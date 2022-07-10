THE ISSUE

June 22 was the 50th anniversary of when Tropical Storm Agnes moved through Lancaster County. Nearly 9 inches of rain fell on the county that day, washing away bridges, damaging homes and businesses and forcing people to escape the rising waters. “All told,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia Estright wrote last Sunday, “the county commissioners in 1976 estimated the storm caused $30 million in damage, which translates to nearly $210 million in 2022.” Ten people died in Lancaster County because of the storm.

Sometimes it seems as if we’re living in the toughest time.

Our democracy is fraying. The climate crisis is worsening. Public discourse is deteriorating. Mass shootings occur in every American setting imaginable, destroying lives and inflicting trauma. Inflation continues to make life difficult for families and small businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic persists, and the march of variants seems endless.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported last week, COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County “fell from a recent uptick,” and indicators “continue to remain low relative to the pandemic’s peaks,” but they are “higher than those of the same time last year, before the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus arrived in the United States.” The newest omicron subvariants, epidemiologists say, may evade immunity.

That sound you may have heard is the editorial board’s collective sigh. It’s hard to resist despair.

But then you read stories like those in last Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline and are inspired by the resilience of people, by the tenacity of the human spirit.

Readers of this newspaper were invited to share their recollections of Agnes, and they did.

They told of pumping water from basements, of scrubbing the mud and muck left by floodwaters from walls and cupboards, of modifying wedding plans, of neighbors helping neighbors. They wrote of ruined family mementos and of a grandmother’s lost grand piano.

Somehow, some of the memories were of laughter.

Jim Fuhrman of Eden Manor wrote of working with his mother to lay towels in the doorway of their bilevel home as the Conestoga River rose. He and his mother quickly “realized that there weren’t going to be enough towels. A neighbor brought his boat and got our family out through the living room window. Later, when the floodwaters receded, our family would sit and laugh about not having enough towels to stop Agnes. Ironically, my mother’s name was Agnes.”

Patrick M. Reynolds, who lived on Mallard Avenue in Willow Street, wrote of his stress as his basement flooded and he and his wife tried to brush water into an already-saturated French drain. “Then the phone rang,” he wrote. “It was our neighbor, Shirl, down the street, who said, ‘Do you want to buy any water?’ I just burst out laughing, and the stress went away. It was nice to know that we were not in this alone.”

Jean Newcomer of Salunga wrote of checking her basement as it filled with water and, to her surprise, getting a “good laugh. My friend had stored his duck decoys in my basement, and sure enough, two dozen duck decoys were floating around. ... Moral of the story: Laughter is the best medicine!”

It is. Science supports this. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter “enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.” It relieves stress and can improve your immune system and reduce pain.

Of course, not all pain can be laughed away. Agnes brought devastation, and in its wake came sorrow.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Estright wrote of the Hornberger family of Ephrata, who lost their sister and mother in the storm.

Lottie Hornberger, 42, was determined to rescue her adult son, Gary, and his wife from their Manheim Township home. On their return trip to Ephrata, their “station wagon encountered a flooded bridge over Hammer Creek,” Estright wrote. “The water didn’t seem deep, so Hornberger continued driving.

“But the swollen waterway quickly overwhelmed the vehicle.”

Lisa Heistand, just a child at the time, “found herself out of the vehicle and in the raging floodwaters, where she began reaching for whatever she could find to hold her afloat. ... She grabbed onto a sapling that held her for what felt like hours, she said. A stranger pulled her out of the water, and she was reunited with everyone who had been in the station wagon” — except her 11-year-old sister Wanda and their mother.

Heistand’s older sister Julia Wealand recalled the anguish of their mother’s and sister’s disappearance.

Wealand and Heistand and an aunt formed one search party to look for their loved ones. Their father and brother formed another. Heistand said her group encountered an ambulance crew in the process of loading two bodies. “I uncovered (my mother’s) face and just cried,” Heistand said. “There was a huge lump in my throat. My dad held me so tight I thought he was going to suffocate me.”

Heistand also saw Wanda’s hands as her sister’s body lay on a gurney. “I recognized those hands,” Heistand said. “I remember we used to bathe and see who can get grandma-hands first. I just thought to myself, ‘I’m never going to be with her again.’ ”

Heistand said she and her sister Julia don’t want their mother and sister to be forgotten.

Heistand noted: “We feel like it’s a story of love and faith, what a mother will do to protect her child.”

That’s exactly what it is.

It’s a story of love and faith — and a reminder that people can survive even unimaginable loss.

The times we’re living in are tough. Too many of us lost loved ones to COVID-19. Many of us are worried about whether our democracy will endure; whether our elected officials will find the courage to keep weapons of war out of the hands of those who intend harm; whether our warming planet will mean storms as destructive as Agnes will become more common.

All of this depends on us — on whether we’ll meet the challenges we face with the same sort of resilience and tenacity with which Lancaster County residents met Agnes.