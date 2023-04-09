THE ISSUE: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was discharged March 31 from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent six weeks being treated as an inpatient for major depression. Dr. David Williamson, neuropsychiatry chief and medical director at Walter Reed, said Fetterman’s depression is now “resolved” and “in remission.” A Democrat, Fetterman was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, after suffering a stroke in May for which he was treated at Lancaster General Hospital. He was admitted voluntarily to Walter Reed’s neuropsychiatry unit Feb. 15. The Senate is in recess until April 17.

Fetterman’s Senate campaign staff was not very transparent about the stroke that took him off the campaign trail for much of last summer.

His detailed medical records were not released. Voters didn’t learn about the lingering auditory processing issues caused by the stroke until September.

The former lieutenant governor has chosen a different — much more candid — approach regarding his mental health struggles.

When he checked himself into Walter Reed, his chief of staff revealed in a statement that Fetterman had “experienced depression off and on throughout his life,” but it had become “severe in recent weeks.”

And the news release about his discharge from Walter Reed noted the use of medication therapies to treat his depression. It also noted his improved mood, “brighter affect and improved motivation, self-attitude, and engagement with others” as those and other therapies began to have an effect.

We learned that Fetterman had “expressed a firm commitment to treatment over the long term.”

We also learned that hearing tests had identified Fetterman’s significant hearing loss and that he was fitted with hearing aids. This revelation was in itself a public service. Research has shown that hearing loss can increase a person’s risk of developing a mental health disorder such as depression. And men, in particular, often are unwilling to wear hearing aids.

In the statement, Fetterman expressed gratitude to his treatment team at Walter Reed. “The care they provided changed my life. ... I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

This transparency may do more good than any legislation Fetterman ever will see passed in the Senate.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, an estimated 26% of Americans ages 18 and older — about 1 in 4 adults — suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder in a given year.

More than half of adults with a mental illness do not receive treatment, and nearly 60% of youths with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment, Mental Health America tells us. While mental health disorders are common, they are often not diagnosed; this leads to the kind of quiet despair with which Fetterman wrestled for years.

As was widely reported in articles about Fetterman, depression affects about a third of stroke survivors. Now, hopefully, more family members of stroke victims will know to watch carefully for signs of depression in their loved ones.

A previous history of depression — which Fetterman had — is a predictor of post-stroke depression, Dr. Nada El Husseini, an associate professor of neurology at Duke University, told the American Heart Association.

Research has shown that men often are reluctant to seek treatment for mental health disorders, including major depression.

According to Mental Health America, more than 6 million men in the United States suffer depression each year, but male depression often goes undiagnosed, and men often downplay their symptoms. Social norms — including the expectation that they should just “man up” — discourage men from seeking help.

Fetterman has dispelled the notion that men should shoulder their mental health burdens silently.

He’s not the first to have done so, of course. Actor Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson publicly disclosed his mental health struggles several years ago, and tweeted in April 2018 that “depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

But Fetterman’s candor, especially in an interview with CBS “Sunday Morning” anchor Jane Pauley last Sunday, has been impressive.

He revealed that in the weeks after his election to the Senate, he had “stopped leaving my bed. I had stopped eating. I was dropping weight. I had stopped engaging some of the, most things that I love in my life.” Including family time.

He recalled an “incredibly sad moment” when his 14-year-old son couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t get out of bed. He spoke emotionally of his sadness at checking himself into Walter Reed on that son’s birthday. He wasn’t harming himself, but he said he felt “indifferent” to living.

Now, after treatment, he told Pauley, he feels hopeful for “the first time. ... It’s a strange feeling for me to have.”

We wish everyone experiencing mental health issues had access to the intensive inpatient treatment Fetterman, as a senator, received at Walter Reed. We hope Fetterman takes that on as a legislative goal.

In the meantime, help is available, so please seek it if you need it.

If your employer has an employee assistance program, be assured that it is against federal law for that program to disclose to your employer any information you share, unless you give your signed consent.

If your employer does not have an employee assistance program, Mental Health America of Lancaster County may be able to help. Call 717-397-7461 or email mha@mhalancaster.org for information. The Steinman Foundation has worked with that nonprofit to provide mental health services to families in Lancaster County since the pandemic. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation that was funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.)

Also, the Touchstone Foundation offers assistance toward copays or deductibles on mental health services for youth, children and parents of dependent children who live in Lancaster County and have financial need. The Steinman Foundation also provides funding for that program. Learn more at touchstonefound.org or by calling 717-397-8722.

Resources also may be available to you through the county’s mental health program; call 717-393-0421.

And please know that there is absolutely no shame in seeking mental health treatment.

GET HELP

This editorial mentions mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.