THE ISSUE

“Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic state Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia visited Millersville University on Thursday to promote the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program proposal that would pay for Pennsylvania students attending state community colleges or one of the 14 Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education colleges and universities, including Millersville University,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported Friday. “This is a renewed attempt to establish the program after it failed to win support over funding concerns.” It would be a $200 million scholarship program focusing on what the Wolf administration calls “high-workforce needs,” such as health care, education and public service. Student recipients could use the scholarships to pay for tuition or related costs, including supplies. House Bill 2497, which would create the program, has been referred to the state House Education Committee. Harris is the bill's prime sponsor.

Elizabeth Jane Cochran, born in 1864 near Pittsburgh, attended a year of college at what is now Indiana University of Pennsylvania, but was forced to drop out because of her family’s financial woes.

She began her journalism career at the Pittsburgh Dispatch. We know her by her pen name: Nellie Bly.

A pioneering investigative journalist, Bly famously feigned mental illness so she would be admitted to what was then known as a lunatic asylum; she spent 10 days there, detailing the harrowing conditions in a series of articles for the New York World. She also bested Jules Vernes’ fictional character, Phileas Fogg, by traveling around the world in 72 days, an exercise that revealed some of her flaws as well as her tenacity.

Nellie Bly succeeded professionally despite her lack of a college degree, but times have changed. Now, attending a university or a postsecondary institution such as Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is generally essential to making a good living.

According to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, a bachelor’s degree “is worth $2.8 million on average over a lifetime.” Setting aside the “wild cards” of race/ethnicity and gender — and those are significant factors — individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn 31% more than those with an associate’s degree and 84% more than those with just a high school diploma. “The data are clear: a college degree is key to economic opportunity,” that center’s website states.

It’s also key to the commonwealth’s economic future. Pennsylvania employers — including its hospitals and other health care facilities — need skilled and educated employees.

For these reasons, we’d like to see the state Legislature finally approve the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program.

The hitch? As Stalnecker reported, the program would be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. “The fund comes from assessments that casinos pay on slots revenue, and is used to aid horse breeders and related businesses,” she explained.

Predictably, Pennsylvania’s horse racing industry is opposed.

We understand that some racehorse breeding farms are family-owned and employ Pennsylvania workers. But, as we’ve written before, we’d rather see state tax revenue go to college students in need of financial assistance than to racehorses.

We’re not sure why so much public money — about $240 million a year in state tax revenue from slot machines — is going toward propping up the horse racing industry.

Meanwhile, more than 2.1 million Pennsylvanians have unpaid student loans, according to the media organization PublicSource.

And, as Gov. Wolf said Thursday at Millersville University, the average debt for a Pennsylvania student was $39,000 in 2020. According to the Institute for College Access & Success, the state has the third-highest average debt per student in the nation.

Of course, a $200 million scholarship program isn’t going to solve the student debt crisis in the commonwealth. But it would help.

And this scholarship program would pay dividends to Pennsylvania employers and taxpayers: Recipients would be required, after graduation, to live and work in Pennsylvania for the same amount of time that they received the scholarship benefit.

As Millersville University President Daniel Wubah said, “Investing in the students who enroll in our state universities and community colleges is a strategic investment in the commonwealth’s future.”

We’re not on board with the idea of sweeping student loan forgiveness. But we do support programs aimed at making college more affordable and at keeping students from racking up onerous amounts of debt.

“We cannot tell our young people that education is an elevator out of poverty and then give them a broken elevator,” Rep. Harris, a Millersville University graduate, correctly said. “We have to give them all of the tools that are necessary, and right now we have the resources to do this.”

We know the odds are long for the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program.

As PennLive reported in February, state House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York County, said the program was “dead on arrival. ... The General Assembly’s been very clear on that.”

But a June 2021 Franklin & Marshall College Poll found that 83% of voters surveyed said the state should use tax revenue generated from slot machines for purposes other than the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. And 82% either strongly favored, or somewhat favored, using some of these tax dollars to fund scholarships for state system students.

College students, employers in the commonwealth and schools in the state system could use the boost that the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program would provide. State lawmakers should stop saying nay to the idea.

Or they should come up with a similarly beneficial idea of their own.