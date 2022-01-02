THE ISSUE: Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer has now heard more than four weeks of trial testimony in a lawsuit challenging the ways Pennsylvania funds education. The plaintiffs include the School District of Lancaster and five other school districts, as well as two statewide organizations and several parents. Several employees of the School District of Lancaster provided testimony in mid-December. On Dec. 17, during the second day of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau’s testimony, “attorneys for the legislative defendants ... appeared to try to paint the School District of Lancaster as technology-rich, with exceptional opportunities for students,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported. The trial is slated to resume Monday.

We have written frequently about fairness in public school funding — the need for the state Legislature to push all existing basic education funding, not just a fraction thereof, through the fair funding formula it passed in 2016. That formula determines a school district’s share of state dollars based on factors such as enrollment, poverty, tax base, the number of students with limited English proficiency and median household income. It has been vetted and agreed upon in Harrisburg, but, frustratingly, it has not been fully implemented.

We are far from the only ones frustrated. These Opinion pages are regularly filled with letters and op-eds from a wide range of local individuals, educators and advocacy groups who want lawmakers to show more urgency.

We summed up an important aspect of what’s at stake in a February editorial: “Our lawmakers must find a meaningful way to fairly, equitably and adequately fund education in the commonwealth, or risk condemning the next generation of Pennsylvanians to being inadequately prepared for citizenship in the 21st-century world and workplace.”

Some stakeholders have been far ahead of the curve in pushing for these funding reforms. The landmark trial now taking place in Harrisburg is for a lawsuit that was filed seven years ago.

“The state Legislature has failed to fulfill its duties under the education and equal protection provisions of Pennsylvania’s constitution,” Deborah Gordon Klehr, executive director of the Education Law Center, which is representing the plaintiffs, wrote in a column published in LNP on Nov. 5. The current system, she wrote, “does not provide a quality education for children in low-wealth districts. The gross disparities between districts are irrational and unjustifiable.”

What’s been most compelling in the first portion of the trial is the testimony given by officials and educators from the School District of Lancaster. As one of the plaintiffs, the district is essentially going to court on behalf of all Pennsylvania public school districts that are funded inadequately, including growing districts such as Conestoga Valley.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli reported on that local testimony in December. Here are some of the points that stood out to us:

— Superintendent Rau, who arrived at the School District of Lancaster in 2015, testified that she’s “observed students — particularly low-income and minority students — suffering from a staff shortage, limited course offerings, deficient after-school enrichment opportunities, outdated textbooks, aging buildings that lacked air conditioning, and insufficient transportation,” Geli wrote.

The combination of inequitable funding and state education standards is setting Lancaster’s students up to fail, Rau said. She described how the achievement gap begins in kindergarten and widens through each grade. She added that it’s “heartbreaking” to see students who strive to succeed but consistently fall below state standards.

“Fewer resources, Rau said, means larger class sizes and less one-on-one enrichment and tutoring, as well as fewer opportunities for practice in the form of homework,” Geli reported.

Further, the district is financially responsible for services — such as employing an additional 80 teachers to serve English learners and providing necessary resources to its 500 students currently experiencing homelessness — that other districts don’t have to concern themselves with.

— Matt Przywara, the School District of Lancaster’s chief financial and operations officer, said in his testimony that if Pennsylvania doesn’t increase its financial support for the district, it could face a $30 million deficit by 2025. That could mean layoffs and “draconian” cuts, he warned.

His testimony received pushback from the defendants’ attorneys.

“During cross-examination, the Legislature’s lawyers attempted to poke holes in Przywara’s dire projections, seemingly suggesting the district could fill future deficits with higher taxes and possible increases in basic education funding from the state,” Geli reported. “They pointed out that the district also has reserves it could use.”

Przywara said it was “not reasonable” to expect such measures to keep the district’s deficit from growing. (We especially agree that the idea of raising taxes in a school district that already places an immense financial burden on senior citizens on fixed incomes is a terrible solution.)

Przywara’s testimony also shed additional light on the “crumbling” buildings within the district; inequitable funding means that the environments in which students are asked to learn have “peeling paint, leaky roofs, desks and learning spaces crammed into hallways,” Geli wrote.

— Amanda Aikens, an instructional coach in the School District of Lancaster, testified about the trauma some students are dealing with in their lives — and how the district is inadequately positioned to help them.

Equitable school funding, of course, is not a cure-all for society’s complex problems outside the school grounds, but it would provide a necessary boost to at-risk students.

“It is our duty when our students come into the building to help them function at the best of their ability,” Aikens said. Her testimony highlighted “the importance of a sufficient roster of teachers, support staff, counselors, psychiatrists and social workers,” Geli reported.

Aikens estimated that if the district had funding equivalent to $500 more per student, it could hire more staff to help teachers, who are stretched extremely thin.

“I’ve lived it every day,” Aikens said when asked what evidence she has that the state isn’t providing enough resources. “The education I see the students missing is that evidence.”

None of this has to be this way.

The General Assembly might have avoided this trial by doing the right thing and applying the state’s fair funding formula to 100% of the money it allocates to schools. Nothing is stopping legislative leaders in the Republican-controlled chambers from coming out this week and saying that’s their intention for 2022.

But if they don’t do that, it’s our hope that this historic Commonwealth Court trial ends in favor of the plaintiffs, who rightfully want lawmakers to adhere to the state constitution and provide equitable funding to all schools.