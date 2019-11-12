THE ISSUE
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, of Lancaster County, is among the Republicans in Congress who want to reinstate Pell Grants for incarcerated individuals, LNP’s Gillian McGoldrick reported last week. Beginning in the 1970s, the federal government allowed people behind bars to receive Pell Grants to pursue higher education, but Congress blocked incarcerated individuals from benefiting from the federal grant program in 1994. Legislation to reinstate such grants was first introduced in 2015 by former U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md. “Smucker spoke about his support for the initiative Thursday at the Chester County State Correctional Institution at an event called ‘Prison CPAC’ hosted by the American Conservative Union,” McGoldrick wrote.
Offering Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals makes good sense.
Our companies need skilled workers. People who have served time need solid jobs if they’re going to remake their lives, successfully rejoin society and support themselves and their families.
As McGoldrick reported, Smucker “has focused much of his time in Congress on workforce development.” And he’s now “reaching into the justice system to prepare individuals for life after prison.”
“If Congress passes the Higher Education Act Reauthorization, which Smucker helped prepare as the ranking Republican member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment subcommittee,” McGoldrick noted, “the Pell Grants would become available to people who are incarcerated.”
Born into an Amish family, Smucker was the first member of his family to attend high school. He worked at night hanging drywall with his brother’s business to pay for his Lancaster Mennonite High School tuition.
“(Education is) really what helped me learn more about myself and learn what I could achieve,” Smucker said onstage at Prison CPAC, in front of state prison inmates.
Pell Grants "usually are awarded only to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need," according to the U.S. Department of Education’s student aid website. The maximum Pell Grant award is $6,195 for 2019-20. These federal grants only need to be repaid in certain circumstances.
We know some will object to the idea of using federal money to help people who are incarcerated get an education.
It may not land well with individuals who played by the rules and will be repaying their high-interest college loans for years. We know some people will believe others are more deserving of such aid. We understand that, really.
So many families are struggling these days to shoulder the financial burden of putting their kids — their law-abiding kids — through school. We would hope that Pell Grants provided to incarcerated individuals do not lessen the availability of those grants to law-abiding students.
Brandon Flood, secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, anticipated such pushback in an interview with McGoldrick.
He said he knows objections may be expressed by nonincarcerated people “who say, ‘Hey I guess I might as well commit a crime now.’ ”
But “when people make that argument, they don’t account for the collateral consequences of having a conviction,” Flood said. “Any program that will give our incarcerated population a leg up and help toward their successful reentry is a good thing.”
As Smucker remarked, “Education is every bit as important in these walls as anywhere else and will provide the tools to reintegrate back into society.”
He supports funding Pell Grants even for inmates serving life sentences, because, he explained, those lifers help to create a prison’s culture.
Clint Smith, a writer, teacher and doctoral candidate in education at Harvard University, argued in The Atlantic magazine that education has much more value than simply reducing recidivism.
For the incarcerated, education restores “human dignity within an institution built on the premise of taking that dignity away,” he wrote.
“Education, whether inside or outside of a prison, creates its value in ways that aren’t always simple to measure. Nor should they be,” Smith wrote. “One does not read an essay by Ralph Waldo Emerson because it statistically enhances her likelihood of staying out of the criminal-justice system; she does so because there is something to be gained from reading literature and exchanging ideas that tell her something about who she is in the world.”
And in a world as bleak as prison, education — as Smucker alluded — can positively impact a prison culture that tends toward hopelessness, nihilism and violence. In practical terms, that change could make that culture safer for both inmates and prison employees.
Flood lauded Smucker for taking an interest in this subject. (The congressman, McGoldrick reported, also “has introduced a piece of legislation that would more effectively spend federal dollars for workforce development of people who were incarcerated.”)
Jean Bickmire, who leads Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System in Lancaster, said she’s glad Smucker “understands the value of education and viable employment for people trying to reintegrate.”
“As the rest of the country has noted,” Bickmire said, “people deserve second chances. We incarcerate way too many people, and this is just a way to save people money.”
Fewer people reoffending will lead to fewer incarcerations and will save taxpayers money. And affording people serving life sentences the dignity of education could yield tangible and intangible benefits.
We appreciate Smucker’s willingness to support legislation that may not be universally popular but is pragmatic and humane.