THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world at times. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We loved LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Ann Rejrat’s recent story about Girls on the Run Lancaster.

Girls on the Run is a national nonprofit “dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.” To that end, it integrates running into daily routines to help promote a healthy lifestyle and inspire confidence.

The program has become wildly popular in Lancaster County, where it “has expanded from two teams in the Hempfield School District in 2009 to 41 teams today, serving about 2,000 girls,” Rejrat explained. “The group works in every school district in Lancaster County.”

Rejrat spent some time with the team at Smith-Wade-El Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster. The 19 girls had a discussion about empathy before running. They went out in groups of two, discussing those empathy scenarios with their partner as they ran.

“They’re great skills, subjects for communication, getting along with each other and that’s what I love about it,” said Theresa Glick, a Smith-Wade-El Elementary School counselor and volunteer coach. “Every single girl that’s on the team grows.”

The county program, however, needs some community support to keep growing. That’s where all of us can lend a hand.

There’s a continual need for volunteer coaches. Sponsors and donors are needed, too; about half of the participants receive some financial assistance toward their registration fee. When it can, the program also provides free sneakers, shorts, T-shirts and leggings to girls in need.

“They don’t need to have top-of-the-line sneakers, but they do need to have appropriate running sneakers so that their bodies feel good about running,” said Jennifer West, Girls on the Run Lancaster’s program director.

To learn more about the local program and the ways, small and large, that people can lend a hand, go online to gotrlancaster.org.

It’s a very worthwhile cause.

In other good things:

— LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck’s recent article begins, “It’s never too late to get involved with a volunteer mission trip.”

That was the case for nearly a dozen residents of Garden Spot Village — all between the ages of 75 and 93 — who traveled to New York School of Urban Ministry in Long Island for a ministry project in early October.

“The ministry offers short-term training in cross-cultural hands-on urban evangelism ministry outreach to serve people experiencing homelessness and domestic abuse, at-risk children, Muslims, Jews and the New York City community,” Deck explained.

Garden Spot Village Director of Pastoral Services Chet Yoder told Deck that residents wanted to challenge the stereotype of older adults not having meaningful ways to contribute to society.

To the point, 92-year-old Rev. John Smucker and his 87-year-old wife, Irene, “enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to lead a prayer tent during a food ministry outreach located in front of the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence in Queens, New York,” Deck wrote.

And 78-year-old Jack Morrow relied on a lifetime of electrical engineering experience to work on an electrical project. He also fed veterans from a food truck while there.

“Each person on the team contributed significantly to the Travel with Purpose trip and cultivated a spirit of joy and mutuality,” Yoder told Deck.

We encourage everyone to read Deck’s story, which is full of inspirational anecdotes. Cultivating a spirit of joy seems like something we all should be trying to do, whatever our stage in life.

— Today is Veterans Day, the day designated to honor those who served in the U.S. military. The day has its roots in Armistice Day, the cessation in 1918 of World War I hostilities. In 1975, President Gerald Ford signed the law that officially designated Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.

“Whether drafted or enlisted, those who served in this nation’s military made sacrifices for the common good — for fellow citizens who were strangers to them, citizens who had the luxury of not even knowing what sacrifices were being made on their behalf,” we wrote last year, expressing our year-round deep gratitude for veterans’ service.

A Veterans Day tradition in Lancaster County, and across America, is that groups and businesses offer gestures of appreciation to veterans. Those gestures are small ways to express gratitude for something we could never possibly repay in doughnuts or discounts.

LNP | LancasterOnline has compiled a list of today’s Veterans Day events and offers. Those that really caught our eye speak to the pride and solemnity of this day: the suspension of a large American flag across Winters Memorial Trail in Ephrata (that, of course, is Maj. Dick Winters of the “Band of Brothers”); the dedication of The Never Forget Garden by the Woodcrest Villa Veterans Group; and speakers and a dedication in a ceremony at Marietta Community House.

For those who might have missed it, we highly recommend the column by East Drumore Township’s J. Charles “Bud” Hart that was published in Wednesday’s edition. He writes eloquently of his brother, Lance Cpl. Larry E. Hart, who died in Vietnam in March 1967.

Bud describes how Larry “quickly rose to the rank of lance corporal and departed for Vietnam in September 1966. War was a fact of life, and he accepted this challenge. He was serving his country to the best of his ability and hoping to return to the homestead and family he loved.”

It is in the stories of those who didn’t come home that we learn to truly appreciate the little things, the good things, in the United States.

Another Wednesday column we recommend was written by Dr. Christian Macedonia, a Lancaster County physician and retired Army colonel who will accompany a group of veterans on an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in January. “While very experienced in outdoor activities under harsh conditions, they are all also veterans who have lost an arm, a leg or both,” Macedonia wrote.

The expedition will be led by Adam Kisielewski, president of the nonprofit organization No Person Left Behind Outdoors (nplboutdoors.org). Kisielewski lost an arm and leg to an improvised explosive device in Iraq.

Macedonia urged readers to donate to No Person Left Behind Outdoors or to do something else truly “meaningful” for veterans today. He also wrote, powerfully: “When you show that you love this country, that is all the appreciation we will ever need.”