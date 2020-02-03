THE ISSUE
During the winter, one of the significant dangers on our roadways is ice flying off the top of vehicles. These are called “ice missiles” by some, as a Stateline article that appeared in the Jan. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline noted. But Pennsylvania’s current ice missile law “applies only if snow or ice strikes another car or person and causes serious injury or death,” Stateline’s Jenni Bergal wrote in her article, which detailed lawmakers’ attempts to put preventive measures into place. Stateline is an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.
We haven’t — knock on wood — had many instances this winter in which ice accumulation on vehicles has been a significant problem in Lancaster County.
But it’s an issue that is always lurking in the back of drivers’ minds during this season.
It’s a helpless kind of terror to be driving down the highway and suddenly see a sheet of ice dislodge from a vehicle and hurtle toward you. Many of us have our own horror stories, or have heard horror stories from loved ones who experienced such unnerving moments. Some of those experiences ended with cracked or pierced windshields. Or worse.
“They don’t call them missiles for nothing. They create significant hazards,” Maureen Vogel, spokeswoman for the National Safety Council, told Stateline. “Even if they don’t result in an injury, it’s terrifying.”
When there’s a winter storm, police and safety officials urge us to clear snow and ice promptly from our vehicles’ roofs, rear windshields and trunks. We wish everyone would heed that advice.
But in many states, including Pennsylvania, it’s not illegal to leave the snow and ice there, Stateline reported.
Some in Harrisburg have been working to change that. There is pending legislation that would require drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and ice, or face fines of $25 to $75 when driving, even if nothing is ever dislodged on a roadway.
Democratic state Sen. Lisa Boscola, who represents parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, has spent years trying to expand Pennsylvania law to implement these prevention-minded fines.
We think it’s a commonsense measure, one that would hopefully motivate more drivers to clear their vehicles before hitting the road — and thus make our roads safer for all. In Boscola’s words, it focuses on “preventing tragedies before they happen.”
Senate Bill 114 passed the Senate with bipartisan support in October and is now in House committee.
In order to prevent tragedies, the law specifies that a driver “may be stopped on a street or highway by a law enforcement officer if the law enforcement officer believes that accumulated ice or snow may pose a threat to persons or property.”
We find that reasonable, and we don’t state that lightly. This editorial board has, very recently, expressed wariness over expanding the circumstances in which drivers can be pulled over by law enforcement.
We don’t favor legislation that expands the legality of traffic stops in instances of drivers using hand-held devices. But, in the instance of obvious snow and ice accumulations that are visible on vehicle roofs, we believe it’s appropriate for police to stop drivers. Safety is obviously at stake here.
Truckers have responsibility
In past years, Boscola’s proposals have been stalled by pushback from the trucking industry.
Kevin Stewart, president of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, told Stateline that his group specifically opposed Boscola’s 2018 bill. “Among its concerns was that the legislation would put truckers at risk because they’d have to climb 13 feet, 6 inches to remove ice and snow,” Stateline reported.
Now, however, “Stewart said his group does not oppose Boscola’s current bill because she has put in more safeguards to protect truckers and companies, such as an exemption if complying with the law would be a threat to the driver’s health and safety or violate workplace safety regulations.”
We are glad to see the legislation finally moving forward, and we think it’s appropriate to have safeguards for truck drivers who might be dealing with adverse conditions. But we also hope these concessions to the trucking industry don’t blunt the ability of the proposed law to keep all motorists safer from ice flying off the top of 18-wheelers.
Just as car and SUV owners have a responsibility to have the proper tools on hand to clear snow and ice from their vehicles, the trucking industry must take responsibility for sending safe rigs onto the highways during the winter. The risk that tractor-trailers can pose, if ice is not cleared off their tops, is immense.
Stateline notes that some larger trucking companies have devices that tractor-trailers can drive through to push off snow and ice.
“There’s everything from roof heating systems to ice scraper systems,” Boscola told Stateline. “I don’t buy the excuses anymore that they’d have to climb on top of the rig.
“We have to act now to protect the safety of drivers on the road,” she added.
We agree. Expanding state law to bolster public awareness about ice missiles and personal responsibility is the right move for Pennsylvania.