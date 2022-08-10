THE ISSUE

“The state Supreme Court has upheld Pennsylvania’s mail ballot law, preserving for the time being a popular voting method that passed the Legislature with bipartisan support but was later challenged by Republican elected officials,” Spotlight PA reported last week. In a 5-2 decision released Aug. 2, “the justices rejected the GOP argument that the Legislature did not have the power under the state constitution to allow Pennsylvanians to vote by mail without an excuse. The 2019 law, known as Act 77 and employed for the first time during the contentious 2020 presidential election, ushered in the most sweeping expansion of voting access in Pennsylvania in decades.”

The ruling upholding no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth was great news for everyone who wants to see as many Pennsylvanians as eligible voting in our elections.

Alas, some lawmakers who voted in support of Act 77 decided they didn’t like mail-in voting after all when President Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020.

As Spotlight PA reported last week, the Republican elected officials who brought the mail ballot suit said they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“A handful of Republican state lawmakers are also pursuing another legal avenue to have the entire law thrown out,” Stephen Caruso and Angela Couloumbis reported. “The timeline to resolve the additional legal challenges is unclear, but supporters of the law said (the Aug. 2) ruling will preserve voters’ options ahead of the critical midterm election.”

The GOP tantrums fueling these legal challenges are dismaying.

Research shows that mail-in voting does not favor one party over another.

Indeed, state House Majority Leader — now Speaker — Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, noted after its passage that Act 77 “was not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election,” and would “lift the voice of every voter” in the commonwealth.

And mail-in voting is secure, too.

As prominent Republican election lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg wrote in The Washington Post in September 2020, before Trump lost, “The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud. At most, there are isolated incidents. ... Elections are not rigged. Absentee ballots use the same process as mail-in ballots.”

And in a column published in May 2020 in LNP | LancasterOnline, Kirk Radanovic, chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, wrote that “this new mail-in voting option in Pennsylvania will be a crucial tool for the Republican Party and candidates to succeed.”

“Anyone can apply to vote by mail, without a reason or excuse needed,” Radanovic wrote. “If you think COVID-19 or the prospect of long lines will keep you from wanting to go to the polls on Election Day, then vote by mail.”

Mail-in voting has been a boon, too, to busy parents for whom in-person voting can seem impossible, because they need to see their kids off to school in the early morning and then pick up their kids from extracurricular activities in the early evening — and work all the hours in between. When a person is slammed from morning to evening, it’s tempting just to skip voting. Especially in a nation where Election Day isn’t a federal holiday (though we believe it should be).

As citizens, we are duty bound to cast our ballots, in both primary and general elections. We believe lawmakers have an additional duty to do what they can to make voting as easy as possible.

Unfortunately, some Republicans in Pennsylvania want to make voting less accessible. They would like to repeal Act 77 via state constitutional amendment and require that any future expansion of mail voting occur through the amendment process.

Proposed constitutional amendments are Pennsylvania Republicans’ new favorite weapon as they seek to push policies that may be unpopular with the full electorate and to circumvent the Democratic governor’s veto power.

As Spotlight PA noted, proposed constitutional amendments must “pass the General Assembly during two consecutive two-year sessions before going before voters for consideration.”

To ensure that only die-hard voters weigh in, the amendments generally are placed on primary election ballots.

Again, we think as many eligible voters as possible ought to have their say in every election. No-excuse mail voting advances that cause. Ask yourself why some lawmakers now oppose it. Or better yet, ask them.