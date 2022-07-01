THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other difficult developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Lancaster County came together recently to ensure that, this time, some area veterans received a proper welcome when they returned from Vietnam.

Thirteen veterans, 12 men and one woman, had gone on two-week trip Vietnam that had a focus on healing. When they got home June 25, they “received a surprise hero’s welcome in New Holland” as more than 500 people gathered at Garden Spot High School’s stadium, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Gayle Johnson reported.

The emotional photographs by Connor Hollinger tell the story. And it was heartening to read about how the surprise unfolded behind the scenes.

“Some 50 volunteers began top-secret meetings in February to put together the large gathering without any veterans finding out,” Johnson wrote.

There were no local advertisements until the group left for Vietnam on June 9. Then, there were notices in church bulletins, local posters and information spread through a private Facebook group.

The secret was kept.

The “welcome home” at Garden Spot included Boys Scouts, Heritage Girls, a choir, members of the American Legion, motorcycle riders and even a restored Huey helicopter. State Sen. Ryan Aument and Congressman Lloyd Smucker were among those who turned out.

As their bus from Philadelphia International Airport approached home, the veterans started to sense that something was up.

“Veterans say they were surprised when the bus slowed down and the motorcycle brigade joined in Honey Brook,” Johnson wrote. “Many then heard the unique whomp-whomp from the helicopter flying over the bus.”

Finally, they saw the crowd. And the waving flags. And heard the patriotic music. A military color guard led the veterans from the bus to the field.

“I was tremendously amazed and surprised,” said 74-year-old James Supeck of Willow Street, who served as a teletype communicator in Saigon in 1968-69. “I had no idea any of this was happening.”

That it did happen is a credit to the many in Lancaster County who wanted to make this homecoming count.

As we enter this Fourth of July weekend, we add our own thanks to the veterans who answered their nation’s call.

In other good things:

— Nine local nonprofits that offer such varied programs as a mobile health care unit, summer music camp, STEM classes and an esports team received a combined $250,000 in grants recently as part of United Way of Lancaster County’s “Level Up & Launch” initiative, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sarah Pellis reported.

In all, the local United Way will provide $500,000 in grants through Oct. 31 to organizations that focus on education, economic mobility and health and well-being.

Among the recipients: Union Community Care will launch a new mobile health care unit for the county; SWAN (Scaling Walls a Note at a Time) offers a five-week summer music camp for 30 students; Bright Side Opportunities Center has a “Girls Who Code” summer program for young female programmers; and the Lancaster Recreation Commission is developing a computer lab to host an esports team for Lancaster city youth.

Other grants will go to the Lancaster-Lebanon Education Foundation and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, Luthercare, The Mix at Arbor Place, Meals on Wheels and Girls on the Run of Lancaster and Lebanon.

“Each of these nine identified programs bring solutions where more resources are needed for transformation,” Kevin Ressler, the United Way of Lancaster County president and CEO, stated.

Transformation is a great word. It’s fantastic to see these funds going to organizations that are looking to make a local impact.

— VisionCorps and the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation are partnering to offer free eye exams and eyeglasses to qualified adults and children, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported this week. VisionCorps is based in Lancaster.

Those in need should call VisionCorps at 717-205-4141 or email mkubicki@visioncorps.net to check on their eligibility for the services.

“Keeping your eyes healthy is an important part of preserving eyesight and help with an eye exam and glasses is one of the many services we offer,” Dennis Steiner, VisionCorps president and CEO, said.

Nonprofit VisionCorps does work we should all be grateful for, screening more than 7,000 children a year for vision loss.

“It also offers programs, in-person and virtual, about common eye conditions, living with low vision, employing people with low vision and tips for living independently,” Betancourt wrote.

— Finally, we are thrilled by Thursday’s news that the Lancaster County Swimming Pool in Central Park will be open starting Saturday.

It’s outstanding timing, with Fourth of July weekend upon us and kids (and their parents) seeking fun things to do outdoors.

“County officials announced a schedule for this weekend and next,” LNP | LancasterOnline's Tom Lisi reported. “They plan to open the pool for three days during the next two weeks: this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and then Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week.”

The holiday weekend hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Monday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

About a month ago, the county had announced that the pool would not open at all this summer due to a lack of lifeguards.

But now it appears that everything is ready for the swimmers — and pool operations could even expand further soon.

The park’s director “is hoping to have a full 27-person lifeguard staff in place to support a seven-days-a-week schedule by later this summer,” Lisi reported.

That’s great news for everyone looking to cool off during the hottest time of the year.

Hats off to all those who made this possible, after it looked like a summer bummer was all but guaranteed.