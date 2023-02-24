THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We begin with a story about an annual act of compassion, yet another example of how much capacity for good is embedded in the people and fabric of Lancaster County.

For an astounding 32 years — a span that goes back to the presidency of George H.W. Bush and Johnny Carson’s retirement as host of “The Tonight Show” — Dottie and Tim Weber of East Petersburg have hosted a unique Valentine’s Day dinner in their home.

The meal “brings food, faith and friendship to widows and single women who might otherwise spend the holiday alone,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Gayle Johnson wrote. Accompanying the story were photos by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Blaine Shahan that highlight the great lengths to which the Webers go each year.

Red is the theme, of course. There are red roses, red glasses, red plates, chocolate-covered red strawberries.

Johnson further describes the scene: “The 14 women who stepped into the Weber household Valentine’s evening ... viewed candles, chocolate hearts, deep red roses, heart-shaped doilies and a decorated table fancy enough to feature on a magazine cover. The dining table sported 11 extension pieces and stretched from the kitchen to the living room of the Weber’s small three-bedroom house.”

The Webers’ outreach started in 1992 with a desire make Feb. 14 special — but not just for themselves.

“Way back when we first started, we wanted to do something for Valentine’s Day,” Tim Weber said. “These ladies, they really don’t have anybody else.”

“The Bible says we are supposed to take care of widows and orphans,” Dottie Weber added.

As Johnson notes, “some 82% of people who recently responded to an AARP online survey said they didn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day alone.”

The Webers help to fill a void on a day when that void is felt most keenly in the hearts of many.

As one guest said, the Webers give “the gift of hospitality.”

For Miriam Noll, who attended her 18th dinner at the Webers’ home this year, Feb. 14 now brings celebration and kinship.

“My husband and I always celebrated Valentine’s Day, and I had no place to go after he died,” she told Johnson. “My family would have taken me (for a meal), but they know I have this dinner.”

What an inspiration the Webers are.

In other good things:

— A new children’s book is Manheim through and through. Its topic is Manheim strongman Jack Fasig, who performed amazing feats during the first half of the 20th century. And its author is Manheim’s Mark Gerhard.

Gerhard, in fact, both wrote and illustrated “Gentle Giant: A Story of Jack Fasig, Legend of Lancaster.”

Gerhard stressed that the life story of Fasig — who stood 7 feet tall and weighed 300 pounds — hasn’t been sugar-coated for kids.

“In all my years of research, I could not find a single incident where (Fasig) bullied or picked on anyone smaller or weaker than him,” Gerhard told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk.

That is a true giant indeed.

If you’re looking for a true story of a local figure who shouldn’t be forgotten, this is a volume to check out.

— Finally we wrote recently about the continued tremendous growth of girls wrestling in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Those student-athletes have been given a great opportunity to build confidence, resiliency and mental toughness while doing something they love.

We mentioned that the sport was growing so fast statewide that it needed the launch of just four more programs to become fully sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Mission accomplished.

There are now 101 teams across Pennsylvania, one more than the PIAA requirement. Thirteen of those programs are in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“To see everyone rally from all over the state, that has been amazing,” state Sen. Scott Martin of Martic Township said.

Martin was a standout wrestler at Lancaster Catholic and Millersville University and is a vocal proponent of the sport.

“I just want (the girls) to have the same opportunities our boys have; to compete for college scholarships and love of the sport,” Martin added. “I’m so proud of them, and I look forward to the day I can go up to Hershey and watch them.”

Judging by the sport’s amazing growth, there will be huge crowds in Hershey, sitting alongside Martin.