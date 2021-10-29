THE ISSUE: Last December, Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund — the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System — “adopted a figure for investment profits that its executives said was rock solid,” an Oct. 22 news article jointly written by Spotlight PA and The Philadelphia Inquirer explained. But that figure turned out to be wrong. “In April, the board disavowed the figure, adopting a new, lower number that triggered an increase in pension payments for 100,000 public school employees. The botched calculation is now being investigated by the FBI and financial regulators,” the Spotlight PA/Inquirer article stated. The article further details what appears to be a problematic lack of communications within the fund, especially with regard to what was known throughout the second half of 2020.

Transparency is important, but it’s not just a nebulous concept that we toss around in editorials. It has real-world implications, such as making sure that details of big investments are being examined by more than just a few individuals.

Before we delve further into this, we should understand why the finances of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System matter. As The Inquirer Editorial Board explained in July, the now $73 billion pension fund “is hardly an agency with a lot of room for error. Nearly half a million public school employees rely on the fund’s pension plan to make ends meet, and tens of thousands of teachers who currently work in classrooms are counting on the system for support during their own retirements in the years to come."

In other words, a lot of people and their families cannot afford to see this fund screw up.

So it’s disturbing to read some of the details being reported by Spotlight PA and The Inquirer about the extent to which many people were seemingly in the dark in 2020, leading up to the calculation error that has federal officials taking a closer look behind the scenes.

Evelyn Williams, the fund’s spokesperson, says the fund launched a “detailed review” of its investment profits calculation in “summer 2020.” In a sworn affidavit, Williams “detailed months of investigation that involved three outside consultants to make sure the figure was right,” Spotlight PA and The Inquirer reported.

Yet that investigation went unmentioned to the pension fund’s board during the public meeting last December when it voted to adopt what turned out to be the flawed calculation.

“In that affidavit, PSERS is acknowledging that they knew something was potentially wrong in the summer of 2020,” said Terry Mutchler, who serves as a lawyer for state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, who joined the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System's board of trustees in early 2021. (Mutchler, the first executive director of the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, has represented LNP Media Group and LNP | LancasterOnline in legal cases seeking public records unrelated to this issue.)

One big question that remains unanswered is whether the pension fund’s board of trustees knew about the “detailed review” when it voted in December.

That’s just one of the answers we need, but we likely won’t have answers anytime soon. A hearing officer has ruled that the fund’s communications with consultants from the summer of 2020 to present can be withheld from the public and are exempt from the Right-to-Know law, because they are now part of an ongoing investigation.

Hearing officer Erin Burlew, responding to an appeal by The Inquirer to see those materials, ruled that since the fund began its own in-house “noncriminal” investigation in the summer of 2020, it could keep those documents secret. That “includes the December meeting when the board endorsed the mistaken figure and this spring when the calculation debate climaxed with the board’s disavowal of the number,” Spotlight PA and The Inquirer wrote.

We join those who find Burlew’s ruling questionable. Mutchler told Spotlight PA and The Inquirer that, as a general rule, an internal investigation “does not automatically transform otherwise public records into records that are off the table.”

Of course, the fund now has the FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission to worry about, too. There will be much more scrutiny regarding what communications took place and who knew what, and when.

We can’t help but wonder if the serious mess the fund now finds itself in — a mess that brings no small amount of anxiety for former and current public school employees in Pennsylvania and their families — could have been avoided with better transparency and openness of communication.

That’s where we return to transparency being more than just a noble concept. It should be considered a best practice, especially when billions of public dollars are at stake.

Some larger pension funds, to increase yield, have veered toward riskier investments in recent years. If you’re a small-town teacher counting on such a fund for your retirement, shouldn’t you demand transparency? Shouldn’t you want as many people as possible looking over the shoulders of those managing those funds, to potentially keep them from doing anything too stupid or risky?

Now, unfortunately, the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System may end up being a cautionary tale about what happens when such transparency isn’t present.