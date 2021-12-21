THE ISSUE

“Despite a TikTok challenge threatening schools across the country with the possibility of school shootings (Friday), most Lancaster County school districts made it through the day without any disruptions,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli and Ashley Stalnecker reported Saturday. “Over the past week, Solanco, Eastern Lancaster County, Conestoga Valley and Donegal school districts responded to unfounded threats. Most were anonymous and took place over social media but not all were related to the nationwide TikTok challenge. The School District of Lancaster was the only district to investigate a threat Friday. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said her office takes these threats seriously and, as of Friday, (had) already authorized charges of terroristic threats to several children in response.”

The viral TikTok threat that rattled schools Friday was so disturbing because it capitalized on the plausible fear that even an elementary school could be a place where gun violence erupted.

Even when, as in this case, a threat is vague and unverified and seems to have evolved from a social media effort aimed at getting kids to skip school, it cannot be disregarded. Because mass shootings at schools can, and have, taken place in places as disparate as an Amish schoolhouse in Lancaster County; an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut; and high schools in Colorado, Florida and Michigan.

As a result, generations of kids have grown accustomed to active shooter drills, to familiarizing themselves with the quickest exits should gunshots be fired, to the Run, Hide, Fight protocol that has become as much a part of American education as math and science.

We’re grateful to Lancaster County school officials, county District Attorney Adams and local police departments for taking the threat seriously. (And we’re annoyed on their behalf that on top of the current COVID-19 surge, they had to deal with yet another headache.)

An “abundance of caution” seemed to be the prevailing mode of operation, and sensibly so. Police patrols near schools were increased Friday; police presence also was ramped up inside some schools. School superintendents were in contact with one another about how best to deal with the situation. And the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office helpfully posted a link on its Facebook page to the Common Sense Media Tiktok parents’ guide to help parents better understand the app. More on that app in a bit.

Even unfounded threats can wreak havoc. As Geli and Stalnecker reported, a rash of social media threats at various Lancaster County schools have caused closures, lockdowns and increased police presence on school campuses in recent weeks.

Solanco School District, for instance, “switched to remote learning (Dec. 10) over rumors of an online threat that spread on Snapchat the night before. An investigation ... found that the threats were not credible. Social media posts only included rumors, the school district said, but ‘the rumors online quickly became amplified and misinformation grew.’ ”

Online culprits bank on misinformation to create chaos and fear. This is yet another reason why students — and adults — need to rely on credible sources for information.

Conestoga Valley School District and East Lampeter Township Police investigated “vague, unverified threatening” language, directed at the Huesken Middle School, from an unknown Snapchat account made Wednesday morning, a statement on the district's website noted.

It appeared to mirror the language that trended on TikTok.

“This national social media challenge is one of an increasing number of examples demonstrating the irresponsible use of social media, especially as it pertains to school safety,” said Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski in that statement. “This misuse of social media causes unnecessary fear, a waste of valuable resources, and shows a disregard for others.”

We could not agree more.

Which brings us back to TikTok.

Addictive algorithms

The video-sharing app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. As The New York Times reported earlier this month, the U.S. Commerce Department is investigating whether TikTok poses a security risk to the United States.

We know already that it is addictive — and purposefully so. It has made creating and sharing videos easy. And its algorithm relies on “our tendencies toward boredom, our sensitivity to cultural cues,” The New York Times noted.

For many users, “who consume without creating, the app is shockingly good at reading your preferences and steering you to one of its many ‘sides,’ whether you’re interested in socialism or Excel tips,” that newspaper reported. “It’s astonishingly good at revealing people’s desires even to themselves.”

The New York Times cited a recent Wall Street Journal report, which “demonstrated how TikTok relies heavily on how much time you spend watching each video to steer you toward more videos that will keep you scrolling” and how “that process can sometimes lead young viewers down dangerous rabbit holes.”

Guillaume Chaslot, the founder of Algo Transparency, a group based in France that analyzes YouTube’s algorithms, reviewed a TikTok document that was leaked to The New York Times. His response was instructive.

“I think it’s a crazy idea to let TikTok’s algorithm steer the life of our kids,” Chaslot said. “Each video a kid watches, TikTok gains a piece of information on him. In a few hours, the algorithm can detect his musical tastes, his physical attraction, if he’s depressed ... (and) other sensitive information. There’s a high risk that some of this information will be used against him.”

Hilary McQuaide, a spokesperson for TikTok, told The Associated Press that the company has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but had not found posts promoting violence or making threats.

The problem is, the post that caused so much trouble last week was “not really a threat, it’s just saying they are hearing this thing is happening,” Justin Patchin, a criminal justice professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, told the AP.

Social media, we understand, are here to stay; we’re not going to be able to erase social media from children’s lives. But we can be vigilant about the time that kids — teenagers included — spend on apps such as TikTok.

We also can teach our kids about the warning signs of youth violence, and we can help them report threats to the state’s Safe2Say website.

We could, if we really wanted, help to prevent school shootings by getting commonsense gun regulation legislation passed, so that school shooting threats wouldn’t be quite so plausible. Unfortunately, it appears that we lack the will to do so. So gun violence, tragically, seems to be here to stay, too.