THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Have you heard of the butterfly effect? Without getting mired too deeply in the science, it’s the idea that a tiny local action could eventually lead to immense change for a larger portion of the world. The flapping of a butterfly’s wings, the theory goes, could contribute to a future hurricane.

We’re cheered by the idea of a type of “butterfly effect” here. (And, no, it doesn’t involve any bad weather.)

“Local Girl Scout Troop 70122 is using funds garnered from its annual Girl Scout Cookie sales to educate the community about the decreasing monarch butterfly population,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week.

Members of the troop are constructing butterfly houses, planting butterfly-friendly plants and distributing packets of seeds so that the whole community can get involved.

The troop explains on its website that it “began the year talking about girls and women who have made a difference in the world and then discussed their own passions (helping animals) and interests (building, plants/flowers).”

Monarch butterfly populations have been put at risk by climate change and the increased use of pesticides.

So these girls are looking to lend a hand — to flap their wings, so to speak — in support of a fellow species here on Earth. We applaud their efforts.

Positive change can come in many forms, of course. The City of Lancaster announced Friday that four local developers will receive $2.5 million of federal funding to help create 82 affordable housing units in the city.

Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development, said the effort to pursue federal assistance reflects the city’s commitment “to using all of the tools we have to create as many affordable housing units as possible,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel and Carter Walker reported.

This is welcome news. We’ve written often about the need for more safe and affordable housing in the county, and Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has also made it one of the focal points of her administration.

“There remains a shortage of affordable housing in Lancaster County,” we wrote in 2019. “We have plenty of single-family housing developments. What we don’t have is sufficient affordable rental housing. That applies to both the city and to rural parts of the county in the vicinity of large employers.”

Affordable housing is a crucial component of smart planning and growth.

Another aspect of growth is bringing in new business. To that end, there was excitement around this past weekend’s opening of the Round1 entertainment complex in one of Park City Center’s former retail hubs. It was the biggest step yet toward Park City Center “becoming a place to do things instead of just buy things,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mekeel and Chad Umble noted.

Describing Round1, they wrote: “Occupying the 77,000-square-foot main floor of the former Sears, Round1 is a bowling and entertainment complex that features arcade games and pingpong, as well as batting cages, basketball courts and private karaoke rooms.” There’s also a restaurant as part of the site.

A boost for Park City Center would be good news for many, as it is counted on for millions in property tax revenue that helps to fund public schools and municipal services. There is also the job creation associated with Round1 and the effect that increased foot traffic could have for other mall businesses.

For sure, we want to see existing businesses succeed and thrive, too. To the end, hats off to two Lancaster County markets that have made the short lists for national awards.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erin Negley reported, Lancaster Central Market has been nominated for “Best Public Market” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice contest, and Green Dragon Farmers Market and Auction in Ephrata has been nominated for “Best Farmers Market.”

Both locations are filled with local vendors who represent some of the best of what Lancaster County has to offer. These nominations are a reflection of their excellence.

Remembering Ryan

Last week began with the sorrowful news that Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduate and basketball standout Ryan Smith had died at age 21 of acute myeloid leukemia.

It might not seem appropriate to be noting this in a “good things” editorial, but the good things, we firmly believe, are what Ryan meant to so many people in Lancaster County and how he inspired us during his too-short lifetime.

We followed his story these past years, detailed so eloquently by LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk. In the final days, Ryan made the decision to end his treatments and return home, to be around his family and friends.

“Everything he’s done has been positive with a good attitude,” Ryan’s father, Craig Smith, told Walk. “To work hard and be faithful and kind to others.”

A letter writer, Joan Saunders of East Hempfield Township, wrote of the “overwhelming thankfulness for his life and the impact that he made in this world.”

She’s so right.

You could say that the butterfly effect of Ryan Smith’s life created a world that is better for him having been in it. By all accounts, he did his mortal best to act in a Christ-like way and succeeded, as his peers, teammates and other members of the community attest.

The butterfly happens to be a Christian symbol of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ — this is Holy Week, the sacred time when Christians prepare for Easter.

Meanwhile, Jewish residents of Lancaster County are celebrating Passover. And in a couple of weeks, local Muslims will celebrate Ramadan.

As Rabbi Jack Paskoff wrote in Sunday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, “In the spirit of this multifaith season, let us celebrate our community, and remember that all who are hungry can have a place at the table.”