THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, Justo Roberto Smoker, 35, pleaded guilty last Friday to third-degree murder, kidnapping and related charges in the death of Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old abducted near her family’s Upper Leacock Township home as she walked back from her Amish church on Father’s Day 2020. The plea “will put him behind bars for 35-1/2 years to 71 years in prison — the maximum possible,” Nephin reported. The sentence will officially begin after the outcome of a parole violation hearing related to a series of armed robberies for which Smoker had been convicted previously; he faces about 17-1/2 additional years in prison if found in violation of that parole. “All said, Smoker faces the strong possibility of 88 years behind bars — effectively a life sentence,” Nephin wrote. The plea agreement was signed in April when Smoker told investigators where he had buried Stoltzfoos’ body.

It is difficult to imagine — or, frankly, to spend even a minute contemplating — the anguish of a daughter’s disappearance and not knowing, for months, what happened to her.

An 18-year-old is legally an adult, but still, forever, a parent’s child. And our most elemental instinct as parents is to protect our children, no matter their age.

The law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to solve the mystery of Stoltzfoos’ disappearance were not able to return her safely to her parents, though surely that had been their greatest hope.

As Nephin reported, Samuel Blank, spokesman for the Stoltzfoos family, reflected in court on what Smoker took from the Stoltzfoos family, what now can never happen: no courting, no marriage, no children of Linda’s own.

But because of law enforcement’s efforts, and a plea agreement negotiated by prosecutors, Lloyd and Susie Stoltzfoos were able to bury their first-born child with the dignity and the love she deserved. They got some measure of justice for their horrific loss.

For this, we thank the East Lampeter Township police, the Pennsylvania State Police, the FBI and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement had assistance, of course, from a community eager to help. Deeply rattled by Stoltzfoos’ disappearance, neighbors and fellow church members joined the search for her.

As Nephin reported, searchers knew from the beginning that something had gone deeply wrong. Linda Stoltzfoos had failed to return to her Upper Leacock Township home on Beechdale Road after a church service. The teenager, who tutored Amish children with learning disabilities and worked as an assistant at an Amish parochial school, according to her obituary, was rooted to her community.

Stoltzfoos “had strong family ties with her parents” and siblings, “and with her Amish faith,” Nephin wrote. “She was planning to pick up a dessert to take to a youth group meeting that afternoon: She would not have run off.”

The searchers could not have known, however, that she had been kidnapped by a stranger. As Nephin reported, it’s “a crime so rare that it has happened fewer than 350 times nationwide between 2010-2017, based on FBI data compiled by the news outlet Reuters.”

Tragically, Stoltzfoos subsequently was killed, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, likely within hours of her abduction, which happened four-tenths of a mile up the road from her home.

Middle Creek Search and Rescue was involved in multiple searches for Stoltzfoos. Susan Stauffer, president of that organization, told Nephin of the emotions she and other searchers experienced in their hunt for the missing teen.

“The search was heartbreaking, and I honestly think I left each search crying,” she said.

Stauffer resides about a mile and a half drive from the Stoltzfoos home. “It grips your heart because it’s right in my neighborhood,” she told Nephin. “To think an 18-year-old girl was missing from here was very emotional. … This (search) was just different. Because it was so close to home and because of the community it hit. The Amish live a very upright life. I think a lot of them don’t know what goes on in the world.”

Tim Hoerner is president of the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company in Bird-in-Hand, which was also involved in the early searches. He told Nephin that as he and others created a command center, huge numbers of people — including Amish folks involved in the fire company — came out, wanting to help.

“You almost can’t believe it to see when you have 400 to 600 people turn up for a search,” he said.

As Nephin recounted, roads, woods, fields, houses, barns and sheds were scoured for traces of the missing teen. The searches involved dogs, radios, sonar equipment, and boats and dive teams to search Mill Creek and farmer ponds.

“In total,” Nephin reported, “more than 2,300 people spent a collective 15,000 hours searching for Stoltzfoos, using dogs, horses, ATVs, drones, a submarine and ground-penetrating radar.”

A Beechdale Road resident’s security camera footage captured a Kia Rio stop and a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos approach that car the day she went missing. On July 10, 2020, police arrested Justo Smoker and charged him with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

That arrest may not have happened without that resident’s security camera footage — and law enforcement connecting with that resident and scrutinizing the footage.

Nephin cited a May 2021 issue of The Diary, a monthly newspaper for the Amish across the country, in which Henry Fisher wrote, “So a group of FBI and county agents searched in vain last Wednesday April 21 until they fetched the hand-cuffed prisoner to the property where he showed them where the grave was. ... About two hours later the news appeared on the ‘Linda’s hotline’ and spread around fast bringing a measured relief to anyone, especially to those who still carried a churning weight in their stomach of questioning grief.”

That poignant article — with its references to “Linda’s hotline” and the “churning weight ... of questioning grief” — conveys the effort and the emotion of the search for Stoltzfoos.

We are glad that search yielded an answer, heartbreaking as it was. And we are deeply grateful to everyone who took part.

The Amish, we know, are people of great faith. Faith will continue to carry the Stoltzfoos family — and their heartbroken community — in the days to come. For that, we’re grateful, too.