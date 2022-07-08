THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other difficult developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

More than 300 of Willow Valley Communities’ 2,400 residents are veterans — and a handful of them are continuing to serve.

This time, it’s on a seven-person veterans committee that was founded four years ago at Willow Valley. Its members work to foster a sense of community and provide needed resources for fellow veterans.

The committee plans events, schedules speakers and publishes newsletters for Willow Valley residents, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chloe Miller reported. Its work might include everything from coordinating a Memorial Day event to planning a movie night.

Air Force veteran Paul Reid told Miller that one of his favorite events that he helped with was a flag-retiring ceremony in June 2021. Its burning ceremony highlighted the proper way to dispose of a flag that is heavily worn.

“Our basic goal, what we form our purpose around, is to inform, connect and serve,” Betty Price, chairperson of the committee and a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said.

Willow Valley is fortunate to have these veterans who are still working for the benefit of those around them.

In other good things:

— Rosey’s Lunch, a food trailer in downtown Lititz, recently marked its 100th anniversary.

“After so many years, the simple food trailer with its no-nonsense menu has come to occupy a special place in the life of the town,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble wrote.

Rosey’s dates to July 4, 1922, when Arthur Rosenberg pushed a wheelbarrow to the square and sold hot dogs and hamburgers.

That wheelbarrow was just the first of many mobile iterations of Rosey’s.

“Three generations of Rosenbergs and two non-family owners have sold the burgers and hot dogs from a variety of mobile set-ups that ... have included a ‘little house on wheels’ built atop a 1923 Studebaker, a converted 1948 Dodge van and the current 1980s-era trailer,” Umble reported.

One thing, however, has remained the same: The secret recipe used to make the hamburgers. It’s credited to Charles Rosenberg — Arthur’s famous father.

Another thing that hasn’t changed too much in recent years are the prices. Hamburgers are $2, cheeseburgers are $2.25, a hot dog is $2 and a pork barbecue sandwich is $2.50, so, in this time of stinging inflation, there remains a place where you can get a cheap lunch.

That suits the folks in Lititz perfectly, as Rosey’s Lunch has long been a grandfathered exception to the borough’s rule prohibiting food trailers on the street.

“I always liked Rosey’s burgers. There’s some magic about them,” Dennis Beck, a local real estate agent, told LNP | LancasterOnline. “I was born and raised in Lititz, so I grew up with Rosey’s.”

We hope that many generations to come will grow up with Rosey’s, too.

— A round of applause for 2007 Hempfield High School graduate Zach Miller, who won the Trail 100 Andorra ultramarathon on June 26 in the Pyrenees mountains.

Miller ran the 105-kilometer event in a time of 14 hours, 19 minutes and 52 seconds — beating the next finisher by more than 17 minutes, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Andrew Koob reported.

For Miller, it was a triumphant return to the grueling sport’s summit after foot surgery in December 2020 and a long rehabilitation.

“I just didn’t know after surgery if I would finish healthy,” Miller told Koob. “Even on the start line (in Andorra) there was an element of uncertainty both physically and mentally. But, at some point, (competing) is the only way to figure it out.”

He also overcame the mental challenge of running for 14 hours; he said his self-doubts disappeared at about the halfway point.

“Mentally to feel truly back takes having that performance like that,” Miller said. “I’m here and I’m back.”

And we’re in a bit of awe of Miller — and all ultramarathon runners.

— Finally, there’s a fundraiser in New Holland that brings a smile to our faces.

On July 1, New Holland Borough Manager Dick Fulcher and other organizers launched a campaign for a community butterfly garden. They aim to raise $125,000.

The proposed garden would include a walking trail paved with memorial bricks and connecting to Groff Park, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported. It would include plants known to attract butterflies: anise hyssop, arrowwood viburnum, bayberry, beeberry, Clethra, Itea, low bush blueberry, milkweed, ninebark, red twig dogwood, winterberry holly and witch hazel.

“It will provide a space for tranquil walks, meditation and intentionally provide a habitat for butterflies, birds and other pollinators,” New Holland Mayor Tim Bender said.

For more information about project, go online to facebook.com/NewHollandCommunityButterflyGarden or pick up a brochure at the borough office, 436 E. Main St.

“Who doesn’t love butterflies?” added Bob Johnson, the committee co-chair.

We can’t wait until this project becomes a reality.