THE ISSUE
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the iconic civil rights leader. He was born Jan. 15, 1929; MLK Day has been observed by Americans on the third Monday in January since 1986. In 1994, Congress designated it as a national day of service — as a “day on, not a day off.” United Way of Lancaster County has organized service projects today. Crispus Attucks Community Center will hold its 32nd annual MLK breakfast this morning at Millersville University. The Lancaster branch of NAACP held its MLK service Sunday evening at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Today is not a day for comfortable truths. The Rev. Patricia Ann Southerland McAllister, pastor at Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Columbia, made that clear in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline’s Earle Cornelius.
McAllister, who was slated to give the sermon at the NAACP church service Sunday, grew up in segregated North Carolina. She recalled that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to speak at a voter registration drive at her high school April 4, 1968, but stayed in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was assassinated.
She did not sugarcoat today’s reality.
As “the mother of three African American sons, I think the same uneasiness and fear that my parents had around safety issues are the same,” McAllister told Cornelius. “I still check on my sons. They’re grown men and they have their families, and yet I’m asking them, ‘Are you OK? Did you make it home?’
“There’s a sense of ... such hatred in the atmosphere for black and brown people that makes me feel uneasy.
“I wonder, will it ever end?”
Today, on the day dedicated to the man who died fighting for equality, we have to acknowledge that his fight has not been completely won. There have been significant victories. But serious challenges remain.
While King is revered today, he was vilified in his time because he opposed not just racism but poverty and war.
As Ismail Smith-Wade-El wrote in an op-ed Sunday in LNP | LancasterOnline, King saw no difference in the value of an American child and a Vietnamese child. And here’s the uncomfortable part: King would challenge us today to place the same value on children at our southern border, on children in places such as Iran and Iraq, as we place on our own.
Smith-Wade-El, a Democrat and president of Lancaster City Council, wrote of King’s insistence on pressing truths others found unsettling. King, he noted, refused to “make his values more convenient for anyone, be they fellow members of the civil rights movement or the president of the United States.”
As a 2018 column in Smithsonian magazine noted, King’s disapproval rating when he died approached 75% — at least 25 points higher than in 1963. The reason? He had taken up the cause of economic justice.
“It was one thing to capture public sympathy nationwide when pitted against the raw hatred and brutality that seemed the peculiar province of whites below the Mason-Dixon Line,” James C. Cobb, professor emeritus of history at the University of Georgia, wrote in Smithsonian. “It proved quite another to persuade whites outside the South to share their neighborhoods and jobs with blacks, or to support expensive federal assistance programs dedicated to helping blacks overcome the historic disadvantages imposed on them by whites of earlier generations.”
The article cited an interview King did with author David Halberstam, in which the civil rights leader expressed his aim for “a reconstruction of the entire society, a revolution of values,” which would “look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth with righteous indignation.”
Despite inroads made by the Coalition to Combat Poverty, the most recent poverty rate in Lancaster city was 26.5% — lower than before, but still troubling.
Black and Hispanic unemployment rates are at record lows, but those rates remain higher than the white unemployment rate.
Payscale, a compensation software and data company, has found that differences in earnings between whites and people of color persist in the U.S. And race continues to have a “high impact on getting callbacks or interviews for a job,” the Payscale website notes.
“The Civil Rights Act has allowed for progress to be made in overcoming racial discrimination in the workplace,” Payscale states. “However, we need only to look at the data to know we still have a long way to go before equality in the workplace is achieved.”
In his acceptance speech for the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize, King spoke of the “single garment of destiny” that ties together the rich and the poor. He spoke of his deep desire for equality for all and of his deep belief that nonviolence was the right strategy for attaining it.
“We will press on,” King said, “until every valley of despair is exalted to new peaks of hope, until every mountain of pride and irrationality is made low by the leveling process of humility and compassion; until the rough places of injustice are transformed into a smooth plane of equality of opportunity; and until the crooked places of prejudice are transformed by the straightening process of bright-eyed wisdom.”
On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, let’s vow to transform “the rough places of injustice” and “the crooked places of prejudice” that stubbornly remain.