THE ISSUE
The U.S. House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats say the president abused the power of his office by using military aid as leverage to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into potential 2020 political opponent Joe Biden and his son Hunter. They point to Trump’s refusal to provide documents and witnesses to House investigators as proof he obstructed Congress. The president contends he’s done nothing wrong. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said when she’ll send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. When a Senate trial is held, Republican senators are expected to acquit the president.
Impeachment is largely a political process, but it’s also a deeply serious constitutional matter, and it shouldn’t be marred by political gamesmanship.
That’s what’s happening now, though. Speaker Pelosi has delayed sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate until that body’s leaders produce a plan for what would be, in her view, a fair trial. (In an impeachment trial, senators serve as jurors, with members of the House presenting the case.)
The Associated Press explains the impasse: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "favors a swift trial, without the new witnesses Democrats want, and he holds a clear tactical advantage if he can keep his 53-member Senate majority united.” McConnell claimed late last week that Democrats are “too afraid” to send the charges to the Senate.
Democrats have cried foul because McConnell told Fox News earlier this month that he was coordinating Senate trial strategy with White House counsel. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can,” McConnell told Fox’s Sean Hannity.
Pelosi’s response, according to the AP: McConnell “says it’s OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn’t sound right to us.”
She has a point. A jury foreman who coordinated with the defense would be dismissed immediately.
‘Sufficiently dignified’
The Founding Fathers counted on the U.S. Senate to take seriously its constitutional role to adjudicate the behavior of a president.
“Where else than in the Senate could have been found a tribunal sufficiently dignified, or sufficiently independent?” Alexander Hamilton wrote in the Federalist Papers. “What other body would be likely to feel confidence enough in its own situation, to preserve, unawed and uninfluenced, the necessary impartiality between an individual accused, and the representatives of the people, his accusers?”
Please note the words “necessary impartiality.”
Please note, too, the words “sufficiently dignified” and “sufficiently independent.” Is there any chance that the Senate will live up to those descriptors now? Is there any chance that Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey insists that his chamber does?
In 2016, Toomey vowed to be an “independent voice” in the Senate and, unlike most other GOP members, has criticized Trump — if mildly — over the Ukraine matter. He has an opportunity to prove his independence now.
Clinton and Trump
Trump is just the third U.S. president to be impeached. We know that fact is deeply distressing to him and to his many supporters in Lancaster County. We’re sure they were unhappy last week when Christianity Today — an influential evangelical magazine — called in an editorial for the president’s removal and asserted, “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”
Those words call to mind what the editorial board of LNP’s forerunner, the Lancaster New Era, wrote — wisely — about Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1999. It castigated him for his “failure of principle” and his debasement and violation of the American people, and lamented that the presidency was occupied by “a man of the lowest character.”
Those words also bring to mind the vivid language used by Lancaster County’s own Thaddeus Stevens during the impeachment of another president.
Stevens and Johnson
Rep. Stevens played a key role in the impeachment of Democratic President Andrew Johnson in February 1868, as Jack Brubaker noted in his LNP column, “The Scribbler,” last week.
“Johnson, an outspoken white supremacist, was determined to block black Americans from gaining full freedom,” Brubaker explained. “He also wanted to return power to Confederate leaders the United States had just defeated in the Civil War.”
Stevens was determined to halt what he called Johnson’s “insane course.”
According to the book “Impeached: The Trial of President Andrew Johnson and the Fight for Lincoln’s Legacy,” by lawyer David O. Stewart, Stevens pressed repeatedly for Johnson’s impeachment and derided the timidity of his fellow Republicans for their reluctance to proceed (Stevens was a Radical Republican). They finally decided they had no choice but to impeach after Johnson vindictively dismissed his war secretary, who opposed Johnson’s leniency toward the South.
As historian Fawn M. Brodie described in her book, “Thaddeus Stevens: Scourge of the South,” the Old Commoner was an imperfect champion of impeachment. Indeed, she argued that Stevens’ zealous, even obsessive, insistence on seeing Johnson impeached damaged his own reputation.
Nevertheless, his arguments for why a president should be impeached were powerful. And the senators — including Toomey — who will act as jurors at Trump’s Senate trial would do well to heed them.
A ‘tremendous obligation’
Stevens acknowledged that impeachment is a “purely political proceeding” — intended as a remedy, he noted, “for malfeasance in office, and to prevent the continuance thereof.”
In his address to the House before the vote to impeach Johnson, Stevens wrote: “I trust that when we come to vote upon this question we shall remember that, although it is the duty of the President to see that the laws be executed, the sovereign power of the nation rests in Congress, who have been placed around the executive ... as watchmen to enforce his obedience to the law and the Constitution.
“His oath to obey the Constitution and our duty to compel him to do it are a tremendous obligation. ... We are to protect or to destroy the liberty and happiness of a mighty people, and to take care that they progress in civilization and defend themselves against every kind of tyranny. ...
“The God of our fathers, who inspired them with the thought of universal freedom, will hold us responsible for the noble institutions which they projected and expected us to carry out.”
As Brodie details, the impeachment of Andrew Johnson was a messy, convoluted affair that ended with the president’s acquittal in the Senate by just one vote.
Stevens was deeply unhappy over the end result — “The country is going to the devil,” he observed angrily — but the process played out as the Constitution prescribed.
The Senate of the 116th Congress, led by Majority Leader McConnell, now must do the job laid out by the Founding Fathers: protect the Constitution above all else.
It won’t be pretty; it hasn’t been in the past. But the Constitution demands that the job be done properly. And with the dignity and impartiality that Alexander Hamilton expected.