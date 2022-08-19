THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other stressful developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We can’t put it any better than LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Mary Ellen Wright did in her recent article about how some local high school alumni are working to thank a pair of teachers who inspired them:

“If you’ve ever had the urge to tell one of your former teachers how the lessons they taught you have affected your life, you’ll understand the motivation of a group of Manheim Township High School alumni who have a special message for two educators from their past,” Wright wrote.

We’ve definitely had that urge when reflecting on all those who helped shape who we became. It’s rare, though, to have an opportunity to convey a message of thanks in a meaningful way.

But that’s just what the Manheim Township alumni are doing for retired theater directors Mark and Beth Wagner, who co-directed fall plays and spring musicals for 33 years.

After delays in putting something big together because of the pandemic, there will be a gala event Saturday night in Steinman Hall of The Ware Center in Lancaster city. It will feature a reception, performances, videos and speeches, Wright noted.

It’s a huge group opportunity to say thanks.

“The fact that Mark and Beth sacrificed virtually every weeknight of the fall and spring for 33 years to provide high schoolers with this excellent theater opportunity ... it’s honestly mind-blowing the level of sacrifice that they made,” said Rebecca Rutt, one of three former Buttolph sisters who were part of the Wagners’ productions in the 2000s and are involved in planning the event.

Sarah Kanagy, another of the Buttolph sisters, added: “They’re just such giving, humble people who really weren’t looking for recognition. They were doing what they loved, and creating this environment for kids to really flourish. I can’t say enough good things about them.”

We hope that everyone has a great time on Saturday — especially the Wagners, who were supporting characters in the lives of so many students. They clearly deserve this curtain call.

In other good things:

— Hats off to the two Lancaster City Track Club individual athletes and the relay team members who earned All-America honors at the recent Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“To kick off the week of success, Kamiah Wright sealed All-America status on Aug. 3 in scorching 96-degree temperatures on a 100-plus degree track in the 800-meter run,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Amber Williams wrote.

Wright will be a senior at McCaskey High School this fall, and this is her third straight year earning All-America status in that event.

Meanwhile, Solanco High School’s Katie Urbine brought home a silver medal in the pole vault, also earning her third All-America accolade.

“I just try to go out there and have fun. ... It’s more for myself than anything and to represent the team,” Urbine told Williams.

That’s a truly winning attitude.

Finally, a Lancaster City Track Club relay team — consisting of Kamiah Wright, Lucie De Syon, Isabella Shertzer and Kamyah Wright (Kamiah’s twin sister) — earned an All-America honor by placing sixth in the 17-18 women’s 4x400 relay.

Congratulations to them, and to everyone who competes with, coaches and assists the Lancaster City Track Club.

— We applaud M&T Bank for donating one of its former buildings in York County to the Lancaster County-based Spanish American Civic Association. The building will be used for Tec Centro York, which is scheduled to open next year at 800 E. Market St. in York and will “offer basic adult education, linguistic and job skills training, and career counseling to residents in historically underserved communities,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

The York County career center will be modeled after Tec Centro Lancaster, which was founded in 2014. Another center opened last year in Reading.

Alliances with local businesses like M&T Bank help community-oriented groups like SACA expand their reach.

“This is a powerful example of a business using its resources and expertise to work alongside other organizations to amplify the community’s access to and effectiveness of our workforce development programs,” said Carlos Graupera, founder and CEO of SACA and SACA Development.

— Finally, it’s great to see that a 7th Ward reunion and homecoming celebration is scheduled for Aug. 26-28 in Lancaster city.

“The three-day multi-ethnic and intergenerational celebration is sponsored by the 7th Ward Oral History Project, African American Cultural Alliance, Crispus Attucks Community Center and the Spanish American Civic Association,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt wrote.

All events are open to the public, though some require tickets, and additional details are available online at 7thwardoralhistory.org or by calling 717-285-2612.

The 7th Ward Oral History Project is working to preserve the cultural and personal stories of those who grew up in that neighborhood in the southeast part of Lancaster. Those households included African Americans, Latinos, immigrants and those of Jewish heritage.

As we wrote in a 2019 editorial, “The history of the 7th Ward needs not only to be framed for posterity’s sake, but also reframed so the whole of the picture is better understood.”

This month’s event should be a natural, and enjoyable, extension of the history project, organizers say.

“This celebration is going to look at the history of the southeast area of the city, the presence of Blacks and Hispanics there, how the people overcame barriers and became leaders in our community,” said spokesperson Derek Smith. “We will celebrate their legacy and their contributions and fellowship together to celebrate all that is happening today.”

We’re happy to see that the gathering will include a celebration of the life of the late Leon “Buddy” Glover, who was the School District of Lancaster’s first Black principal.

Glover was part of the 7th Ward Oral History Project, and, as his obituary noted, he was a “firm believer” in the impact of communities and credited “the support, discipline, respect, and pride, instilled in him on Green Street as part of his success.”