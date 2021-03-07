THE ISSUE

“Shots could be going into arms at the COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Lancaster County as soon as Wednesday, when the soft launch is slated to open,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Friday. The former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center has been transformed by the concert and event staging company Rock Lititz into a site that, when operating at full speed, will deliver 6,000 vaccinations a day, its organizers hope. It’s the product of a partnership between the Lancaster County commissioners, Rock Lititz, TriStarr Staffing and four health care systems led by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

It might not have felt this way to the thousands of Lancaster County residents still waiting to get inoculated against COVID-19 but there was good news on the vaccination front last week.

— The county’s mass vaccination site is set to launch this week.

— The White House announced that it had brokered an arrangement for Merck to assist its pharmaceutical rival Johnson & Johnson in producing the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine, newly approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

— With three vaccines now in the U.S. arsenal, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would have enough vaccine supply “for every adult in America by the end of May” (though it may take longer to get those doses in arms).

— Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill Wednesday that will allow the Pennsylvania National Guard to work with the state Department of Health on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.

— And Wolf announced that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered in Pennsylvania to K-12 teachers and school staff members, as well as child care workers.

To administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to school staff, the Wolf administration “is collaborating with the state’s 29 intermediate units — including the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 — and the Pennsylvania National Guard,” Brambila reported.

In an online town hall last Tuesday, state Sen. Ryan Aument, a member of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, said teachers now eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would not be competing with seniors and those with high-risk medical conditions in the state’s Phase 1A.

One LNP | LancasterOnline letter writer asserted that Aument was “misrepresenting reality.” She wrote that it seemed that “teachers are being put ahead of seniors.”

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Aument’s explanation was clearer: “We need to be able to get our kids back to school and continue to prioritize our senior citizens with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”

The plan to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, the Mount Joy lawmaker said, “allows us to accomplish both goals simultaneously to move our students, families, communities, and our economy forward and beyond the pandemic.”

This strikes us as a sound strategy — so long as Lancaster County gets enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccine doses for senior citizens and others in Phase 1A. It’s been a frustrating and fruitless time for many, as they have made multiple phone calls and scoured the internet — or have had their children or grandchildren scour the internet — for vaccine appointments.

We hope Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site will be able to get those folks vaccinated soon.

Equity needed

We were encouraged to learn last week that Red Rose Transit Authority will have a bus route that will go through Lancaster city and stop at the mass vaccination site, and that RRTA’s shared-ride service for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities will assist in getting people to the site. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported, all transportation through RRTA to the mass vaccination clinic will be free. And the Lancaster County Office of Aging is working with RRTA to assist older adults without transportation to get to vaccination appointments.

All of this should help to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed equitably through the Park City Center site.

At a White House briefing last week, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who leads the Biden administration’s health equity task force, said distribution of vaccines “should be even across communities.”

Her task force, she said, “will be tracking biometrics, such as ZIP code and social vulnerability, to see where vaccines are going.”

We hope the county’s mass vaccination site will be tracking, as the state requires, demographics on race and ethnicity.

That site’s ability to vaccinate county residents, of course, hinges on getting vaccine doses.

As Brambila reported, “Lancaster — Pennsylvania’s sixth most populous county — has received from the state about 76,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, according to distribution data.”

That 76,000 number doesn’t include the doses administered through the federal pharmacy program to long-term care facility residents. Still, for a county of some 545,000 residents, it seems like a pretty stingy number.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at LG Health, said that if the state Department of Health “looks at the county vaccination center as a large health system,” the state could allocate more doses to it.

Note to Acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam: Please make this happen.

Advocating for county

Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout has been messy so far. The commonwealth remains in the bottom half of states for vaccine administration. And Lancaster County ranks poorly among Pennsylvania counties.

We’re hopeful that now that Sen. Aument is part of the commonwealth’s better-late-than-never COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, things will improve. Aument tends toward diplomacy rather than diatribes.

Not so Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, who has spent a significant amount of time bashing the Wolf administration on social media. “Counties and their healthcare partners are stepping in to fix the state’s failed vaccine roll out,” Parsons tweeted Thursday. “BUT we need the PA Department of Health to allocate the vaccines.”

This is one more reason we wish Lancaster County had a public health department — so advocacy for this county’s health needs would be conducted by health experts rather than political partisans.

In an op-ed published in last Sunday’s Perspective section, two physicians in the public health sciences department at Penn State College of Medicine argued for the establishment of a county health department here.

“A county office staffed by professional public health personnel would be an asset, even in normal times,” wrote Dr. Thomas Godfrey, a Lancaster resident and assistant professor, and Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, a family medicine physician and doctoral candidate in public health. “County health officers would be trained in public health delivery and would use their expertise to analyze residents’ risk factors for health; assess local health care access; and act for the benefit of the county's residents. Such personnel would have the skills necessary for planning and setting up testing centers and treatment facilities in a crisis. They would strategize and carry out informed advocacy at the state and federal level for more resources to be allocated to Lancaster County residents.”

LG Health’s Ripchinski seems to be shouldering the burden of the county’s COVID-19-related efforts, appearing at news conferences, leading messaging. He probably could use some help. (The county’s public health emergency adviser, hired last April, has had a strangely low profile.)

Effective messaging is important.

In the virtual town hall held last Tuesday, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said this in response to a question from a woman who was clearly a vaccine skeptic: “I can tell you right now, Lancaster County will not be mandating people to get vaccinated. ... We’ve all been saying we will make sure that the vaccine is available for those who want the vaccine, but we’re not going to mandate it.”

We wish he had framed his response differently, squarely tackling vaccine hesitancy and emphasizing the benefits and safety of COVID-19 vaccination. We were glad at least that he then yielded to Ripchinski. Nevertheless, it was a vivid illustration of why public health experts, not politicians, ought to be addressing such issues.

We hope county officials eventually see the wisdom of bringing such experts onboard.