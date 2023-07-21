THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off (pun intended) is a delightful story by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Daniel Mader about a ballpark bench that was recently dedicated to lifelong Lancaster County baseball fan Paul Burke.

“For more than 20 years, Paul Burke and his son have been spending their summer nights at Kunkle Field, a classic Lancaster County youth ballpark that’s hosted the LNP Tournament for decades,” Mader wrote.

Every time the father and son go to the Mount Joy field, they seek out the same shade-covered bench behind home plate.

“I’ll go get a Kunkle burger and fries, and I’ll come back like, ‘I got the best seat in the house, because I know Dad’s there,’ ” Pat Burke said.

Now the bench is officially “BURKE’S BENCH,” as a newly affixed plaque states. The additional text: “This bench is dedicated to Paul Burke in 2023 to celebrate his 85th birthday. It marks the 64th anniversary of Paul at the age of 21 coaching the Brownstown Brownies to the 1959 16-U NET Championship!”

NET stands for New Era Tournament, which is what the LNP Tournament was previously called.

After suffering a terrible leg injury while playing baseball in 1958, Burke couldn’t play for a long while. So he did the next best thing: He took up coaching.

When he guided the Brownies to the 1959 New Era Tournament crown, it was dubbed a “Cinderella Team” in the local newspapers — the Burkes still have the clippings.

There are other memories, besides just guiding the Brownies to glory.

“Back then, the New Era Tournament champs would go on post-tournament trips to pro games,” Mader wrote. “The Brownies got to visit Yankee Stadium — and a few of Paul Burke’s players got to pose for a photo with baseball icon Mickey Mantle.”

Now Paul Burke and that team are immortalized on a bench at Kunkle Field. We wish the Burkes many more years of sitting happily there, in the shade, watching kids play baseball.

In other good things:

— We’re going from baseball bats to the kind of bats that fly around at night.

Even if they give some of us the creeps, the winged mammals offer significant environmental benefits and, as LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors columnist Ad Crable recently reported, “green” roofs — those built purposely with vegetation — are bringing more beneficial bats into Lancaster city.

Bats control insect pests, pollinate plants and disperse seeds. And some species are facing habitat loss, so green roofs are a win-win.

“Recently, a handful of the Millersville University researchers clambered up ladders to reach green roofs on top of Schnader Hall on the F&M campus, Ross Elementary School and the Fulton Theatre,” Crable explained. “Preliminary research in the city shows these bats gravitate to green roofs because of plentiful bugs and desirable habitat. But the study also indicates the green roofs are even more popular if water, tree canopy and street lights are nearby.”

Green roofs also help to purify air, reduce building energy costs and provide habitat for birds and butterflies, Crable noted. So they’re great for us and the bats. To learn more, check out the nonprofit website greenroofs.org.

— Hats off to those working to install a mini free library in Terre Hill Community Memorial Park. Bob Sauder of Wood Creations recently presented plans to the borough council for a 24-by-42-inch cabinet to house books, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported. Anyone can take a book or add a book to the cabinet, which will stand beside the Timbers Playground.

“(It’s) great having the library in the park where parents can get a book, sit and read while the kids play at the Timbers,” Terre Hill Mayor Bob Rissler said. “Kids can get a book after playing to take home and read.”

We love having little libraries like this around the county, and we’re glad that one more is on the way.

— Finally, from a despicable act, a good thing has emerged.

In a letter to the editor this week, Danny Scheurich of Millersville described seeing a kitten thrown from a car in Lancaster.

He became that kitten’s hero.

“I saw the kitten, stopped and picked her up,” he wrote. “Her eyes were swollen eyes shut and her body was bruised.”

After a trip to the veterinarian and his own out-of-pocket costs, there’s a happy ending and a forever home: “A week later, the kitten could see again and was improving. My wife loves her. We will keep her.”

We are ever-thankful that this level of compassion exists in Lancaster County.