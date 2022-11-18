THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious and challenging issues confront our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The recent World Series didn’t end the way Lancaster County Phillies fans would have liked, but there’s much to cheer about Philadelphia Phillie Brandon Marsh’s act of kindness involving a local fan.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stephanie Zeigler summed it up wonderfully: “This is the story of a Lancaster grandmother and lifelong Phillies fan, and the power of the internet to connect her with a Major League Baseball player for the birthday gift of a lifetime.”

The story began shortly after the Phillies’ World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

Abby Heisey of Quarryville tweeted: “My grandmother, a life long Phillies fan from Lancaster, PA turned 92 years old today and received a birthday present of a pillow with Brandon Marsh’s face on it! She is his biggest fan! We are hoping Brandon would consider signing this pillow for her?”

Her tweet included a picture of Lois Hostetter — who was born three years after Phillies Hall of Fame center fielder Richie Ashburn — happily hugging the pillow bearing the image of Marsh’s face.

Marsh, with his flowing beard and youthful energy, became a bit of a Phillies fan favorite after he was acquired in a midseason trade to play center field. He had some big moments in the playoffs and became the youngest Phillie to hit a home run in the World Series.

Marsh became an even bigger fan favorite in these parts when he responded to Heisey’s tweet the next day.

“Of course! Let’s make it happen,” Marsh wrote.

Because that’s just how cool these Phillies are.

The pillow has been packed up and is on its way to receive Marsh’s signature.

“She ... enjoys watching Brandon Marsh play,” Heisey said of her grandmother. “She thinks he is an up-and-coming young ballplayer who has such great potential.”

On our scorecard, Marsh has already reached that potential. And we hope to see his face at Citizens Bank Park, in highlight reels and, yes, on pillows for years to come.

In other good things:

— We write often about Lancaster County’s long history of welcoming and embracing immigrants, refugees, strangers. We’re proud to be defined by that tradition, and countless letter writers and local columnists tell us they want Lancaster County to continue it.

We don’t always get a chance, however, to put names and faces to this conviction.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jason Guarente did just that recently, when he profiled Faisal Niazi, a 12th grader at Lancaster Country Day.

Faisal’s family fled Afghanistan in August 2021, just days before the Taliban returned to power.

Guarente’s story, which we highly recommend reading in full, recounts how Faisal left almost everything behind; made a stressful departure from Kabul’s airport; arrived in Washington, D.C., as a refugee; and awaited his relocation to Lancaster with his parents.

“Can you imagine being on the second-to-last plane out of your country while the Taliban is bombing and shelling?” asked Chris Wilson, Faisal’s teacher and soccer coach at Lancaster Country Day.

We can’t imagine. But it happened.

And, though the Niazi family has experienced so much trauma and difficulty adjusting, we love the good things that Guarente highlighted.

Church World Service helped to place Faisal and his parents in Lancaster County. (His adult older brothers, though, had to be placed in Ohio.)

Lancaster Country Day welcomed Faisal for his senior year of studies. He’s on target to graduate in the spring and dreams of becoming a surgeon.

And then there’s soccer, which has served as a bridge between Faisal’s life in Afghanistan and his new life here. There, it was difficult finding places to kick a ball around; here, organized soccer is found nearly everywhere.

The sport has helped him to feel at home half a world away from where he grew up.

“All you need is a mind that feels safe,” Faisal told Guarente. “That feels relaxed and calm. If you feel calm and relaxed, you can grow better and faster.”

That Lancaster County is a place where he can feel that way is something we should all take pride in.

— Finally, every holiday season brings a heartwarming story about the Christmas tree that will stand in Lancaster City’s Penn Square.

This year is no different.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia M. Miller reported this week, Peter and Kathy Hauser planted a 4-foot concolor fir at their Neffsville home 27 years ago, in part, because “it smelled good.”

It was also very good at growing.

And growing.

The Hausers never fathomed that their once-little tree would grow to 33 feet and 3,000 pounds.

So, this year, they called city officials and offered it up for Penn Square’s festive centerpiece.

“The tree was transported to the square on a truck, and it was lifted by a crane onto the ground before being placed in the stand,” Miller reported.

Workers then secured the tree, which will be adorned with more than 3,000 lights and other decorations prior to Mayor Danene Sorace’s tree-lighting ceremony on the evening of Nov. 25.

The Hausers hope to attend, as they’ve done in past years with their sons. It will be more poignant this time, of course.

“I think we have a very special tree,” Kathy Hauser told LNP | LancasterOnline. “We’re honored to have it be part of the city.”

We offer our thanks to the Hausers, and to all those in the community who help to cut down, transport, raise and decorate downtown’s soon-to-be-sparkling Christmas tree.