THE ISSUE

“U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on Wednesday voted against impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time in 13 months, rejecting Democrats’ argument that the president’s role in inciting the angry mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week demanded his removal from office,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported in Thursday’s edition. As part of a five-paragraph statement, Smucker wrote: “We must unite and move forward together as a nation” and Wednesday’s impeachment vote in the U.S. House “does not help us do either.”

In Wednesday’s editorial, we laid out the case for why Lancaster County U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker must resign from Congress. “Smucker forever has lost his chance to take a principled stand for democracy,” we wrote.

Wednesday afternoon, Smucker had a fresh opportunity to protect American democracy by voting affirmatively to impeach President Donald J. Trump for engaging in “high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

Smucker failed again to take a principled stand.

We did not want to see President Trump in office for another day following the deadly Jan. 6 domestic terrorism attack on the U.S. Capitol that he incited and in which the terrorists sought to do bodily harm to Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump is wholly unfit, and he remains a danger to the United States even in the few days he has left in office before President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are inaugurated Jan. 20.

But the combination of Pence’s failure to use the 25th Amendment and the slow gears of Congress mean that Trump is exceedingly unlikely to be ousted before the end of his term.

Still, it was imperative for the U.S. House to impeach Trump for a second time. It did that Wednesday by a 232-197 vote that included 10 Republicans siding with every Democrat.

The Senate will again put Trump on trial, and we fervently hope that a two-thirds majority finds him guilty of inciting violence against his own government. Trump must be barred, after Senate conviction, from ever again running for elective office.

It is imperative that Trump face these consequences. But Smucker doesn’t seem to grasp that.

Lack of courage

It was sadly predictable to see Smucker vote against impeaching the president he has pandered to and enabled for four years.

He wasn’t alone in being an utter disappointment. The entire Pennsylvania Republican delegation in the House voted against impeachment.

The short statement that accompanied Smucker’s vote was infuriating and feckless. Taking it one section at a time:

— Smucker wrote: “Today’s vote on articles of impeachment is a rush to judgment, and will have no practical, immediate effect given the Senate is not slated to return to session until January 19, the day before President Trump will leave office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn-in as President.”

The timetable is irrelevant.

Trump must be held accountable.

For his role in the unfathomable assault on the Capitol, he must be barred from holding office again.

Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan was among the few members of his party who displayed the bravery and integrity to do what Smucker could not. While Meijer acknowledged that his impeachment vote weighed heavily on his mind and talked afterward about having to purchase body armor for his own protection, he ultimately did the right thing — the courageous thing — for his country.

“There was no such courage from our President who betrayed and misled millions with claims of a ‘stolen election’ and encouraged loyalists that ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country any more,’ ” Meijer wrote in a statement. “With the facts at hand, I believe the article of impeachment to be accurate. The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the violent acts of insurrection last week.”

Smucker’s vote indicates that he saw no such betrayal.

— Smucker wrote: “We must unite and move forward together as a nation and today’s vote does not help us do either. I expect my House colleagues to join me in refocusing the chamber’s efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy, and renew every American’s faith in the American Dream.”

This is just a word salad and an unconscionable changing of the subject. How can unity be accomplished without soul-searching and accountability?

It is infuriating to see Smucker dodge the issue in this way in one of most pivotal moments in U.S. history.

— Smucker continued: “It was wrong for President Trump to give false hope that led many people to believe that the election results still could have been overturned last Wednesday. As I’ve stated previously, my vote against the Pennsylvania electors was due to a still existing legitimate constitutional question regarding changes made to Pennsylvania’s election law. It was absolutely clear to me last week that the election results would stand, and irresponsible and damaging that many were led to believe otherwise.”

The first sentence is correct, though it hardly amounts to more than a feeble wrist-slap on the way out of the door for a president that Smucker has been loath to criticize for four years.

Beyond that, Smucker’s convenient framing of his own actions in objecting to Congress’ acceptance of Pennsylvania’s certified election results — hours after the attack on the Capitol — remains hollow and hypocritical.

As we wrote two days ago in our editorial, “A principled leader would have made it clear that this election was legitimate. Smucker asserted that it was ‘unlawfully’ certified, giving fodder to the insurrectionists.”

Moreover, as so many letters on these pages have noted this week, Smucker sought to disenfranchise the lawful voters of his district and the entire state.

— Smucker wrote: “America needs President Trump to continue to unequivocally condemn violence, those who participate in it and those who spread harmful propaganda. He must verbalize his full commitment to the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. These steps must be taken to ensure that we avoid any more violence associated with the end of President Trump’s term and the start of President-elect Biden’s Administration.”

Trump’s complete failure to do any of those things in the two months between the election and the horrifying scene at the Capitol is more than sufficient reason for him to be impeached. And a peaceful transfer of power? That was rendered impossible by the horrific events of Jan. 6.

The deaths and the fracturing of our nation’s peaceful transition to Biden and Harris is on the president’s shoulders.

And so Smucker’s directive to Trump, while welcome, is far too little, too late.

The constituents of the 11th Congressional District deserve a representative who — like 10 brave Republicans — understands the gravity of this moment and votes to protect America and its democratic ideals.

For the second time in a week, Lloyd Smucker showed us why he is not that person.