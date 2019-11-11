THE ISSUE
Today is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that dates to exactly 100 years ago. It originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to the United States to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of the Great War’s hostilities (in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918). Annual observance of Armistice Day began in 1926, and it became a legal holiday in 1938. Support eventually grew to expand Armistice Day to honor all veterans, and that led to Congress officially changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954.
Today is an important holiday in America. There are several times each year when we ask Americans to slow down, take a break from all the bustle and chaos of everyday life and think about what matters most. But it is this day, perhaps more than the others, that truly asks for our thoughtful reflection.
For us to reflect upon and be grateful for the men and women who have answered the call throughout America’s history — and answer it still today — to keep our country safe.
To appreciate their sacrifices.
To thank them in person, if possible.
To remember those who are no longer with us.
Read the Veterans Day stories that have appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline in recent days, telling the tales of courageous men and women from our hometowns. Their stories should never fade.
These veterans are our great-grandparents and grandparents and mothers and fathers. Our brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, nephews, nieces and spouses.
They are also — as noted by Army National Guard Brig. Gen. David E. Wood of Manheim Township in the Sunday LNP Perspective section — the glue that binds our nation, especially during its most difficult chapters.
Wood eloquently described what veterans bring to our nation even after they return home as civilians.
“Our veterans represent our communities at home,” he wrote. “They are an example of what it means to be resilient; to face challenges and strive to overcome them. We know that as a nation, there are times we fall short. During these times, our veterans provide the rest of us with an example of strength in the face of adversity. They understand the concept of ‘getting back up, dusting off your boots, and moving forward.’ ... They are a strong and capable cohort of people that can be counted on to be steadfast when our nation struggles.”
Counted on to be steadfast. Indeed, it is humbling when you reflect upon how much we owe these men and women.
“Our veterans understand that to be successful in life, you must think about others,” Wood notes.
Veterans spend their lives putting country about self.
Today is a day to put them above all.