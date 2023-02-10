THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We start with a hearty round of applause for the wheelchair basketball program that Manheim Central High School graduate Keith McMinn has put together at Spooky Nook Sports.

To McMinn, the initiative is about much more than giving kids an opportunity to put a ball through a net.

“It’s really not about basketball,” he told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Matthew Aquino. “It’s about teaching, independence, leadership, teamwork, confidence, things of that nature.”

The opportunity arose when McMinn, who graduated from Manheim Central in 1990 and served as a Maryland State Trooper for 25 years, returned to the area in 2021 for a position with Life Lion at Penn State Health. He contacted the Center for Independent Living in Harrisburg about a team sponsorship and everything else fell into place.

On the team, 15 children with disabilities, ages 7 through 16, now have a local opportunity that was not previously available.

“Every Friday night at Spooky Nook sees athletes with similar challenges come together, and it also helps bond parents who are going through the same experiences,” Aquino wrote.

Parents described how appreciative they are and how their kids benefit from participation.

“There’s no other program like this in the community, so it’s really great that it’s finally here,” said Kayla Landers of Stevens, whose 8-year-old daughter Alexa is a member of McMinn’s PA Lions.

McMinn’s new goals are to bring more children into the program and secure funding to cover more expenses. He plans to enter two teams into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, which starts its next season in September.

We wish all of them well moving forward.

In other good things:

— Tuesday, for Valentine’s Day, Ephrata’s ReUzit on State thrift store will host a day of shopping to benefit Ephrata Area Social Services, a nonprofit that offers care and support through various community programs.

All revenue from that day’s sales will be donated to Ephrata Area Social Services. ReUzit on State features 22,000 square feet of gently used clothing, household items, books, toys, jewelry and décor.

“We are excited for the ‘Love Your Neighbor’ event — not only will it be fun to shop, but it will be exciting to spend the day showing love in action for the community,” said Alonna Gaustche Sprunger, executive director of ReUzit on State, according to LNP | LancasterOnline.

If you have a chance to get out to the store at 1054 State St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, you’re sure to find something useful for your household — and help the community.

— Hats off to Elizabethtown College student Dominic Andrews, who “recently completed his Eagle Scout project with the Philadelphia-based nonprofit, Alpha Bravo Canine, in support of military veterans suffering from issues related to their time on active duty,” the college announced in a news release.

Andrews, who is studying civil engineering, personally designed and constructed training equipment for Alpha Bravo Canine service dogs.

“The importance of service played an invaluable role in my planning and design process as I envisioned the impact that I wanted to create through this project,” he stated in the news release.

As a bonus, Andrews also built a “puppy kissing booth” to help raise awareness for Alpha Bravo Canine at community events.

We’re definitely going to be on the lookout for that booth!

— Finally, congratulations to Ashley Mansfield, an autistic support teacher at McCaskey High School who was recently named an All-Pro Teacher by Nouryon and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mansfield is a 2014 graduate of Millersville University and is currently a graduate student there seeking a master’s degree in sports administration.

“Mansfield’s passion for teaching is inspired by her parents, who were lifelong teachers,” states a news release from Millersville University. “She uses creative and out-of-the-box teaching methods to help her students achieve independence and master necessary life skills.”

Mansfield is one of the many amazing teachers we have across Lancaster County.

And we think it’s great that the Philadelphia Eagles co-sponsor this honor for educators. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and, as Manor Township’s Pamela Carter writes in a letter in today’s section, “Go Birds!”