THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported in Sunday’s edition, “A far-right group that has falsely claimed the 2020 election was fraudulent is calling for a recount in Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument’s landslide primary victory, alleging without evidence that the contest was illegitimate. Aument called the claim, from Audit the Vote PA, ‘outlandish’ and said he welcomes a recount. ... Aument, seeking his third four-year term representing much of northern Lancaster County, defeated Michael R. Miller, a financial planner from Ephrata Township who has helped spread lies about the 2020 election, by 20 percentage points in the May 17 primary.” A recount also is being sought in the 100th Legislative District primary contest, in which state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, defeated by 40 points challenger Anne Weston. Miller and Weston were supported by Audit the Vote PA and FreePA, another far-right grassroots group.

This, folks, is what it’s going to be like from here on out.

Donald Trump’s continuing refusal to acknowledge his legitimate defeat in the 2020 presidential election laid the groundwork for this new reality in Republican politics — in which a legitimately defeated candidate challenges the vote and demands an unnecessary recount.

The perpetuation of the Big Lie and the complicity of state and federal lawmakers in that effort also have contributed to that groundwork. Likewise the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Those were the ingredients baked into this rancid cake, which we fear will be served up after every election.

Aument is not without fault in this situation.

In November 2020, he helped to amplify baseless allegations about the voting system company Dominion — which we found deeply disappointing.

The following month, he co-authored an LNP | LancasterOnline column with Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, asserting that only the courts, not the state Legislature, could provide a remedy to Trump’s false election claims. The idea that the Legislature could “assign a new slate of electors contrary to the winner of the popular vote in Pennsylvania is simply false,” they wrote, laudably.

But in January 2021, Aument was among the state Senate leaders who signed a letter to Congress seeking a delay in the certification of the Electoral College votes “as we pursue election integrity in our Commonwealth.”

And in the run-up to his state Senate primary, Aument pandered to the Big Lie faction of his party, sponsoring a bill to eliminate ballot drop boxes, claiming without evidence that they are “breeding grounds for suspicious activity.” He asserted that eliminating drop boxes would “go a long way toward restoring the public’s confidence in our elections and results.”

Cutler, for his part, admirably rebuffed personal appeals from Trump for help in somehow overturning Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election results.

But Cutler also claimed there was a “cloud” over the election’s legitimacy at a Nov. 10, 2020, news conference at which he announced an election-related review. And he was among the more than 60 Republicans who signed a letter asking Pennsylvania members of Congress to object to the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, Miller (Aument’s primary challenger) and others protested outside Cutler’s home and district office, claiming the House speaker hadn’t done enough to stop the so-called “steal.”

Nothing was ever going to be enough for the extremists.

And if other Republicans lacked trust in our elections and their results, that’s because Republican leaders ginned up fears about election security in the wake of Trump’s defeat.

And now, inevitably, have come the demands for recounts.

We all know the old saying about playing with fire.

It certainly applies to state Rep. David Zimmerman: As Walker reported Sunday, the East Earl Township Republican lost most of his committee assignments in the state House, “including one that focuses on agricultural and farming issues crucial to his district,” after openly supporting Miller in his challenge of Aument.

Apparently, some pandering is acceptable. But one shouldn’t go overboard.

Trying to have it both ways

As Walker reported, Toni Shuppe, the founder of Audit the Vote PA, who supported Miller’s campaign, has alleged without evidence that the results in the race for the 36th Senate District were compromised.

Shuppe had asserted that the county’s re-marking of thousands of misprinted mail ballots could have introduced mistakes, although “Republicans who observed the process haven’t reported any anomalies,” Walker noted.

She also claimed that the presence of Wi-Fi at some polling places was evidence of a compromised election, even though ballot tabulation machines are not connected to the internet.

“LNP | LancasterOnline has previously reported that Audit the Vote’s work in seeking out election fraud is flawed and unreliable,” Walker noted Sunday. “In a previous interview, Shuppe acknowledged that much of the data and conclusions her group reached after doing a door-to-door audit of the 2020 election was flawed, though she has yet to issue any public correction.”

Admitting mistakes isn’t really Audit the Vote PA’s modus operandi. But flagrant dishonesty and making stuff up are. As we wrote in a May 11 editorial, “Audit the Vote PA is working tirelessly and brazenly in service to an egregious, dangerous and antidemocratic lie. And it’s clearly not going to let facts get in its way.”

Aument said “clearly” there was “no evidence” of fraud in his primary.

“But there are folks that have concerns and I wish them well on that,” he said.

We feel compelled to note two things:

— There was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, either, and yet we haven’t heard Aument decry the partisan state Senate election “investigation” that is being funded by taxpayers and recently was extended through Nov. 18. In fact, state Sen. Cris Dush, who chairs the committee leading that “investigation,” introduced the drop box bill co-sponsored by Aument.

— And again, if folks “have concerns” about our elections, that’s because Republicans have given those concerns legitimacy by making baseless claims about drop boxes, no-excuse mail-in voting and electoral “irregularities.”

Two things can be true at once: What goes around comes around. And the notion that either the Aument race or the Cutler race merits hand recounts is absurd. Miller and Weston lost by wide margins.

Aument and Cutler were helped by the endorsements of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County. Unfortunately, that committee has tried to have it both ways, flirting with extremist elements of its party — such as FreePA — and embracing some of those extremists’ claims.

As we suspect Aument, Cutler and the county GOP are recognizing, pandering to extremists rarely works; pandering won’t satisfy their extreme demands.

For the good of our democracy, Republicans who know better ought to stop trying.