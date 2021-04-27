THE ISSUE: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India, President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and said the United States will provide “oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” according to a readout from the White House on the phone call. “India is grappling with overcrowded hospitals, low oxygen supplies and inundated crematoriums,” The Washington Post reported. Additionally, “the U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months,” The Associated Press reported.

True leadership in the midst of a pandemic that has killed more than 3.1 million people globally involves looking beyond the borders of your own nation.

The Biden administration has done a great job thus far taking the handoff from last year’s unprecedented triumph of science that gave us safe and effective vaccines against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The organized, streamlined rollout of the vaccines at the federal level since late January has gotten us to the point where, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68% of all Americans over age 65 of 37% of all U.S. adults are fully vaccinated.

That is no small feat.

But the vaccination success on the home front — and there is still crucial work to do — is not enough.

Los Angeles Times columnist Doyle McManus summed it up in an op-ed that appeared in the April 16 LNP | LancasterOnline: “The pandemic won’t be over anywhere until it’s under control everywhere.”

And, right now, the pandemic is frighteningly out of control in many areas of the world.

The Post noted Saturday that just 1.4% of the population of India — home to nearly 1.4 billion people — has been fully vaccinated. On Monday, India “set another record for new coronavirus infections for a fifth day in a row at more than 350,000,” the AP reported. “The country reported 2,812 more deaths, with roughly 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour — and experts say even those figures are probably an undercount.”

And India is far from the only country mired in pandemic crisis.

“Honduras has obtained a paltry 59,000 vaccine doses for its 10 million people,” the AP reported last weekend. “Similar gaps in vaccine access are found across Africa, where just 36 million doses have been acquired for the continent’s 1.3 billion people, as well as in parts of Asia.”

The resources to battle COVID-19 have essentially been hoarded by the world’s wealthiest nations.

“What the World Bank classifies as ‘high-income countries’ — accounting for just 16 percent of the world’s population — have locked up more than 50 percent of near-term (vaccine) supply, according to research from Duke University,” the Post reported.

The United States and those other nations have a moral obligation to address that disparity in vaccine supply. The fight against COVID-19 is a global one, and it must be dealt with as such.

“There’s a lack of humanism on the part of the rich countries,” Marco Tulio Medina, who is helping to coordinate the COVID-19 response in Honduras, told the AP. “They’re acting in an egotistical way, thinking of themselves and not of the world.”

Humanitarian reasons should be more than sufficient for wealthy nations to provide vaccines and resources to nations that are struggling against the deadly virus.

But they should be motivated by other factors, too. Variants — some of which have a higher level of transmissibility — are putting more populations at greater risk. They emerge more rapidly in places that don’t have resources to battle the virus.

“Any transmission or infection anywhere is a spin of the roulette wheel for a possible new, more dangerous variant,” the Post’s Editorial Board wrote Friday. “India’s out-of-control catastrophe — by its sheer scale — is a potential pressure cooker for still more variants. ... In pandemic time and distance, every place is nearby.”

It is estimated there are more than 4 million Indian Americans living in the U.S. The family, economic and political ties between the two nations run deep, which makes stemming the spiraling crisis in India even more urgent.

So we’re encouraged by the steps taken by the Biden administration. They come not a moment too soon.

In a tweet Monday acknowledging that he spoke with India’s prime minister, Biden added that he “pledged America’s full support to provide emergency assistance and resources in the fight against COVID-19. India was there for us, and we will be there for them.”

The U.S. also announced steps to share its AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile. The vaccine is already being used widely around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“About 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been produced but have yet to pass review by the FDA,” the AP reported Monday. “That process could be completed in the next several weeks. About 50 million more doses are in various stages of production and could be available to ship in May and June pending FDA sign-off.”

The AstraZeneca review process by the FDA should be handled as thoroughly and safely as it was with the vaccines already approved for use in the United States. But it also should be a top priority. Other nations are in dire need of vaccines to protect their populations.

“We live in a state of defenselessness on every level,” one Honduran citizen told the AP.

The United States must be a champion of the defenseless, at home and abroad. It is an obligation that comes with being a great nation.