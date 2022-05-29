THE ISSUE

As Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief for LNP | LancasterOnline and the LNP Media Group watchdog publication The Caucus, wrote last Sunday, many political analysts see Republican gubernatorial nominee state Sen. Doug Mastriano as “having little or no chance against the Democratic nominee, Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general whose lack of a primary opponent allowed him to amass $20 million for his campaign. ... There is, however, a path for Mastriano to shock the political establishment again in November. Stephen Medvic, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College, sizes up Mastriano as having ‘an outside chance but not a long shot.’ ”

Doug Mastriano could be our next governor.

As Bumsted reported, Mastriano benefited from a crowded field in winning the Republican nomination. He also “fought off an eleventh-hour move by the Republican establishment to get voters to rally around former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, the second-place finisher,” Bumsted noted. And “Mastriano did all that on a shoestring budget.”

He now has a chance to defeat Shapiro in the general election. So everyone should be aware of just who Mastriano is, and the implications of what his victory would be for the commonwealth and our democracy.

Mastriano is a conservative extremist who took busloads of Donald Trump supporters to the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He says he walked to the U.S. Capitol after the rally, but said he and his wife left when the violence started. According to The New Yorker magazine, however, “video footage, crowdsourced online, seems to establish his presence there after the rioting began and the Capitol was breached.”

He has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Jan. 6 investigative committee.

He led the fiasco of a taxpayer-funded state Senate hearing on Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg that allowed Trump and his lawyers to present their false claims about the presidential election being stolen, helping to launch the Big Lie.

He worked feverishly to overthrow the votes of nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvanians, including more than 115,000 Lancaster County residents, cast in the 2020 presidential election. And because that despicable effort failed, he has pushed hard for the unnecessary “audit” of the 2020 election.

As The New Yorker magazine noted earlier this month, “Mastriano continues to exhort his followers, whom he calls his ‘army,’ to overthrow democratically elected leaders. He has vowed, if elected, to throw out all current voter registrations and to appoint a like-minded secretary of state, who could reverse election results. ... He has also threatened to dismantle the mechanics of voting in Pennsylvania. ‘With the stroke of a pen, I can decertify every single machine in the state,’ he has said.”

Does that sound like democracy to you?

It doesn’t to us.

Question of democracy

We’re not going to dwell today on Mastriano’s ridiculous and false claims that vaccines cause autism and COVID-19 is a “government sponsored virus.”

Or on his stated goal of making Pennsylvania a Second Amendment “sanctuary,” a mostly empty gesture supported by extremist opponents of federal gun regulation.

Or on Spotlight PA’s reporting on Mastriano’s embrace of Christian nationalism and his self-aggrandizing conviction that God told him to run for governor.

We’re not taking a stand today on the election issues that usually divide voters: taxation, abortion, big government versus small government.

The November gubernatorial election is not a question of small government versus big government — this is a matter of democracy versus the erasure of democracy.

So we are writing today to urge against complacency.

No one should be complacent about Mastriano’s candidacy — Shapiro included. As Bumsted noted, Mastriano is the candidate Shapiro hoped to face. (Hillary Clinton wanted to face Trump and we know how that worked out.) Shapiro needs to make his case as the pro-democracy candidate who can deliver for a broad range of constituents.

For our part, we need to be prepared to vote in November for democracy. So register to vote if you haven’t already. Encourage friends and family members to register to vote, too.

And we implore you to buckle up and pay attention to what transpires in the months to come.

The November gubernatorial contest will be the clearest litmus test Pennsylvanians have faced so far on how willing we are to protect democracy. In this birthplace of democracy, we shouldn’t be on different sides on the question of whether democracy survives.

‘Will we do our duty?’

This weekend, we celebrate Memorial Day and honor the sacrifice of those who literally gave their lives to protect democracy. What sacrifices are we willing to make?

Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming offers some guidance.

In accepting a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award last Sunday, Cheney said, “The question for every one of us is in this time of testing, will we do our duty? Will we defend our Constitution? Will we stand for truth? Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics? Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies, and enable the liar?”

Mastriano wholeheartedly embraced the liar and the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

And, as Bumsted reported, he continues to rail against those who see him as extreme.

Those who “stand on the Constitution” are not “far right” and “extreme,” Mastriano said. “I repudiate that. That is crap and absolutely not true.”

Overturning the results of an election found to be legitimate by numerous Republican-appointed judges and even Trump’s own attorney general is not standing on the Constitution — it’s trampling it.

As Cheney put it, this is a “time of testing.” Will we pass the test?

On another matter

Kudos to the Lancaster County commissioners for agreeing to renew their efforts to hire lifeguards for the Lancaster County Central Park Pool, instead of just closing that much-needed place of recreation this summer, as they previously planned.

And on behalf of the many families who enjoy that pool on hot summer days, we thank the School District of Lancaster board members and other community members who attended the commissioners’ work session last week to make their case for the pool, which has been a valuable community resource since it was built for everyone, regardless of race, in 1967.

As Franklin & Marshall College professor Alison Kibler told the commissioners, “Other counties that built pools to address segregation didn’t build beautiful pools and they didn't continue to invest in them” as Lancaster County did.

Said Kibler: “I would say you need to think about this moment in a historical way and I would say, don’t let up on this.”

We could not agree more.