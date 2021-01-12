THE ISSUE

Last Wednesday’s domestic terror attack at the U.S. Capitol resulted in at least five deaths, including that of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, a National Guard veteran who reportedly was struck with a fire extinguisher and suffered a brain clot. “He loved his job,” his father, Charles Sicknick, told Reuters. “I’ll never get over this.” More than 50 members of the Capitol Police were injured, including 15 who required hospitalization, according to The New York Times. Another Capitol Police officer died subsequently by suicide.

Some images will be seared in our minds forever.

The wooden gallows and noose erected near the U.S. Capitol.

The zip ties, or hand restraints, in the clutches of an insurrectionist in the U.S. Senate chamber.

A police officer, face down on the Capitol steps, being savagely dragged and attacked, as one rioter beats him with the pole of an American flag and the mob chants “U-S-A.”

The Confederate flag — the flag of traitors — being paraded through the citadel of American democracy.

An American president, directing his angry, mostly white followers to march on the Capitol to “show strength,” to demonstrate to “weak” lawmakers the “boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Trump’s most fervent supporters interpret such dangerous rhetoric as direct commands.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Sunday, one such follower, Andy Walker of New Holland, posted a Facebook video in which he implored others to rally alongside him in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6: “Our president has called us. ... This is our time to instill fear. This is our time to take back our cities. Our country. We cannot let this happen, guys. If we lose this, we lose our country, we lose our Constitution. We lose our freedom and our rights.”

Take back our country from whom? From the 81 million Americans who cast legitimate ballots for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? From the most diverse Congress in U.S. history, whose members — most of them, anyway — were doing their constitutionally enshrined duty last Wednesday to count and accept the electoral votes cast in November?

Samuel Lazar, of Ephrata, also was in Washington that day, according to Nephin’s reporting. In his own Facebook video, Lazar declared, “Donald Trump is going to shock the world! We’re ready for war, if we’re needed. … What’s going to happen today is going to be historic. America is going to take back everything, its glory. We’re going to make sure that happens! Freedom!”

Ready for war? Against their fellow Americans? Apparently so. One caller to LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday said, “I’m looking for a civil war. And if a civil war occurs, I’m going to join it ... because I’m sick of the liberals destroying our country.”

We’ve had to relearn, in recent days, the meanings of words we hadn’t heard since high school history class: “sedition,” “insurrection,” “treason.” Here’s another one: “demagogue,” which, according to Merriam-Webster is “a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power.”

Or, in this case, to illegitimately retain power.

In the way of the demagogue, Trump has sought to make his followers feel as if they alone are the inheritors of 1776 and American democracy, as if they alone are “patriots,” as if they alone are “very special.”

There always have been extremists in our country. But Trump has egged them on and shielded them, discouraging his Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security from cracking down on domestic terrorists, and telling the violent insurrectionists last Wednesday — even after the carnage — “We love you.”

He gave them marching orders and they marched. And now at least five people are dead and countless others will have to deal with the trauma of the Capitol’s invasion.

So we found it hard to believe that as of Monday evening, Donald Trump remained in the White House. If a president cannot be banished from office for instigating a violent insurrection, what penalties will any dangerous president ever face?

If Trump had even a shred of concern for this country, he’d resign. (Instead, The New York Times reported Monday that he was mostly concerned by the news that, because of last Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol, the PGA no longer will hold its championship at his New Jersey golf club.)

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told the Anchorage Daily News.

She added: “He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.”

Trump betrayed his own steadfastly loyal vice president last week by telling his supporters that Mike Pence lacked the courage to do what Trump had asked — to defy the Constitution and reject the electoral votes being counted. Not long after, the mob at the Capitol chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” And Pence had to be hustled away from danger by his Secret Service detail.

We had hoped that Pence would lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment, the Constitution’s remedy for speedily removing an unfit president. As of Monday evening, that hadn’t happened.

So now a second impeachment looms. We hope that this time other Republicans join Utah Sen. Mitt Romney in convicting Trump, to ensure Trump never can run for federal office again.

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told Fox News on Saturday that he thinks “the president committed impeachable offenses.”

Toomey also said Sunday on NBC that Trump ought to resign for having recruited “thousands of Americans from around the country to descend on the Capitol, promising a ‘wild ride’ and inciting them to attack the Capitol building.”

But as Murkowski pointed out, Trump isn’t likely to resign. So if impeachment is the only remedy remaining, the process has to be completed. Trump cannot be allowed to escape the consequences of having instigated a seditious insurrection.

We’ve read the comments from the likes of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham asserting that another impeachment would further divide the country.

That is nonsensical appeasement, akin, as some on social media have pointed out, to blaming a victim for reporting a crime and causing problems for the criminal.

A grievous wound was inflicted on American democracy last week. It was the shameless and reckless perpetuation of a lie — that the election was stolen from Trump — that led to Wednesday’s domestic terror attack.

We need a reckoning with the truth — and a full accounting of who perpetuated that dangerous lie — if this country is to heal.