THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other bleak developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

This week it’s difficult to focus on the good things around us, given the shattering tragedy that the small community of Uvalde, Texas, is enduring. They are grieving, and we grieve with them.

Perhaps it’s appropriate that we begin with a local woman who’s working to educate and inspire schoolchildren.

Katie Trainer is “painting her way through Lancaster County’s educational venues,” creating murals, teaching art and even mixing in a little bit of science, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker wrote this week.

“Trainer, 32, has taken on many job titles, including traveling magician and traveling artist, but she has taught more than 5,000 students in 16 schools as a teaching artist,” Stalnecker explained. “A teaching artist, or artist educator, is a professional artist who also engages others in artistic learning experiences.”

A combined effort between teachers at Landis Run Intermediate School in the Manheim Township School District, the Millersville University Artist Residency Program and the Manheim Township Education Foundation paved the way for Trainer to teach art to students at Landis Run.

Trainer and the students worked to create two large murals within the building. To contribute to the murals, students created sketches or wrote poems based on what they felt they brought to the school or where they came from, Landis Run teacher Dyan Branstetter explained.

In another project, Trainer created a mural at the Lancaster Science Factory with panels that depict “different wildlife species and Lancaster County land that is impacted by water runoff from the Conestoga River,” Stalnecker reported.

Trainer and those who work at the Lancaster Science Factory both believe strongly in the value at the intersection of art and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“You can’t do STEM without art and design thinking,” Emily Landis, executive director at the Science Factory, said. “You can’t be an effective scientist without having those skills. When we have our students engaged in an engineering building project right away, you realize that they need to use those skills. So I think it’s just a very important tool for any student to have.”

We’re grateful there so many great educators in Lancaster County who are working to help young minds learn about those tools.

In other good news:

— Rapho Township resident Dr. Jonathan Asunción and his wife, Lisa, left this week on a seven-day trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

Asunción, a Mount Joy Borough dentist and 18-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves Dental Corps, “plans to use his experience in field dentistry to perform emergency extractions and other dental services at the refugee centers in Medyka, (Poland),” wrote LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt.

Asunción is motivated by the stories his parents had of fleeing the Philippines during World War II. Now he wants to help those who have been displaced by Russia’s unprovoked and devastating invasion of Ukraine.

“This trip is really personal for me. My own family knows the horrors of war,” Asunción told Betancourt. “My grandfather was a doctor who took care of Americans and members of the Philippine guerrillas during the Japanese occupation of the islands, and he ended up becoming a prisoner of war.”

In addition to the field dentistry work while in Poland, the Asuncións will do what they can to help the refugees’ need for food, clothing and other essentials. Local donations helped to make that part of the effort possible.

— Two Lancaster County construction industry professionals were named ABC Keystone’s 2022 Craft Professionals of the Year, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported.

Edgar E. Espenshade Jr., of Elizabethtown, was honored for his carpentry at Wohlsen Construction Company in Lancaster. He impressed the awards committee with his “skill, passion and expertise,” his ability to work with little supervision and his “can-do,” attitude, ABC Keystone stated in a news release.

And Bryan Williams, of Bird-in-Hand, was honored for his electrical work at C Mechanical Services in East Lampeter Township.

For the past 24 years, Williams “has exhibited outstanding leadership and a strong desire to produce the highest quality work in the most efficient way possible,” the news release stated.

— Finally, we love the intersection of faith and foot power inherent in Zion Lutheran Church of Akron’s twice-a-month Rail Trail Church service. A photo gallery from the service appeared in the May 14 edition.

“Each event offers time for spiritual reflection, followed by physical activity on the rail trail and another short session at the end for prayer,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

And the church adds this, from its website: “This is church without a building. This is church on the way, walking together, aware of the gifts that surround us. This is church for people who experience connection with God in the natural world, with creation.”

Zion Lutheran’s Rail Trail Church is held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month; all events start at 11 a.m. at the Warwick Township Municipal Authority at 315 Clay Road in Lititz.

Next month’s dates are June 12 and June 26.

If you go, don’t forget your sneakers. And your eagerness to worship in a different way.