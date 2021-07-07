THE ISSUE

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19; 58% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination has had a remarkable impact. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Monday, “With roughly 54% of eligible Lancaster County residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the number of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have fallen to the lowest levels since the pandemic upturned daily life. But if Lancaster County could raise the percentage of vaccinated to 70%, new modeling from a Pittsburgh-based company shows cases could drop by 55%. ‘At a minimum, reaching 70% vaccination coverage would prevent at least that many cases from occurring,' said John Cordier, CEO of Epistemix.”

When the story of the COVID-19 pandemic eventually is written, whole chapters will have to be devoted to the mistrust that kept too many Americans from protecting themselves against a vicious and capricious virus — and about the cynicism with which some politicians fostered and exploited that mistrust.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the Biden administration would conduct targeted door-to-door outreach in an effort to inform more Americans about COVID-19 vaccination.

This was viewed by some as an authoritarian strategy aimed at stealing Americans’ freedom. “Since when is the government coming to your door a great idea?” posted a Twitter user who describes himself as an “owner of snowflake tears.”

“Prepare for vaccine police!” someone else tweeted.

This is so silly.

Census takers go door to door. So, too, do campaigners of all political stripes. The door-to-door campaign will be targeted to communities and neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low. It’s aimed at making vaccination more accessible and equitable, and there’s nothing sinister about it.

Consider, too, the brouhaha over “vaccine passports.”

Last month, state Republican lawmakers passed a bill that would have banned the use of so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports” — documents offering proof of vaccination — by state-funded colleges and universities or governmental entities. In the state Senate, the legislation was co-sponsored by Sen. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, and Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township.

The legislation was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, and rightly so.

Heaven forbid that a college administrator wish to sensibly keep COVID-19 from infecting students in college residential halls or elsewhere on campus. We’re — hopefully — nearing the end of the pandemic in the United States, but unvaccinated Americans remain at terrible risk, especially as the dangerous delta variant gains ground in this country.

We believe Franklin & Marshall College — the only local college requiring COVID-19 vaccination of its students — is demonstrating the wisdom we’d expect of an institution of higher education.

And we’re disappointed we cannot say the same of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Stevens originally planned to require students to be vaccinated — a decision the college said “was informed by science.” But it backtracked after the passage of the vaccine passports bill. And then declined to return to its original stance after that bill was vetoed by the governor.

The publicly funded technical college is led by President Pedro Rivera, former Pennsylvania secretary of education, whom we expected to show some backbone.

Instead of caving in the face of misguided legislation that put partisan theatrics over commonsense public health policy, Rivera should have made it clear that requiring vaccination was the prudent thing for his institution to do.

After all, Stevens’ stated mission is to teach students to be “effective citizens” and adults who work collaboratively and adhere to “high moral/ethical standards, honesty, and fairness.”

Getting vaccinated is a lesson in compassion, a lesson about the value of protecting others as well as oneself. It’s a lesson in goodwill toward one another, a lesson we seem to need now more than ever.

More practically, Stevens is preparing its students for the workplace, where they will be required to get tested for illicit drugs before being hired, and will have to follow other health and safety protocols established by their employers.

Stevens students are learning valuable skills that will take them, in some instances, into private homes where homeowners may prefer to hire someone who’s been vaccinated. No law prevents a homeowner, or a business, from asking contractors and tradespeople about their vaccination status.

In the real world, employers are permitted to require vaccination, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said May 28 that federal laws “do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.” (That federal agency said that employees who do not get vaccinated because of a disability or a “sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance” may “be entitled to a reasonable accommodation that does not pose an undue hardship on the operation of the employer’s business.”)

In the real world, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health can enforce its very sensible mandate requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and certain other illnesses.

And in the real world, many of us are doing our darnedest to ensure we make it through this pandemic with our health intact. So we see vaccination as a blessing that’s allowing us to resume our lives and enabling businesses to return to financial health — and not as some shadowy weapon of would-be dictators.

In case you weren’t aware: State lawmakers don’t always inhabit the real world. Theirs is a sphere in which stands often are taken for the purpose of ideology rather than practicality — and that’s a shame.

If they occupied themselves with real-world concerns instead of partisan culture wars, they would be working with colleges and other entities to encourage vaccination against COVID-19. They would understand that many businesses would benefit from being able to more easily check vaccination status, as they are legally permitted to do.

Sadly, refusing to get vaccinated has become a badge of honor in some circles. According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, 47% of Republicans say they aren’t likely to get vaccinated, compared to just 6% of Democrats.

This is an actual tragedy that we’d think well-intended lawmakers would want to address. But they’re too busy manufacturing outrage about exaggerated threats to personal liberty.

In our view, there’s nothing greater than freedom from illness — something COVID-19 vaccination can offer. If you haven't already, please get vaccinated.