THE ISSUE

“Some Manheim Township residents woke up Saturday morning to find that their yard signs declaring ‘Black Lives Matter’ had been vandalized overnight,” staff writer Ty Lohr wrote in an article for Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline. “The vandalisms ... were a topic of discussion on the Grandview Heights neighborhood watch Facebook group Saturday morning.” At least one neighbor said she would respond by purchasing more yard signs.

Imagine rising the morning after the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a beloved and courageous civil rights hero. One of the great Black men in our nation’s history.

In your front yard, your “Black Lives Matter” sign has been covered in white spray paint spelling out the word “ALL.”

In another yard, a sign stating “Love Thy Neighbor” — what could be more peaceful? — with the smaller phrase “Black Lives Matter” underneath has been vandalized with white paint that obscures the word “Black.”

That was the scene Saturday morning in the Grandview Heights neighborhood of Manheim Township. The incidents of vandalism were in no way isolated. “They spray-painted at least 10 (signs),” Mali Chi told LNP | LancasterOnline. “Someone had to have planned it.”

It was disheartening.

We must keep these petty crimes in context, of course. A vandalized yard sign pales in comparison to the acts of police brutality or systemic racial injustice that have spurred the renewed and necessary push for reforms. And it pales in comparison with the damage done to businesses and property in isolated incidents across the nation during demonstrations against police brutality.

But hate comes in many forms. Small acts of vandalism can be a springboard for larger displays of racism. So the Manheim Township incidents are a reminder that ugly fractures still exist in our communities.

Chi told LNP | LancasterOnline that she’s dealt with racism her whole life, having grown up with a white mother and Chinese father. She believes the atmosphere has gotten worse this summer.

“I cannot fathom walking out of my door every day in our current social climate as a Black person,” she said.

And Cassandra Bryant, a Puerto Rican woman with Black children, who also is in the Grandview Heights Facebook group, told Lohr she can’t understand why someone would vandalize the yard signs.

“It blows my mind that we are where we are right now in this country,” Bryant said. “People don’t get what it means when you say ‘Black lives matter.’ ”

Critics of the Black Lives Matter Foundation point to the Marxist politics of some of its co-founders. But the movement it spurred has broad and growing support among Americans of many political stripes. For good reason. Because Black lives haven’t seemed to matter in the past — and so there’s a necessary movement aimed at changing that. Declaring, simply, “Black lives matter” works to that end and doesn’t require total agreement with everything on the Black Lives Matter Foundation website.

We appreciate the simplicity with which state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, framed the issue in a recent op-ed: “Black lives matter ... is not an exclusionary statement; it is an acknowledgment that, in a society where Black lives often don’t seem to matter, they actually do.”

We can no longer wait to address the long-standing inequities at the heart of this reform movement, Sturla added.

And that is why, amid a health crisis, we have seen weeks of peaceful demonstrations throughout Lancaster County. Signs supporting the idea of “Black lives matter” and similar sentiments have appeared throughout the county, too.

The vandalism of these signs in Grandview Heights discouragingly came on the heels of promising area efforts to talk openly about race and needed reforms in law enforcement, public education, local government and other institutions. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lohr reported that Adam Hosey, an Asian man who has lived in Manheim Township for six years, organized an online community town hall about these issues.

“(Hosey’s) goal was to bring people a new perspective and show them that racism is still very much alive in Manheim Township, not just America in general,” Lohr wrote.

Six young people, including recent Manheim Township High School graduates, spoke about experiences with racism during the online event. Alumni have emerged as a strong voice. Last month, more than 500 Manheim Township graduates signed a letter asking the district to better educate students about race, provide anti-racism training for teachers and hire more teachers of color. (Alumni and students of other school districts likewise have spoken out.)

It’s encouraging to see individuals from different aspects of society work deliberately to address racial injustice. LNP | LancasterOnline recently published a letter from 10 leaders and congregants at Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster. They may as well have been speaking to the Grandview Heights vandals — or to anyone who is quick to deploy the phrase “all lives matter”:

“We know, of course, that the lives of people of all races are of equal importance,” the church members wrote. “Indeed, if the equality of races and ethnicities had been a reality in our country’s history, we would gladly affirm this inclusive truism. But all lives have not mattered, and so we observe with great skepticism how readily this phrase is now conveniently used.”

Saying “all lives matter” in response to “Black lives matter,” the letter points out, is a way of shutting down “the hard conversations that need to happen.”

We must not avoid the hard conversations. Instead of spewing hate and spraying paint, we must talk to each other. And listen to each other.

A little vandalism, even if momentarily demoralizing, will not stop the rising voices calling for reform and racial justice.

“I’m going to do more things to shine light on diversity in our neighborhood,” Chi told LNP | LancasterOnline.

“I don’t think a few bad seeds will spoil this neighborhood,” Bryant added. “There’s so many good people in this neighborhood.”

We are heartened by all those who are working daily to create a more just society. We should support them.