THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other difficult developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Penn Manor High School’s Kate Nikolaus wanted something “eye-catching” for her entry in the State Farm traffic safety billboard contest.

She found it. Literally.

“Her design, created from an image of her own eye ... was selected to appear on a billboard along Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) near Donerville Road,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported last week.

Nikolaus also received $100 for the winning entry in the “No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest,” which was open to students in Lancaster, Lebanon, Adams and York counties.

The billboard, with the text “KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD” features a stunning bluish-green eye on a black background.

“For her design, Nikolaus took a picture of her own eye during golden hour — a period of time shortly after sunrise or sunset when the sky is redder and softer than when the sun is higher in the sky,” Stalnecker explained. “After using the technique utilized by many photographers and cinematographers, she began editing. And, three hours later, she had a bright and stylized image of her own iris.”

It was much later — after she’d forgotten about the contest — that she received the email notification about her entry being chosen as the winner.

“I was really excited because I’ve never won a big contest like that before,” Nikolaus said.

Hats off, also, to Penn Manor students Kyle Sullenberger and Travis Clawson, who won second place in the billboard contest.

In other good things:

— Jumping from eyes to ears, if you’re looking for a way to momentarily escape the trials and tribulations of the everyday world, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will open its 27th annual and nationally renowned corn maze to the public on July 1, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported.

This year’s theme is “National Parks: Celebrating America's Beauty,” and the 5-acre maze, through a winding path of corn stalks, features a bison surrounded by a tree, house, mountains and stars.

In all, there are more than 2.5 miles of paths through the cornfield. Learn more at cherrycrestfarm.com.

— A total of 41 J.P. McCaskey High School graduating seniors were recently awarded more than a quarter-million dollars in scholarships from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The fund’s mission “is to provide scholarships for McCaskey graduating seniors who have been accepted to an accredited higher education program and have demonstrated financial need,” LNP | LancasterOnline noted this week. “Funds are awarded to accomplished students who reflect Dr. King’s ideals of commitment to school, community, family and faith.”

The fund began awarding scholarships in 1982. You can learn more at the website mlkjrfund.org, which further notes that past recipients have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, accountants and members of the business community.

— Finally, a round of applause for a pair of outstanding student-athletes.

Annville-Cleona High School’s Braetan Peters has been named the LNP | LancasterOnline Lancaster-Lebanon League Female Athlete of the Year, and Cocalico High School’s Ryan Brubaker is the Male Athlete of the Year.

Peters “was poetry in motion during her outstanding four-year athletic career representing the Dutchmen. She was a standout in cross country, field hockey — crossing over to participate in both of those sports in the fall — and track, and she was also a dynamo in the classroom,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart wrote.

And the aforementioned sports aren’t the only realms in which she has displayed athletic talent. She’s also been an accomplished figure skater.

Rising before dawn has been one of Peters’ keys to success. Her workout routine involves getting up at 4:30 a.m. for an early-early run.

“We always joked with Braetan about how many miles she ran before school,” Annville-Cleona field hockey coach Carrie Gingrich told Reinhart.

Of course, that work ethic helped Peters build a resume that’s anything but a joke. She’s now headed to Elon University in North Carolina, where she’ll continue her studies and sports.

Meanwhile, Cocalico’s Brubaker was a scholastic standout in football, swimming and track and field as an Eagle.

In football, Brubaker was named all-state by both PA Football News and EasternPAFootball. He was selected to compete in the Big 33 game.

He’s the son of Conestoga Valley High School graduate Jeff Brubaker, who played football at Penn State in the 1980s. Ryan Brubaker is now taking his own gridiron talents to the University of South Carolina.

“Everything the kid does, he puts a gold standard on it,” Cocalico High School offensive line coach Mark Stauffer said of Brubaker.