THE ISSUE

In the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Mike Wereschagin of LNP Media Group’s watchdog publication The Caucus reported on efforts of a bipartisan group that gamed out what might happen if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden contest the Nov. 3 election results (Trump has repeatedly refused to say whether he’ll accept the results if they indicate his defeat). The story and the front-page headline in the print edition, “Predicted winner: Chaos,” drew reader anger, expressed in multiple letters to the editor.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board and the newspaper’s Opinion department play no role in reporting news.

But we feel compelled to point out that if Wereschagin’s story alarmed you, that’s because the findings of the bipartisan group he reported on were alarming.

It wasn’t Wereschagin who projected that every scenario “but a Biden blowout” would lead to political violence in November.

That was the Transition Integrity Project, which brought together 100 former government officials, campaign operatives and journalists — playing the roles of the Trump and Biden campaigns, right-wing, left-wing and mainstream media, and social media companies — to game out a contested election.

Wereschagin’s reporting was solid and thorough. And because he’s a news reporter, not an opinion journalist, he couldn’t say what we can: The predicted violence and turmoil are just that — predictions. We have the power to ensure that they don’t come to fruition.

In her thoughtful letter to the editor, published Oct. 4, Erika Kreider of Akron wrote that she believed the headline on Wereschagin’s article sought to prepare “people for chaos,” and it was “not helpful.”

“I think we should expect and talk about a peaceful transition,” she wrote. “And maybe that we need to wait for accurate results for a while, but that we should be able to do this peacefully.”

She added: “I think the newspaper should use its power to inform people and show good ways to respond to uncertainty.”

That will be the ultimate aim of this editorial. But if we’re going to do that, we also have to acknowledge the factors that will be at work in this year’s presidential election, so we aren’t caught off-guard.

‘Fair and secure election’

In one exercise conducted by the Transition Integrity Project, “the mock Trump team disrupted mail service,” Wereschagin reported. “In reality, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor, has removed sorting machines and reduced postal workers’ hours, changes that, among others, slowed mail service around the country.”

This is why state Democratic officials asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to allow mailed ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, to be counted.

The commonwealth’s highest court granted that request, but Republican lawmakers are seeking to have the state court’s ruling overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In this effort, they are being spurred by President Trump, who claims that votes counted after Election Day would be illegitimate.

This claim should be seen for what it is: an attempt by a beleaguered president, trailing in the polls, to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election he fears he will lose.

The reality is that because of the pandemic, more than 2.6 million registered voters have applied for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press. And an estimated 120,000 Lancaster County residents are expected to vote by mail. It will take longer to count their votes.

“If we don’t have complete results by election night, it’s not because there’s anything wrong going on, it’s just because of the sheer volume of processing,” Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, told Wereschagin. “We’d love to be able to give out results on election night, too, but our first priority is to run a fair and secure election. If it takes us days or even weeks to do that, then that’s what it takes.”

Indeed. That’s as it should be. That’s what Americans who respect the democratic process should want.

If results are delayed in Pennsylvania — a key battleground state — it won’t be because of fraudulent attempts to throw the election to Biden.

As we’ve written before, voter fraud is rare, even in our scandal-plagued commonwealth. This was affirmed last week by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, a federal judge appointed by Trump, who dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to block the use of mail-in ballot drop boxes.

“Trump’s campaign also wanted the court to free county election officials to disqualify mail-in ballots where the voter’s signature may not match their signature on file,” the AP reported. And it wanted the court to remove a county residency requirement for poll watchers.

“While plaintiffs may not need to prove actual voter fraud, they must at least prove that such fraud is ‘certainly impending,’ ” Ranjan wrote of the Trump campaign’s effort. “They haven’t met that burden. At most, they have pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions.”

This election — overseen capably in Lancaster County, as in many Pennsylvania counties, by Republican elected officials — won’t be rigged.

Even if we don’t learn the results on election night, that still will be true.

Our mindset matters

When others try to make us believe it’s rigged, when tensions rise, we will need to stay calm. We will need to encourage our family members and friends to act reasonably.

We will need to remind them that a delay in results isn’t surprising.

And there will be nothing surprising about a scenario in which ballots, cast in person at the polls and so counted quickly, point initially to a win for one party —and then, as ballots cast by mail are counted, the outlook changes.

This won’t be the result of nefarious schemes. This will be the result of logistical realities.

The narrative of the 2020 election is ours to write. It’s up to us to determine whether we’ll be able to handle a count that Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar expects to last for days.

And it will be up to us to beware of shadowy, sketchy sources on social media that will seize on uncertainty and encourage violence should the election be contested.

Some of these sources will be from Russia and other anti-democratic countries. And some will be homegrown.

We should expect the election’s aftermath to be tense. But we should not accept that it will be violent. Calling out the forces bent on causing harm is essential. It would be helpful if Democrats and Republicans were united in this cause, at least.

There are so many factors pointing to chaos in the election. And if chaos prevails, American democracy loses.

We encourage state lawmakers to work across the aisle on essential election-related matters, chief among them allowing county elections officials to precanvass — that is, inspect, open and count, though not record or publish — mail-in ballots before Election Day, so that the election results can be reported in a more timely fashion.

And we urge voters to remain calm amid any election uncertainty. How we react on Nov. 3 and beyond is up to us.