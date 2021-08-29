THE ISSUE

Thursday’s terrorist attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 160 Afghans and at least 13 members of the U.S. military, including 10 Marines, according to news reports. Eighteen other U.S. service members were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive amid crowds of Afghans waiting to flee life under the Taliban on departing flights. An Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group, “an enemy of the Islamist Taliban as well as the West,” as Reuters reported, claimed responsibility for the carnage. “We will not forgive,” President Joe Biden told the terrorists Thursday. “We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” The attack was “one of the single deadliest incidents for the U.S. military in the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan,” the Military Times reported.

Today, we want to thank those who served our country in Afghanistan.

We want to offer our deepest sympathies to all U.S. service members, but especially the Marines, who lost 10 of their own Thursday.

We want to convey our condolences, too, to Lancaster County’s Gold Star families, who undoubtedly were taken back to their own unfathomable losses when they learned of the deadly attack Thursday and realized 13 more American families just had joined their ranks.

We just want to say that we believe, wholeheartedly, that the U.S. service members who died Thursday were heroes, who selflessly gave their lives for others. We find ourselves thinking of President Abraham Lincoln’s words from the Gettysburg Address, about the “honored dead” who gave their “last full measure of devotion” to their cause.

As investigative reporter and Marine Corps veteran James LaPorta tearfully told MSNBC on Thursday, the 13 U.S. service members who died “were gates to peace ... gates to perhaps a better life,” guiding terrified Afghans to the planes that would enable them to escape from their country, riven by decades of civil war and now again in the clutches of the Taliban.

In a statement, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said these “fallen heroes answered the call to go into harm’s way to do the honorable work of helping others. We are proud of their service and deeply saddened by their loss. As we mourn, we also keep those who are still over there protecting Americans and our Afghan partners at the forefront of our thoughts.”

Berger said the “sacrifices Marines make on behalf of freedom must never go unnoticed or unappreciated.” These words also apply, of course, to the other U.S. military members trying heroically to get Americans and U.S. allies on planes to safety.

And they apply to U.S. veterans of the 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

Those of us who have family members who served there know that some came home with invisible injuries that may never heal. Some came home with visible injuries they’ve had to struggle to overcome.

Even those who seemed unmarred by the experience carry the burden of worrying for their fellow service members. This is a burden that most of the rest of us don’t carry and scarcely can comprehend.

According to the Pew Research Center, there are about 19 million U.S. veterans as of this year, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This represents less than 10% of the total U.S. adult population.

So for many of us, the debate over U.S. policy in Afghanistan is academic — a debate we can wage from the safe distance of our living rooms and kitchen tables and social media accounts.

Military families don’t have the luxury of such distance. What happened Thursday is the kind of nightmare that keeps them awake at night. We’re thinking of them today, too. We are grateful for their service to our nation, too.

In last Sunday’s Perspective section, David E. Wood, a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general who lives in Manheim Township, wrote of his experience as a young major commanding a helicopter unit in Afghanistan.

“I spent 14 months in that distant land of rugged mountains, flowing deserts, villages built of mud and straw, and cities built around bazaars and spiderwebs of alleyways,” Wood wrote. “The Afghans I met, whether Pashtun, Tajik, Hazara or Uzbek, all understood why the Americans were there, but I never felt they were very glad we came.”

He wrote of learning “quickly to recognize the sound of incoming rockets and mortars from the nearby villages.” He wrote of supporting “French forces in Tarinkot; Italian airborne troops near Jalalabad; U.S. Marines at Herat; and the fledging Afghan National Army at Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul,” and of conducting “air assaults and other combat operations with the 101st Airborne Division in Ghazni; the 10th Mountain Division in the Kunar Province; and the 82nd Airborne Division in the Korengal Valley.”

“Our war in Afghanistan started as a noble cause,” Wood wrote. “We fought to destroy those who inflicted death and devastation on Americans. We fought to secure our nation from continued attack and protect our homeland from extremist threats. We fought to protect our allies and defend democratic ideals. And through the years of deployments, nation-building, and the losses of our treasured sons and daughters to injuries both seen and unseen, we lost our way.

“The task and purpose of our troops became a vicious cycle of deploy, operate, survive and return home. And our elected leaders refused to own it.”

The U.S. failure in Afghanistan is owed not to the American military members who served there, but to U.S. policy, Wood pointed out.

And poignantly, he wrote, “Even now, throughout the chaos, American troops are rushing back into harm’s way to save lives.”

Wood was right of course. They rushed back into harm’s way to save lives, only to be met with a devastating terrorist attack perpetrated by those who could never understand such humanity. We’re thinking today of Wood and those whom he described as his “scarred battle buddies.”

And we’re thinking of Mohammad Hebrat, a former interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan who now lives in Lancaster with his family. Hebrat wrote in last Sunday’s Perspective of his 10 years assisting U.S. troops on missions aimed at defeating the Taliban and al-Qaida.

Hebrat was granted a special immigrant visa to come to the U.S. with his family, but he now worries for others like him who may be stranded in his home country. “I was often told by family and friends to quit my job because if one day Americans left the country and the Taliban took over, they would kill my entire family and me,” Hebrat wrote. “I kept telling myself that even if they left, the Americans would never leave any Afghan veterans behind. ... I hope that my prediction is true.”

We hope it’s true, too. We’re thinking today not only of Hebrat and his family, but of the Afghans suffering because of Thursday’s attack and worrying for their future.

And we’re thinking of the U.S. State Department employees and diplomats working tirelessly to get as many people out of Afghanistan as possible.

Thursday was a brutal day. Were it not for the selfless men and women of the U.S. military, we’d see many more such days.