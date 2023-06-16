THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’re taking today to praise the high school Class of 2023 and highlight some of the wise and profound statements made by graduates at local commencement ceremonies.

This is a graduating class that had a particularly difficult journey, with multiple years of COVID-19 disrupting the traditional high school experience. Their unique path has been reflected in many speeches by graduating seniors. It’s clear these young people are going to make our world a much better place.

Collected here are some of the local graduates’ thoughts that are especially worthy of amplification.

— Elizabethtown Area High School’s Adam Mickievicz: “We came off the heels of the pandemic ready to fight, learn and thrive again, more creative and driven than ever before. Our generation learned the hard way that happiness is never a given.”

— Garden Spot High School’s Grace McCarty: “After we walk across this stage tonight, I encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone, stand up for what’s right, try something new and simply make a change. We have the world ahead of us, so don’t waste a year, month, week, day, minute or even second, because every choice matters.”

— Manheim Central High School class President Laura Huber: “The Class of 2023 has made an impact not only in our community but in school and on each other. Whether your next step is going to college, joining the military, attending trade school, entering the workforce or you are still trying to figure that out, let’s commit to be people who are kind, honest, encouraging and trustworthy.”

And Manheim Central student speaker Madison Knier added this: “There were plenty of days when the task at hand seemed impossible, but I put my head down, worked through these seemingly hopeless circumstances and I emerged stronger on the other side. ... Be the person that others can look up to. I challenge you to embrace your mistakes and learn from them rather than make excuses. With hard work we can all achieve our dreams.”

— McCaskey High School student speaker Jaden Kennett: “Winning doesn’t always reflect hard work. The real winners are not those at the top, but those who have come the farthest over the toughest roads. Your victory may never make the headlines, but you will know about it, and that’s what counts.”

— Conestoga Valley High School’s Sara Geleta: “Tomorrow marks a new beginning of our lives. We are preparing ourselves for every opportunity that life will present us with. Let’s challenge ourselves to choose the right answer to the question ‘Are you open to taking risks?’ ”

— Donegal High School salutatorian Sierra Houck: “Never be afraid to scream at the top of your lungs, especially if it’s something you believe in. The memory that stands in the back of my mind is our freshman year pep rally. Even though we quickly embarrassed ourselves … that did not stop us from yelling … to show the upperclassmen that we can hold our own ground.”

— Lancaster Catholic High School salutatorian Rebekah Citsay: “This is my favorite thing about our class: our capacity to nurture a beautiful diversity of thought and passion. It is important to recognize that the development of our personal characters ... did not occur without standing against adversities.”

— Warwick High School’s Grace Kegel: “Somewhere in this challenging year, I realized that being an adult or growing up means so much more than making lists and creating plans. Being an adult means re-imagining, re-creating and reworking the plan. It means adapting to new situations.”

— Solanco High School valedictorian Renee Althoff: “As we move on in life, we must accept the difficulties that will cross our path. The main test of our character is not the difficulty itself, but how we respond to it.”

— And Cocalico High School’s Sydney Renaud, to her classmates: “You are where you are meant to be at this very moment. We should all be proud. We have all earned this achievement. Thank you to all of our teachers, administrators and staff. You all have shaped us into the people we are today, and we are thankful for you. We carry our gratitude deep in our hearts as we move forward.”

Congratulations to all of Lancaster County’s graduates and to their proud families who watched them walk across the stage and grasp their diplomas.