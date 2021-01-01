THE ISSUE

On Dec. 11, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer in conjunction with the German biotechnology firm BioNTech. A week later, the FDA approved a similar vaccine produced by Moderna. As of Thursday, more than 12.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped across the United States and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 2.7 million Americans already have been vaccinated with their first dose. These vaccines, and the amazing science behind them, offer real hope for change in 2021.

When we look back over the past year, it is hard to see beyond the profound loss.

On Feb. 6, 2020, in Santa Clara County, California, COVID-19 claimed its first victim on U.S. soil, just two weeks after the CDC received confirmation of the first novel coronavirus infection. At that point, the word “pandemic” had not yet entered our daily lexicon.

Less than a year later, the virus has killed more than 344,000 people in this country, and many Americans have hunkered down, waiting out the darkest days of the disease.

Indeed, many would like to forget last year. But if COVID-19 closed our doors in 2020, science will be opening our windows in 2021. Those who need a reason to hope, or even (dare we say?) celebrate, need look no further than the vaccines arriving in hospitals and senior care centers across the country.

The development and implementation of these vaccines represent an unprecedented triumph of science.

Moving the vaccines through research, testing and approval, a process that routinely takes 10 years, took about 10 months. On that accelerated schedule, the drugmakers delivered products that are 95% effective at preventing disease. For context, consider that annual flu vaccines typically reduce the incidence of disease by only 40% to 60%.

So the scientific community generated a highly effective drug on a hitherto inconceivable timetable, and that’s not even the most exciting news. The minor miracle here is the technology itself. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are the first examples of a new class of medicines, based on messenger RNA, or mRNA for short.

To understand what mRNA does, first think about the coronavirus itself. Picture it: that ubiquitous spiky little ball, the likeness of which has appeared on everything from Christmas ornaments to internet memes to “Saturday Night Live” sketches.

Messenger RNA is a set of chemical instructions that can tell the cells in your body to produce one of those little spikes (a protein, harmless on its own) on the coronavirus orb. Making those proteins trains the body to recognize and fight off the virus before it shows up.

The human body produces these protein-generating instructions, mRNA, naturally. But now scientists can synthesize those instructions in a lab and shoot them into your arm in the form of a vaccine.

In truth, scientists have been able to brew mRNA in the lab for decades, but they couldn’t get the body to accept it. Like a taste test between Classic Coke and New Coke, the body always knew the synthetic mRNA was not the real thing, and it would trigger the immune system to destroy the pretender.

Enter one of the great unsung heroes of modern science, Hungarian biochemist Katalin Kariko.

Kariko spent more than two decades fussing over mRNA, toiling away in obscurity as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, trying to find a way to sneak the chemical instructions into the body without triggering an immune response.

In time, she and a colleague at Penn, immunologist Drew Weissman, figured out how to convince the body to accept synthetic mRNA, but her road to success was fraught with tribulation.

In November, Kariko recounted for STAT, a hub of medical journalism, the extent of her personal trials. No entities, public or private, wanted to invest in her work. A string of grant proposal rejections led to a demotion. She endured a cancer scare. She had every reason to quit, but she did not.

Today, Kariko serves as a vice president for BioNTech, and some of the world’s top scientists are lobbying for her to receive the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

In many ways, Kariko could be the poster child for science in the 21st century, when cutting-edge technology seems to be met with roadblocks at every turn: Fearmongers say it’s unsafe; self-professed guardians of morality say it’s unholy; and some politicians, who have their own interests to protect, say it’s impractical or too expensive.

Examples in just the past year are legion. As recently as October, the CDC, with the support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, drafted a science-based order that would have required employees and passengers on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the United States to wear masks, but federal health officials say the White House blocked the potentially lifesaving order.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought to the fore the battle doctors and scientists wage every day to convince a less knowledgeable public that they have effective solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems.

Fortunately, a new year brings change.

The incoming administration intends to give the scientific community not just a seat at the table, but a leadership role in guiding policy over the next four years. After Vice President-elect Kamala Harris publicly rolled up her sleeve Tuesday to receive the Moderna vaccine, she stated unequivocally, “I trust the scientists.”

In time, the results these vaccines deliver may start to change the minds of those who do not share in that trust, people for whom the memory of science telling them what they should not do and where they should not go in 2020 is still too fresh.

Even without public support, science has and will always continue to advance. The purpose of science is never to stand in the way of progress, but to make lasting progress for everyone. And truth, in the form of rigorously pursued, life-sustaining knowledge, will always win out.