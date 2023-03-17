THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

It was already very good news for the Lancaster County arts community and the local economy that more than 1,000 people turned out for the Lancaster Tattoo Art Festival at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center earlier this month.

But organizers also made sure that the event was an even bigger win for the community. Proceeds from door sales and donations were put toward buying more than $3,000 worth of art supplies for the Lancaster Youth Intervention Center, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported.

“They don’t have the funding they need to keep (the art program) going,” Lancaster Tattoo Art Festival co-organizer Jessica Ward told the newspaper. “We want to reduce the recidivism rate and redirect what they’re going through into art.”

The intervention center, which opened in 2002, provides detention, shelter care services and alternative treatment programs for those ages 10 to 18.

Its goal, as stated on its website, “is to provide a safe environment to ensure the essential physical, mental, and emotional well-being for the youth we serve through positive and compassionate engagement.”

Art is an excellent avenue to help those at the center work toward those goals.

“The recent donation ... will go a long way to engaging the creativity of our residents, some of whom are very talented artists,” Drew Fredericks, director of the center, told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email. “We believe that exposing our youth to diverse programming, activities and life skills fosters growth and hopefully plants a seed for more positive outlets for the long term.”

We believe in the power of art, too, and thank those who organized and attended the tattoo festival for helping to make a difference.

In other good things:

— Hats off to Peachy Lee, a senior at Lancaster Country Day School who will represent Pennsylvania in the Poetry Out Loud national finals in early May in Washington, D.C.

“Lee is one of 13 Poetry Out Loud competitors out of 2,995 total Pennsylvania high school student participants,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported this week. “She won the state championship, which included the prizes of $200 from the Poetry Foundation and an all-expenses-paid trip to the national championship.”

The nationwide Poetry Out Loud initiative and competition help students improve their public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about both literary history and contemporary life. Improvement in those areas is shown to lead to higher overall academic performance for students.

The annual competition “encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition,” Andrelczyk further explained. During the contest, “competitors memorized three poems selected from print and online poetry anthologies. ... (They) were judged on voice and articulation, physical presence, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance and accuracy.”

Local students and educators who want to learn more about this program should check out poetryoutloud.org.

— We’ve written much about Pennsylvania high school girls wrestling in recent weeks. Now, congratulations are in order for J.P. McCaskey High School 10th grader Journie Rodriguez, who recently earned a first-place finish at the My House Pennsylvania State Championships.

“The sophomore finally got validation for all the hard work and dedication she has put into her sport since her youth, and it came to fruition as a rematch she’d wanted all season yielded a gold-medal performance,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Matt Pawlikowski noted.

Rodriguez earned four grueling wins against the best 112-pound wrestlers from across the state.

“I just went out there and gave everything I had,” Rodriguez said. “I knew I belonged here, didn’t stop wrestling. I knew I deserved to win, and for a long time dreamed of getting first at states. It feels amazing.”

She should be proud of her accomplishment, as should all those trailblazing student-athletes from Lancaster County who competed in this year’s My House Pennsylvania State Championships.

— Finally, we wish a happy St. Patrick’s Day to Lancaster County residents of Irish descent. Fortunately for the Catholics among you, Bishop Ronald Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg has granted a dispensation from the Lenten obligation to abstain from meat today; he did this in honor of Saint Patrick, the diocese’s principal patron. So enjoy your bangers and mash, or Dublin Coddle, or corned beef and cabbage.

And for our non-Irish readers, here’s a public service announcement: It’s St. Paddy — never St. Patty.

Sláinte!