THE ISSUE: Pennsylvania’s redistricting process has accelerated. “A panel of Pennsylvania’s most powerful lawmakers unveiled new proposed maps for the state’s House and Senate districts Thursday, a major milestone in the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that will permanently alter politics in the state,” Spotlight PA’s Kate Huangpu and Angela Couloumbis reported Thursday. Earlier this week, the proposed new map for Pennsylvania’s congressional districts was amended and approved by the House State Government Committee. The congressional map now “must be approved in the full House and Senate and then go to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf,” Huangpu reported in a separate article. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

Squinting at color-coded maps crisscrossed with lines representing county, municipal and proposed political district borders is hardly anyone’s idea of a fun way to spend time as the holidays approach.

But this is the moment for which many who are interested in good governance and transparency — including members of the nonpartisan group Fair Districts PA — have been waiting.

And dreading, to an extent.

That dread has already been validated with the release of the proposed new map for the state’s congressional districts. It’s a map with more major changes than usual, due to Pennsylvania’s loss of one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on account of national population shifts found in the 2020 census.

And it’s a map that has led to important questions about the transparency behind its creation.

“From the start, congressional redistricting has been a poorly defined process,” Amy Ruffo, a Lancaster resident who volunteers with Fair District PA, wrote in an op-ed published in LNP on Thursday.

Ruffo directed her sharpest criticisms at state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, chair of the House State Government Committee, which selected and subsequently amended the proposed congressional map.

“Prior to holding public hearings, Grove did not state the committee’s priorities among mapping criteria that would be used to select and/or draw a map,” Ruffo wrote. “Grove appears to have selected a draft map without discussion with colleagues on the committee. ... Some legislators in both parties expressed dismay that they hadn’t been consulted, particularly with regard to splits in their own counties.”

These concerns about the congressional map are shared by us and are what we want to focus on today. The just-released state House and Senate maps drafted by the five-person Legislative Reapportionment Commission require more analysis; there will be another day for assessing those maps.

The background on redistricting, as we wrote in our Dec. 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, is that Pennsylvania lawmakers have a long, sorry history when it comes to drawing maps.

“Partisans in Harrisburg never fail to add injury to insult by passing off a stinker to their constituents every decade: severely gerrymandered districts designed to harden political majorities, stifle competition and limit accountability,” this board lamented.

There was optimism that this round of redistricting might be better. Some optimism remained even after groups like Fair Districts PA saw their extensive efforts to ensure an improved process — efforts that had strong bipartisan support in the state Legislature — shamefully ignored. It seemed that the message from those demanding fair redistricting was finally getting across to Harrisburg lawmakers.

But that bubble of optimism has burst.

The map chosen to serve as the initial foundation of the state’s congressional redistricting is a citizen-drawn effort submitted by Amanda Holt, a former Republican commissioner in Lehigh County and high-profile redistricting activist. It was one of numerous maps submitted by the public.

But, as Ruffo noted in her Thursday column, “Citizen mappers didn’t know what were considered important criteria prior to submitting maps. (Holt’s) draft map did not attempt to incorporate the broad base of statewide citizen input. There was no justification of how or why the draft map was chosen over others.”

The selection process did not inspire trust or confidence.

Subsequently, Holt’s map was tweaked within the House State Government Committee, and Rep. Grove “said his party’s redrawn version retained 95% of the population it had presented in the original map,” Spotlight PA’s Huangpu reported.

Grove said the changes were made to accommodate criticism from fair redistricting advocates, but Spotlight PA reported that the redrawn map “also appears to accommodate the concerns of Republicans on the committee who criticized Holt’s map during a public comment forum.”

Republican state representatives from Blair and Lebanon counties objected to the splitting of counties within their districts in Holt’s map. “Both counties are whole in the amended map,” Huangpu noted.

Again, that does not inspire confidence that the process is fair and nonpartisan.

Carol Kuniholm, chair of Fair Districts PA, told Huangpu that she didn’t see any obvious changes in the amended map to address concerns about keeping communities of color together. She also criticized Grove’s House committee for its lack of communication with the public.

Fair Districts PA is not the only group that was upset with the rollout of the map. David Thornburgh, chair of Draw the Lines PA, part of the good government group Committee of Seventy, said in a statement that Grove’s committee should publicly explain decisions behind the proposed map, The Associated Press reported Dec. 8.

But, as of Wednesday, that map has advanced out of Grove’s committee by a narrow vote, a move that seemed even to rankle at least one Republican.

Berks County Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie “said moving the map so quickly out of committee opened the possibility that it could be fast-tracked in the full House without further amendments,” Spotlight PA reported.

Mackenzie himself added, “And I think that would be a disservice to at least hearing what those public comments are that are going to be coming back.”

We agree.

Ruffo, in her column, expressed similar concerns: “Now that a congressional redistricting bill is out of committee, a large chunk of the process will take place between legislative leaders and members of their party — behind closed doors in caucus meetings.”

And “none of this is surprising,” she added.

It’s perhaps not surprising, but it’s incredibly disappointing.

Pennsylvanians — and democracy — deserve better than this.

As the congressional redistricting map moves to the full Legislature, citizens must get answers and have their feedback heard and responded to by lawmakers. We must expect no less regarding the creation of a map that will affect Pennsylvania’s representation in Washington, D.C., for the next decade.