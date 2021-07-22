THE ISSUE

“A month after an owner of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was sanctioned for three deaths tied to understaffing at a Darby nursing home, state inspectors found that Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly known as Conestoga View, was not properly staffed for nearly two weeks,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported Wednesday. “The details are laid out in the first state Department of Health inspection since April’s change of ownership to Imperial Healthcare Group. At that time the company listed as its registered agent Lakewood, New Jersey, resident Chaim ‘Charlie’ Steg. In June, the state attorney general’s office announced Steg pleaded no contest to three counts of reckless endangerment stemming from the deaths of three Darby, Delaware County, nursing home residents who died of preventable injuries when Steg managed the home, which was understaffed, according to the criminal complaint.”

We really wish that our worries about the former Conestoga View had gone unrealized.

That, of course, is the 446-bed facility at 900 E. King St. in Lancaster Township that used to be known to locals simply as “the county home.”

In early June we wrote: “Those who opposed Lancaster County’s sale of Conestoga View to a private company 16 years ago were right to be concerned. We’re concerned now, too.”

We wrote that after learning that Steg had pleaded no contest to three counts of reckless endangerment of residents at the St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Darby — and about a month after the former Conestoga View had been sold to Imperial Healthcare Group, a New Jersey company registered under Steg’s name.

We weren’t the only ones worried.

As Lisi reported in June, current and recently departed Conestoga View staff members told LNP | LancasterOnline that they were concerned for the safety of residents due to staff cuts and departures.

“We are the Titanic,” one person told Lisi. “We’re going down, and I don’t think anything can stop it.”

Clearly, sadly, that prediction may be turning out to be true.

As Lisi reported, Steg has to pay $15,000 in restitution to victims’ families, as part of his plea agreement in the St. Francis case, and is no longer allowed to operate, manage or be a majority owner of any nursing home in the state for five years.

However, he remains a minority owner, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson. And, as Lisi reported, Steg “appears to have been CEO and president of Imperial Healthcare Group for at least part of the state DOH’s in-person inspection that turned up understaffing at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation.”

Low standard

Lisi reported that of the 14 days state inspectors reviewed Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation, 13 of those days did not meet staffing standards under state law, which requires 2.7 hours of direct care for each resident at nursing facilities per day.

From May 16 to May 22, and from May 29 and June 4, the facility averaged about 2.4 hours of direct care per resident, according to the report.

As Lisi reported, most nursing home facilities in Lancaster County show staffing ratios between three and five staff hours per resident, according to the state Department of Health website.

As we’ve maintained before, the Pennsylvania standard is woefully inadequate. Federal research states that average direct-care staffing of 4.1 hours per resident per day is needed at nursing homes, given the age and morbidity of residents.

This is labor-intensive work that requires the safe lifting and movement of some residents who cannot move on their own, and close attention to those who are experiencing memory loss.

When a long-term care facility is understaffed, the result can be the horrors suffered by three patients at the Darby facility that was under Steg’s management: death from preventable pressure wounds, sepsis, dehydration and bowel obstructions.

Proposed change

The Wolf administration introduced a proposal Wednesday to raise the state’s direct-care minimum standard by 1.4 hours, so nursing homes would be required to provide at least 4.1 hours of direct care per patient per day.

This was a welcome and long-overdue announcement: Pennsylvania’s current skilled nursing facility regulations have not been updated since 1999.

We know that long-term care facility operators will find this proposed regulation to be a hardship. Indeed, Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents more than 400 care facilities, called it “an unattainable, unfunded mandate.”

But the commonwealth should be raising staffing standards for long-term care facilities. And both state officials and facility operators need to work together to figure out how to meet those higher standards.

A ‘ghost town’

In the meantime, though, there needs to be a more immediate solution for the residents of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation, which has not even been meeting the state’s weak standard.

Levels of 2.4 hours per resident, or even lower, as inspectors detailed on certain days in May and June, are “alarmingly low,” David Hoffman, a former chief counsel at the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and federal prosecutor, told Lisi.

Hoffman’s consulting firm has served as a court-appointed monitor of long-term care facilities, Lisi noted.

To residents and their family members at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, “at those moments it must’ve felt like a ghost town” inside the facility, Hoffman said.

We’re sure it felt exactly like that.

It’s incredibly frustrating to search for assistance when a family member requires it. Even worse is being the unattended person in need of help.

The residents of the former Conestoga View had it tough during the early months of this pandemic.

As we noted last month, the facility’s rebranding as Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center could not obscure the reality that the center had more COVID-19 deaths than any other long-term care facility in Lancaster County.

Despite the heroic efforts of nurses and aides who were caring for patients living three or four to a room, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting, only five other such facilities in Pennsylvania saw more COVID-19 deaths.

Most of the facility’s residents rely on Medicare to pay toward their housing. This cannot be allowed to translate to inadequate care.

Nonchalant, ‘snarky’

But how else could the following be characterized?

As Lisi reported, inspectors of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation found that one person with medical problems and a history of weight loss issues lost 16 pounds in a week — 16 pounds — and did not receive any timely interventions.

“Another citation involved a resident who received a type of hand restraint with no documented consent,” Lisi noted.

Inspectors also found that health care staff who perform kidney dialysis treatment for a resident gave that person two shots of the Moderna vaccine without the knowledge that another set of staff had already given the individual two shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first response of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation? The resident “was assessed by a practitioner with no negative outcomes from receiving extra doses of COVID vaccine.”

When inspectors found that apple juice and potato salad were served at incorrect temperatures, this was part of the facility’s response: “Residents on third floor had no negative effects from receiving potato salad and apple juice out of temperature range.”

These no-harm-done responses seem aimed at minimizing the importance of these issues. They suggest an appalling nonchalance.

Diane Menio, executive director at CARIE, an advocacy group for the elderly based in Philadelphia, called the center’s submitted responses, like the one about the potato salad and apple juice, “snarky.” The regulations for nursing homes aren’t just about bodily health, she said, but also quality of life.

“That to me — it just shows the disregard for the seriousness of this work,” Menio said.

We completely agree.

And we would be livid if we, or our loved ones, were subjected to such disregard.