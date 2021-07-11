THE ISSUE

To mark Independence Day, the LNP | LancasterOnline news department asked readers to share their thoughts, in 250 words or less, on this straightforward question: “What unites America?” The question was posed with the acknowledgment of the division playing out “in headlines and town halls across these United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic, social and political upheaval, in tandem with a raging debate over racial justice and equal treatment under the law.” In their responses, readers reflected on freedom, faith, family and the nation’s future.

As a letter writer in today’s Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline points out, there was a stark contrast between the front page of last Sunday’s edition and the cover of that day’s Perspective section.

On Page A1 was the introduction to “What Unites Us.” On the Perspective cover were two columns, authored by local college professors, examining the state of American democracy six months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In the letter writer’s view, the July 4 Perspective cover sought to sow division. But that wasn’t the intent.

Unity isn’t created by forgetting the past, recent or distant. It isn’t forged by papering over differences or pretending everything is as it should be.

True unity takes hard work, a steely determination to see all of history in a clear-eyed way, and making amends for past wrongs. Above all, it requires a deep desire to come together, despite our differences.

In the years since his assassination, the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. often have been misused to assert that Black Americans seeking justice today somehow are doing it wrong — that King would disapprove of those making some of us uncomfortable with their demands for equity as well as equality.

But King embraced the need for tension. “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue,” he wrote in his famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in 1963.

Tension, King wrote, “seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored.” A “type of constructive, nonviolent tension” is “necessary for growth.”

We wouldn’t presume to know what King would think, but constructive tension — in our view — doesn’t mean toppling a Christopher Columbus bust in Lancaster city or vandalizing a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall on the Franklin & Marshall College campus.

It does mean, we think, doing what F&M is doing, and that is holding uncomfortable discussions about Marshall’s history as both a slave owner and the man who shaped the U.S. system of constitutional law and positioned the judicial branch as a co-equal branch of government. The discussions also will, according to F&M, examine “the impact of naming and symbols on how we create an equitable climate in the F&M community.”

This isn’t “wokeness” or political correctness. This is an academic institution embracing its mission to fully consider history and its modern-day impacts. A college should take on difficult questions. It should be willing to live with the tension that comes with addressing those questions.

In “What Unites Us,” Peggy Atkins, of East Hempfield Township, suggested that questions offer a path to unity.

“Questions seek answers, expecting truthful answers,” she noted. “Questions exercise our freedom of speech. Questions display American curiosity without fear of the answers. ... Questions may lead to unexpected (information), sadness, joy, satisfaction. ... Appreciate your freedom to ask; share the truth.”

We believe Atkins is right: Questions do offer a path to unity. As King suggested in “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” “shallow understanding” gets us nowhere.

He lamented the moderate who is “more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action.’ ... Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”

Can we live with tension of the sort that King espoused? Can we come together in a genuine way and accept discomfort as the path to real understanding? We hope so. But it will require that we embrace the truth. And that won’t be easy.

As John deGroot of Manheim Township wrote in last Sunday’s “What Unites Us,” “We want truth,” but “we differ on what is true.”

This is a fundamental problem for our democracy. We no longer can agree on what the truth is. And too many of us now prefer to have our versions of truth confirmed by partisan media echo chambers. As a result, we find it more and more difficult to hear one another above the din of the noise emanating from those echo chambers.

As deGroot wrote, we need clarity and “honest debate.” “Yelling, name-calling, demonizing and threatening opponents are corrosive to thoughtful examination, understanding the opponent’s point of view and civic peace,” he noted.

They are indeed corrosive and unproductive.

To counter such behavior, Tera McFarland, of West Cocalico Township, offered a solution: “The only thing that will unite these our United States of America is love,” she wrote last Sunday — a theme she expands on this week in Perspective’s collection of readers’ thoughts on “philosophies to live by.”

“We don’t need to agree with everyone, but we need to respect the views of others and stop the hatred that seems to be rampant in today’s world,” McFarland wisely wrote last week.

This is exactly right. Disagreement can lead to understanding. But hatred is a dead end.

Denise Clissold, of Elizabethtown, wrote in “What Unites Us” that we need to “learn again to be kind to each other after being alone for so long. ... A democracy is something you work for every day — it isn’t handed to you, and a lot of people are stuck in another era and won't even consider the world is changing. Life is full of changes, and whether we like it or not, we have to learn to have an open mind.”

This, too, is true. Keeping an open mind is a challenge for us all.

In “What Unites Us,” respondents noted the generosity of Americans, our diversity, the gift that is the Bill of Rights, the centrality of faith to the American story. Jeffrey Fasnacht, of Landisville, remarked on this country’s aspirational journey.

Pointing to the clause in the Preamble to the Constitution that reads, “We the people in order to form a more perfect union,” Fasnacht wrote, “The operative word here is ‘more.’ ”

He continued: “American history can surely be described as a collective journey in pursuit of these aspirations. That journey has not been linear or inexorable.”

That reality can be dispiriting, but we see it as hopeful, too — it suggests that America remains a work in progress, that our fate as a divided and squabbling nation isn’t sealed.

Kathryn Clair, of Lititz, compared America to a family, in which disputes are part of existence. “We the people unite America — I pray we keep working through our ‘family’ stressors,” she wrote.

We have that same prayer.