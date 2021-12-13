THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the long pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We have many amazing educators among us in Lancaster County, and now one of them has received an incredible accolade.

Elizabeth Raff, a sixth grade teacher in the Penn Manor School District, has been named the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Raff is “known for the creative spark she brings to her classroom at Pequea Elementary School,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported in the Dec. 7 edition.

She is being honored by the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference.

“I just feel so honored to represent this incredible group of educators,” Raff said of the 12 other teachers from across the commonwealth who were nominated for the honor.

In a 2017 LNP | LancasterOnline story about Raff, this is how her classroom was described: “On any given day there, you may find sixth-graders rapping about Nelson Mandela, jumping rope for spelling practice, or playing along while the teacher masquerades as a chef at a ‘book tasting.’ When Raff speaks, their attention is drawn to her like a magnet.”

Creativity. Enthusiasm. Engagement. All signs of a wonderful teacher.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter told LNP | LancasterOnline that Raff is a “dynamic and creative teacher who is always looking to find new ways to reach her students. ... She not only does an exceptional job teaching her students reading, writing and math but is committed to helping them love to learn and think critically in all that they explore in the classroom.”

As the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, Raff will travel across the state giving speeches and supporting positive changes in education, Geli reported. She’ll be a guest at the White House at some point.

All of this comes during a challenging time for educators, which Raff said makes the honor all the more meaningful.

“We’re in a tough spot right now in education,” she said. “It’s been a long two-plus years, and it’s helpful just to take a moment, take a pause to celebrate everything we have accomplished.”

In other good things:

— Speaking of schools, we are encouraged by the proposal to turn the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary along Lititz Pike into a private K-12 school run by Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph Children’s Health.

“The Lancaster-based nonprofit health ministry’s $10.5 million plan would maintain the chapel for the public, keep the outside of the buildings intact and renovate the inside of the main building for classrooms,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported Dec. 8.

While there are still zoning contingencies and traffic plans to be worked through in the public vetting process for the proposed school, we think this proposal sounds better than some of the other ideas that had been bandied about for the property.

One potential buyer “planned to build a bar in the chapel and operate the rest as a drug rehab center,” Umble reported. There were also notions about turning the site into a convenience store or a car wash.

Given all that, we think the idea of a private school is well worth considering.

And we like that proceeds from any eventual sale will help support the Dominican nuns who moved from the Manheim Township site to Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx earlier this year.

— Another storied location in Lancaster County is The Village in downtown Lancaster, which has been a fixture of the music scene since 1953.

“Over the years The Village has hosted some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll,” including Bruce Springsteen, Quiet Riot, Ratt and Cyndi Lauper, LNP’s Umble reported last week.

Now, the families who have long owned it are ready to explore selling the building and stepping away.

“We’re older, we want to retire,” said Maria Georgallis, 68-year-old daughter of co-founder John Patounas. She now owns The Village with her three sisters and manages it with one of them, Helen Hazatones.

“We want to enjoy our families,” the 67-year-old Hazatones added.

This is an admittedly bittersweet “good thing.” It will be a sad moment if The Village doesn’t continue as a nightclub. But we are happy to see the current owners trying to do what’s best for themselves and their families, after decades of helping to fuel the entertainment scene here.

They more than deserve a chance to relax, especially since they got taste of what retirement could be like.

“You have to realize that when the pandemic hit us, we were closed almost 18 months. And it was a wonderful break. We enjoyed it,” Georgallis said. “We had a regular life as senior citizens.”

It would be great if they can find a buyer with the same passion for music they’ve stoked here for decades.