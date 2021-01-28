THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported Wednesday, “Even after the state updated its vaccination eligibility list to include people over 65 and individuals with certain underlying high-risk medical conditions over a week ago, two of Lancaster County’s largest medical systems have yet to announce any plans on how people in the new groups can schedule their appointments. Both Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC said they are still vaccinating their staff as well as independent physicians and their staff; however, they said they will not expand scheduling to other groups until more vaccines are available.”

First things first: We absolutely agree that health care personnel should be at the head of the line for COVID-19 vaccines. They’ve been working since the pandemic began in perilous situations and settings — even when not involved directly in patient care.

Likewise, we agree that people ages 65 and over, and younger people with health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 disease — as indicated in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A — should be in the priority group.

We just wish that state Health Department officials had waited to expand its vaccine eligibility to high-risk people ages 16 to 64 until it had more COVID-19 vaccine doses in hand. Expanding Phase 1A on Jan. 19 without adequate vaccine supply only served to ramp up frustration among those eligible.

We’ve heard the resentment expressed by some that obese individuals and smokers are unfairly being given priority according to Pennsylvania’s guidelines. The reality is that when someone in either of those categories gets sick with COVID-19, that person is more likely to need more serious care — so vaccinating smokers and the obese also helps hospitals and their already overworked staffs.

The bottom line is this: We should not be in a situation in which people feel they are competing against others for vaccines. The situation has been likened to “The Hunger Games,” the dystopian movies and novels in which children are pitted against one another in battles for life-sustaining resources. Or to the Wild West.

But that’s where we are because the Trump administration failed to develop a national COVID-19 vaccination strategy, and punted the responsibility to the states. The Biden administration is implementing a national plan now, but it’s going to take time. And it’s going to rely on vaccine manufacturers to produce more doses.

But officials at the Pennsylvania Health Department need to improve the state’s vaccination distribution process, too. The commonwealth ranks in the bottom third of states for COVID-19 vaccine distribution — with just 5.4% of the state’s population having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday evening, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine quest

The situation is very exasperating.

As Meko reported, “Lancaster County residents eligible to get vaccinated under the state’s updated rollout plan have grown frustrated with the lack of cohesive information, and several told LNP | LancasterOnline they called dozens of vaccine providers only to be told appointment slots are already full for several months.”

She interviewed one gentleman who was able to schedule a vaccination appointment for his 78-year-old mother, who was diagnosed in the past year with lung cancer. But the appointment is at WellSpan York Hospital in February. And his mother’s doctors at Lancaster General Health weren’t able to offer any assistance in finding her an appointment.

What happens to senior citizens who don’t have older children, or access to the internet, to help them chase down vaccination appointments?

Millersville resident Bob Cooper told Meko that he started making calls several weeks ago. “I’m 82 and I have (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), plus congestive heart failure, plus neuropathy and cancer. I really need this,” he said. “I’m just coming up against one road block after another.”

Cooper has called pharmacies, the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. He checks a minimum of nine locations a day to try to schedule a vaccination appointment in Lancaster. He told Meko he has an appointment at Geisinger Health in Lewistown — approximately 100 miles away — at the end of February, but is hoping to be vaccinated sooner.

“The more I try and the more places I’m rejected from, the more frustrated I become,” he told Meko. “I just don’t know where to turn and what more to do.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Wednesday, Cooper isn’t alone in searching outside of Lancaster County. Brambila wrote of Richard Gunning, 75, who ended up getting the COVID-19 vaccine at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem on Jan. 15.

The Manheim resident then told at least half a dozen friends, who also were able to get vaccinated at St. Luke’s.

Not how it should work

This is how the vaccination lottery seems to work now — people obtaining COVID-19 vaccination appointments and then sharing their good fortune with vaccine-eligible family members and friends.

That’s not how it’s supposed to work, however. Getting vaccinated against a lethal disease shouldn’t be a matter of luck. The process shouldn’t favor those with the most time and resources. It shouldn’t depend on hours of detective work seeking vaccine sites with open appointments. And it certainly shouldn’t depend on information offered by a county commissioner rather than a health care expert.

Cooper said the most information he received was from Josh Parsons, chair of the Lancaster County commissioners, who directed him to resources.

Which is very nice, and we’re glad Parsons helped him, but it would be far better if Lancaster County had a public health department staffed with public health experts, who could take such calls — and, more importantly, establish a system in this county to allow residents to easily register for COVID-19 vaccines as doses become available.

But no such public health department or central system exists here.

As Gunning told Brambila, “I’m astounded that nothing is going on in Lancaster County. Nobody knows anything.”

WellSpan Health, according to Meko’s reporting, launched an online sign-up portal for COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 19 — within 48 hours, the health system had scheduled 45,000 appointments and shut down the portal.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Lancaster General Health, said in an email that his health system was “finalizing a process to notify patients to schedule their vaccine based on their age and chronic conditions.”

He wrote that future appointments “will be made available as we receive more vaccine inventory.” And he noted: “With the unpredictable delivery volumes, we are concerned that we will have prolonged waits for people waiting on a list or would have to cancel appointments if vaccine is not delivered to us.”

We think getting one’s name on a list actually would offer some comfort to those trying to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A list conveys hope and organization. The absence of a list suggests the opposite.

County officials will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. to provide details on a planned mass COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Parsons told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker that “we probably haven’t been as communicative on that as we can be,” but going forward, the commissioners would be putting out “as much info as we can” on how the vaccination site will work.

This is welcome news.

We’d just feel much more confident if a county health department was leading these efforts.