, if they choose, ‘I am no longer your victim, no longer at your mercy, and here is what I have to say.’ ”

— What are the arguments against Marsy’s Law?

Some believe Marsy’s Law would erode an accused person’s presumption of innocence and right to due process. Others believe current Pennsylvania law is sufficient to protect victims’ rights.

“The community, and those sworn to protect it, do not need to be convinced or reminded that protecting a crime victim from further harm is the right thing to do,” Lancaster defense attorney Michael Winters told LNP in June.

“To ask for these measures, one must believe that the person charged is always guilty, and the idea of being innocent until proven guilty is a delusion,” added Lancaster defense attorney Christopher Sarno.

Instead, the proposed Marsy’s Law conveys the principle that people are guilty until proven innocent, Sarno told LNP.

ACLU lawsuit

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the Nov. 5 ballot question.

The ACLU complaint “alleges that the measure is unconstitutional because it combines too many changes to the state Constitution and that each must be considered separately,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “The suit also alleges that the proposed changes are worded too vaguely.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the state League of Women Voters and a Philadelphia resident who agrees with parts — but not all — of the proposed Marsy’s Law, and wants to vote on each element separately.

The Inquirer notes that the 73-word ballot question is “accompanied with a ‘plain English statement’ from the state Office of Attorney General that does not add any explanations for what the changes could entail.”

Some are concerned that ambiguity could lead to a wide variety of interpretations of the law. “In Florida, police citing the privacy provision of their version of Marsy’s Law have been withholding information from the public about crimes and even the names of murder victims,” the Inquirer reported.

Because of the ACLU lawsuit, the status of the amendment might remain in doubt even if it is approved by voters.

WITF’s Katie Meyer, reporting for PA Post, wrote Wednesday that a commonwealth court judge will soon decide whether Marsy’s Law “can go into effect if voters approve it on November 5, or if it will be frozen until the legal fight over its constitutionality is resolved.”

Judge Ellen Ceisler said she will “weigh harms” in rendering her decision, which could come as soon as today, Meyer reported.

The state argued that the greater harm would be disenfranchising or confusing Pennsylvania voters days before the general election.

The ACLU argues that the greater harm would be Marsy’s Law’s “immediate and irreparable” effect on those accused of crimes.

If Ceisler rules in favor of the ACLU, “the state will almost certainly appeal to a higher court for reconsideration,” Meyer reported. “(And) if the legal fight isn’t resolved before November 5, the vote on Marsy’s Law will proceed as scheduled, but the amendment won’t take effect until appeals are exhausted and the courts have ruled finally on whether it is constitutional.”

So that’s where matters stand with the debate over Pennsylvania’s version of Marsy’s Law and the court battle regarding the Nov. 5 ballot question.

We wish it was less complicated, but amending the state constitution is necessarily complex. So please take time to read the ballot question and consider the arguments for and against it, before you cast your vote.