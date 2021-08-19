THE ISSUE

The world reacted with shock to the speed with which Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the extremist Islamic movement that had been ousted from that country by a U.S.-led coalition after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The militant group al-Qaida, founded by Osama bin Laden, planned the 9/11 attacks from Afghanistan. Since 2001, more than 750,000 U.S. service members have been deployed to that South Asian country. Through April, according to The Associated Press, 2,448 U.S. service members were killed there. As FactCheck.org explains, the Trump administration negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February 2020 that excluded the Afghan government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban soldiers and set a final withdrawal date of May 1, 2021. President Joe Biden pushed back that deadline, but the U.S. military withdrawal precipitated the Taliban’s speedy takeover of Afghanistan.

First and foremost, we must say this to the Lancaster County residents who served in the U.S. military in Afghanistan: We are deeply grateful for your service.

You did everything that was asked of you. You did your duty. You made your country proud.

To those too young to remember 9/11, it is hard to convey just how shaken to our very core Americans were by those horrific attacks. For weeks, many of us walked around numbly, struggling to make sense of a world that had been turned upside down.

Members of the U.S. armed services didn’t have the luxury of mourning. They bade farewell to their families and boarded planes to Afghanistan. Their mission was clear: to root out the terrorists who had attacked us.

Unfortunately, in the years that followed, the politicians back home lost the thread. Even after Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011, the U.S. stayed in Afghanistan — for 10 more years.

As David E. Wood, a retired Army National Guard brigadier general who commanded a helicopter unit in Afghanistan, writes in a searing, must-read column that will be published in this Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective, what’s happening now is not a failure by U.S. troops. It’s a policy failure.

It’s the fault not of U.S. service members, but of the politicians who wrote and endlessly rewrote the policy those service members were charged with carrying out.

A ‘mess’ of a withdrawal

Joey Lombardo, a Marine Corps veteran living in Brecknock Township, described the withdrawal as a “mess” that “makes us look weak.”

Lombardo served two combat deployments in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010 and 2012. In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin, Lombardo criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.

And no wonder. The chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this week was appalling.

The Trump administration, for some inexplicable reason, negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban without involving the Afghan government — a terrible mistake. But the Biden administration is in charge of the withdrawal now, and its fumbles earlier this week won’t soon fade from the collective memory. Even Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy was telling American citizens in Afghanistan that the U.S. government could not ensure their safe passage to the airport in Kabul.

Lombardo also expressed concern for Afghan women who stand to lose, under Taliban rule, the gains they made over the past two decades.

Nevertheless, he said he agrees that it is past time for the United States to be out of Afghanistan.

“Honestly, I think we completed our mission a long time ago,” Lombardo said. “The problem is, we kept changing the mission and it became this nation-building thing.”

“Sometimes,” he said, “I have to remind myself that we went there and answered our country’s call. No one died in vain for that. I wasn’t there to build Afghanistan. I was there fighting to defend our country, fighting with the people on each side of me.”

That is exactly right. He answered his country’s call. He did his duty. And we appreciate the sacrifices he and his family made.

Lost ‘brothers and sisters’

Earnest Jones, 44, of Lancaster Township, served in Afghanistan as an Army mortuary affairs specialist, preparing bodies of soldiers and civilians for burial — which must have been a brutal task.

He told Nephin that he is angry that, after years of training the Afghan forces, after all the loss of American life, the Afghan forces gave up “so easily.”

We will “never get back all my brothers and sisters that lost their life in that country,” he said.

Luke Thorsen, 32, of West Lampeter Township, spent nearly all of 2012 in Afghanistan’s Pech River Valley as an infantryman. He told Nephin that the Afghan soldiers he fought alongside at that time were good fighters.

“I was hoping their training was good enough,” he said. But, he added, the Taliban forces don’t fight fair and would have no qualms about killing an Afghan soldier’s family.

That is a sad fact.

American service members, with help of some brave Afghans who worked to support the U.S. forces, did what they could to move Afghanistan forward. The rest was up to the Afghan people.

‘Ready and willing’

Now it falls to the rest of us to urge our representatives in Congress to ensure that the interpreters and other Afghan support personnel who risked their lives helping the U.S. military are evacuated from Afghanistan safely.

We also must find ways to help Afghan women leaders, journalists and others who are in danger of being targeted by the Taliban for working in the public sphere. “We assure that there will be no violence against women,” the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Tuesday. “No prejudice against women will be allowed, but the Islamic values are our framework.”

We are deeply skeptical.

As The New York Times reported Wednesday, “The previous Taliban rule, from 1996 to 2001, was a bleak period for Afghan women. ... In the nearly two decades since the U.S. invasion toppled the Taliban, the United States has invested more than $780 million to encourage women’s rights. Girls and women have joined the military and police forces, held political office, competed in the Olympics and scaled the heights of engineering on robotics teams.”

All that now stands to be lost.

Which is why we’re hoping Church World Service Lancaster gets its wish to help resettle Afghan refugees.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reported Wednesday, four Church World Service Lancaster workers are in Virginia to help those evacuating from Afghanistan. The local refugee resettlement agency has reached out to its global headquarters to express interest in supporting refugees from Aghanistan, as well as Afghan recipients of special immigrant visas, which are available to those who worked with the U.S. armed forces as translators or interpreters.

“We’re ready and willing. We have the staff capacity as well as the community capacity,” Rachel Helwig, development and communications coordinator for Church World Service Lancaster, said. “Lancaster has a strong history of being a welcoming city. We’ve had an outpouring of support from our volunteers, faith groups, community organizations that we work with saying that everyone is ready to go and ready to assist anyone who might be resettled here in Lancaster.”

We’re not surprised by that outpouring. Of course the city once dubbed “America’s refugee capital” would stand ready to help.

In the meantime, the website Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofit organizations, has a list of highly rated charities responding to the needs of Afghans in crisis. It has a separate list of highly rated organizations serving U.S. service members and veterans. If you can help, please do.

And once again, we thank those who served our country in Afghanistan. We know that some came home with injuries from which they haven’t recovered — and may never recover. And we know that too many didn’t come home at all.

No matter what happens in the days to come, we cannot forget their sacrifice.