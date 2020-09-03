THE ISSUE

As The Associated Press reported, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, “over the objections of local leaders. The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man (shot) seven times in the back by police. On the eve of his visit, Trump defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week and accused Democrat Joe Biden of siding with ‘anarchists’ and ‘rioters’ in the unrest.” But in a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday, Biden condemned looting and rioting as “lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”

“Donald Trump is not the man standing in the breach preventing America from descending into anarchy. He is a pyromaniac campaigning for the office of fire marshal.”

We didn’t write that. It was penned by Jonathan V. Last, executive editor of The Bulwark, a conservative website.

Last also wrote that the “fetishization of Kyle Rittenhouse by some people on the right is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible actions we have witnessed in a long time.” No matter how his case plays out, Last noted, the 17-year-old Illinois resident should not be held up as “a positive example of sound decisions leading to a good outcome.”

Rittenhouse, you’ll recall, went to Kenosha on Aug. 25 armed with an AR-15-style rifle and allegedly fatally shot two men protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and injured another.

This is what his lawyer tweeted Tuesday: “Kyle Rittenhouse will go down in American history alongside that brave unknown patriot at Lexington Green who fired ‘The Shot Heard Round The World’ on April 19, 1775. A Second American Revolution against Tyranny has begun.”

This is what President Donald Trump said of Rittenhouse: “That was an interesting situation. ... And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been — he probably would have been killed.”

According to videos and the criminal complaint, which cites a reporter on the scene, one man was shot and killed by Rittenhouse after that man tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun. Rittenhouse then ran away from the scene and was pursued by people yelling that the young man had shot someone. Rittenhouse tripped and fell, then allegedly shot and killed another man, who was wielding a skateboard and tried to take away his gun. Rittenhouse then allegedly shot a third man in the arm who tried to approach him.

As the nonpartisan fact-checking website PolitiFact notes, “Trump’s comments completely overlook the fact that people started following (Rittenhouse) after he allegedly shot and killed someone. (Trump) also claimed protesters ‘violently attacked’ Rittenhouse, but that is not fully supported by the videos, either.”

Trump similarly defended his supporters who drove into Portland, Oregon, in pickup trucks and fired paintball guns and pepper spray at Black Lives Matter protesters. “That was a peaceful protest,” he said. “And paint is not — and paint as a defensive mechanism, paint is not bullets. ... They went in very peacefully.”

So why should any of this matter to Lancaster County residents?

For one, we’ve been reading a lot of misinformation in recent days about Biden being soft on looters and rioters. But he’s repeatedly condemned their actions, including on Sunday, when he said in a statement, “I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right.”

Trump, however, has failed to condemn troublemakers who support him politically, even as he campaigns as the “law and order” candidate. (Trump also has declined to address questions about systemic racism in the United States.)

Then there’s this: Rittenhouse was among the groups of armed militia members on the scene in Kenosha to purportedly protect private businesses. Some stood, armed, on the rooftops of Kenosha businesses.

Does that sound familiar?

You may recall that on June 6, armed militia members appeared at a Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown. They said they were there to protect local businesses; some militia members took up position on a rooftop overlooking the town square.

In Kenosha, police officers are heard on video expressing appreciation to the militia members for being on the scene and giving them water bottles.

In Elizabethtown, the police chief asked the militia members for some sort of identifier, so they — and local business owners — wore strips of green tape, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

Elizabethtown police Chief Edward Cunningham said his officers were “obviously keeping an eye on them,” but, “As long as they’re being peaceful and following the rules, they have as much of a right as everyone else.” He said he hadn’t been aware that some of the militia members would be “in elevated positions until I saw them there.”

We — and numerous writers of letters to the editor — found the militia members’ presence in Elizabethtown to be threatening and dangerous.

In light of what happened in Kenosha, we find it even more chilling in retrospect.

Fortunately, the Elizabethtown Black Lives Matter protest was peaceful.

But what if there had been some clashes? How would militia members — not trained in deescalation techniques, and by their very presence clearly up for conflict — have reacted?

If they had fired into the crowd, would their actions have been explained away, justified as self-defense? Would leaders of all political stripes have denounced them?

We think these are fair and necessary questions. We believe that if tensions rise here as the presidential election nears, Lancaster County communities ought to think long and hard before allowing militia members to wield long rifles and pretend to be part of law enforcement at protests.

And we think everyone should make it clear that violence is wrong. Looting is wrong. Rioting is wrong. Arson is wrong. No matter who is perpetrating those actions, they ought to be condemned, unequivocally.

And those who won’t condemn them ought to be called out for their unwillingness to do so.